What happens when a tram line throws a party?

Connecting the many live music venues of Westgarth, Northcote, Thornbury and Preston, as well as venues further south in Collingwood and Fitzroy, Melbourne’s 86 tram route has now given its name to a new music festival running from 23-31 October 2023.

Billed as ‘the biggest party a tram line has ever thrown’, The Eighty-Six is designed to celebrate and showcase the prolific and dynamic live music culture of Melbourne’s inner north.

Highlights include the festival’s Super Saturday on 28 October, in which more than 40 curators will program music for all tastes everywhere from bars and nightclubs to record stores and bowls clubs, and the first-ever Independent Music Exchange, a celebration of the independent record labels that promote and export Melbourne’s indie bands to the world.

In light of the cost of living crisis, The Eighty-Six is making the entire Super Saturday program free to attend, though attendees must still register for a ticket via the festival website.

‘Melbourne is one of the world’s great music cities. A hub of discovery and subculture, where art and entrepreneurial spirit are valued. It also produces a wild amount of music and is internationally considered a hotbed of musical greatness,’ said Woody McDonald, co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Eighty-Six.

‘I’ve always felt Melbourne needed a festival that stays within and elevates our grassroots environment. The Eighty-Six’s goal is to do this, and there’s currently no better area than High Street [Northcote, Thornbury and Preston] to be our festival precinct,’ he added.

Artistic Director Woody McDonald launches The Eighty-Six program. Photo: Machiko Abe.

According to peak body Music Victoria’s 2022 Victorian Live Music Census, Victoria was home to 1076 live music venues in 2019, which collectively hosted 184,043 gigs. While the sector is still recovering from the worst impacts of the pandemic, it remains a thriving and dynamic industry.

With venues in Melbourne’s inner north ranging from the grungy intimacy of Thornbury’s Café Gummo to the grandeur of The Thornbury Theatre in Northcote (originally a 1920s cinema before recently becoming a live music venue with a capacity of close to a 1000 across two levels), part of the appeal of The Eighty-Six will be the spotlight it shines on a live music culture that flourishes year-round.

In the words of Kat Theophanous MP, the Member for Northcote: ‘High Street is the beating heart of the inner north and live music pumps through its veins.

‘There’s something truly magical about seeing a great band play live. It transcends barriers, unites hearts and creates those timeless memories that linger in our souls.

‘The Eighty-Six will embody the authenticity, revelry and artistry that make Northcote, Thornbury and Preston a precinct that undeniably captivates locals and visitors,’ she said.

The Mayor of Darebin City Council, Councillor Julie Williams, added in a statement: ‘The Eighty-Six festival showcases Darebin as the epicentre and ultimate destination for live music in Australia, and a diverse and inclusive city of artists and music lovers. What better place to bring together music-makers and music lovers alike in this whole community celebration that has something for everyone to enjoy.’

For the festival’s Super Saturday on 28 October, more than 200 of Victoria’s best musical acts will take over iconic spots along the 86 tram line.

Emerging and established performers will play free shows (including all-ages, family and seniors friendly options) across over 40 venues including Bar 303, the Thornbury Bowls Club, the Croxton Bandroom, Wesley Anne, Northcote Uniting Church, Thornbury Picture House and the Northcote Social Club.

Entry to all Super Saturday events is limited based on each venue’s capacity – entry will be on a first-in, first-served basis once a digital ticket has been acquired.

Similarly, the Independent Music Exchange (held on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October) will be a free, all-ages event designed to facilitate a social environment for Australia’s diverse independent labels to connect with fans and followers.

Labels in attendance will include Chapter Music, Cheersquad, Dot Dash, Good Company, KGLW [King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard], Love Police, Northside, Our Golden Friend and Remote Control.

In an event presented by Efficient Space and Butter Sessions, stallholders at the Independent Music Exchange will offer an array of physical products, including vinyl, cassettes, merchandise, zines, test pressings, posters, warehouse finds and other speciality items.

Artist signings will allow music enthusiasts to meet their favourite musicians and label runners.

The Eighty-Six will also feature food events and a Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest, with further program announcements expected in the coming months.

In the words of Acting Minister for Creative Industries, Ben Carroll: ‘The Eighty-Six has an incredible program of free acts and will deliver an unrivalled celebration of the live music culture and community of our northern suburbs.’

The Eighty-Six runs from 23-31 October 2023 and has been made possible with support from the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and in partnership with Darebin City Council.