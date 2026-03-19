Takashi Murakami: major retrospective of Japanese artist to be held in Sydney this year

The Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has announced a blockbuster Australian-first retrospective exhibition of internationally acclaimed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, featuring the global premiere of new work and celebrating three decades of creative output by one of the most influential and recognisable contemporary artists of our time.

Developed by AGNSW in collaboration with Murakami, the exhibition traces the artist’s practice from the explosive innovations of the 1990s to a suite of new works yet to be revealed.

Bringing together paintings, sculptures, video and large-scale installations, the exhibition charts the artist’s emergence as a defining figure of contemporary art and popular culture.

Opening in December, the Sydney-exclusive exhibition will be presented as part of the 2026-27 Sydney International Art Series – a NSW Government initiative through its tourism and events agency, Destination NSW.

In an expansive display across the Ainsworth Family Gallery and the atmospheric Nelson Packer Tank in the Naala Badu building, visitors will encounter the evolution of Murakami’s signature ‘Superflat’ aesthetic – a bold collapsing of high art, subculture and commercial imagery informed by diverse influences from anime to historical Japanese painting.

Takashi Murakami. Image: Shin Suzuki.

Early paintings reveal his search for a visual language that could respond to a rapidly globalising Japan, while later works expand this inquiry into a vibrant, often unsettling, universe populated by cartoon-like characters, smiling flowers and feverish, saturated scenes rendered with legendary figures.

Among many exhibition highlights will be new work currently being created in Murakami’s studio, which will offer a rare window into the artist’s ongoing creative process and its strong ties to Japanese art history. This blend of past and present highlights the spirit of reinvention and continuity in Murakami’s practice, which bridges tradition and technology, humour and critique, the playful and the profound.

AGNSW Director Maud Page said: ‘Takashi Murakami’s singular vision has transformed how we understand contemporary visual culture, and this will be a rare opportunity to step directly inside his joyful creative universe to experience the full spectrum of his phenomenal work.

‘We revel in our longstanding relationship with Murakami and are so thrilled to be collaborating in the development of this exhibition, which we will be proud to share with audiences from across Australia and beyond.’

Born in Japan in 1962, Murakami is often compared to Andy Warhol, and is celebrated for high‑profile collaborations with cultural icons such as Issey Miyake, Virgil Abloh, Marc Jacobs, Pharrell Williams, BLACKPINK, NewJeans and Billie Eilish, as well as brands including Louis Vuitton, Hublot and Dom Perignon.

With a PhD in traditional Japanese nihonga painting, he merges pop culture with deep knowledge of Japanese religion, folklore and art history, reimagining the supernatural beings of Japan’s Edo period for the 21st century.

In 2019, AGNSW commissioned Murakami to create a new work, Japan Supernatural: Vertiginous After Staring at the Empty World Too Intensely, I Found Myself Trapped in the Realm of Lurking Ghosts and Monsters, for its Sydney International Art Series 2019–20 exhibition, Japan Supernatural.

The Takashi Murakami exhibition will be exclusively presented at the Art Gallery of New South Wales from 5 December 2025 to 18 July 2027.



Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.