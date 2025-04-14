News

When just $500 can matter: new initiative for emerging arts philanthropists

The Biennale of Sydney launches ArtSeen, a new initiative targeting and nurturing the next generation of arts philanthropists.
14 Apr 2025 11:37
Gina Fairley
Transdisciplinary woman with long hair in landscape with trees. Bhenji Ra. Biennale Sydney

Bhenji Ra. Photo: Cybele Malinowski.

When we think of philanthropy, it is usually big bucks territory and swanky donor parties. But giving is a broad and nuanced aspect of art funding – and it is not just for the old or for those with deep pockets.

A new initiative by the Biennale of Sydney is testament to a shift in thinking around philanthropy. ArtSeen has been designed for emerging arts supporters, and to foster their ongoing – and deeper connections – with artists and their communities.

For a tax-deductible donation of $500 per year, ArtSeen supporters will gain exclusive access to a year-round program of artist-led events, performances and discussions in the year prior to the festival, plus exclusive access to the exhibition and activities as part of the Biennale Benefactor program. 

While that feels on the surface to be just a regular donation, it is a smart move, as it softly welcomes the next generation into this family of benefactors – to get a taste if you like – while rubbing shoulders with more established donors.

At the heart of ArtSeen is a rotating ambassador program, where each year a prominent local artist curates a bespoke program of events. The Biennale explains in a formal statement: “This dynamic model ensures that ArtSeen remains an ever-evolving platform, shaped by the unique perspectives and creative visions of its ambassadors.”

For its inaugural year, ArtSeen proudly welcomes transdisciplinary Australian-Filipina artist, Bhenji Ra as its first ambassador.

“We are pumped to launch ArtSeen as a way to welcome the next generation of arts philanthropists to be part of the Biennale,” says Barbara Moore, CEO. “I’m a big fan of Bhenji Ra, and her vision for ArtSeen embodies the spirit of the Biennale – bold, inclusive and deeply engaged with the communities that inspire contemporary art today.”

Ra says, “ArtSeen is about creating space for experimentation, dialogue and joy — beyond the walls of the gallery and in step with the rhythms of community.”

Read: Developing a culture of arts philanthropy

Increasingly, younger audiences want to have those unique opportunities to experience contemporary art in intimate and immersive settings. ArtSeen offers that, but also frames this on the idea that as an emerging philanthropist you are also directly supporting the artists shaping today’s cultural landscape.

Let’s hope the idea flourishes, both for the Biennale and more broadly across the arts sector.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

