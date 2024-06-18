What a $20 million lifeline for Sydney’s cultural life buys

With the close of last week, and on the occasion of a panel discussion on the future of Sydney’s creative economy (12 June), the City of Sydney has announced a $20 million injection of funds.

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO, said: ‘Our creative workforce increasingly can’t afford to live or work here.’

She continued, ‘There are no simple solutions, but our new cultural strategy will help direct efforts to retain what we have, rebuild what we’ve lost and reimagine an inspiring, diverse and thriving cultural life.’

NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham, joined Moore for the launch of the City of Sydney’s 10-year draft Cultural Strategy 2025-2035, part of which includes a proposed injection of $20 million ‘towards the establishment of a creative land trust to acquire and create affordable space for creative and cultural purposes’.

The Strategy will be tabled this week to Council, and will go into feedback mode, ahead of signing off before the end of the year.

Key strategies for the next decade

With the title ‘Retain. Rebuild. Reimagine’, the City of Sydney outlines its four strategic areas for the future are: the right to culture, creative workforce, cultural infrastructure and creative participation.

The draft cultural strategy seeks to:

provide seed funding to support the establishment of a creative land trust

offer artist fellowships to retain a diverse range of creatives that produce work in Sydney

establish grants programs to help retain existing creative spaces, upgrade venues, meet compliance fees and help emerging creative spaces with fitout and start-up costs

introduce a planning aid service to help creatives navigate approval process for venues and events.

It further outlines that the City of Sydney is ‘also considering installing writers’ rooms, artist studios and performance infrastructure in public spaces, libraries and community venues’.

The City delivered its first Cultural Strategy in 2014. Since then it has, ‘built new infrastructure for rehearsals, music production, visual arts and screen-based media,’ explained Moore.

‘We dedicate more than $5 million in grant funding to cultural purposes every year. Despite our sustained investment, the global economic circumstances, long-tail impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures and the affordability crisis are pushing Sydney’s creative spaces and workers to the brink,’ she continued.

‘Longer term, the City of Sydney is investigating how to work with the property industry to put underused commercial property to creative use and build artist housing.’

What is a ‘creative land trust’

In 2024, the City’s cultural property portfolio provides 8300 square metres to 41 cultural tenants, facilitating thousands of opportunities for creative participation each year. But the cost of living pressures upon local creative communities is at a new high.

Moore explained, ‘[A creative land trust] would be an independent, not-for-profit entity with a board of trustees that takes land out of the private market and places it in the hands of the cultural sector for good. It can build a portfolio from philanthropic and other private investors, and it can manage properties from the City of Sydney and other governments.’

Graham said creative land trusts had been successful in London and New York, helping secure space for creatives in perpetuity.

‘Like other major world cities, Sydney is finding that creative spaces are getting squeezed out. We have been losing that battle,’ the Minister said.

CityTalks: ‘Making space for culture – the future of Sydney’s creative economy’, 12 June 2024 at Sydney Town Hall. John Graham MLC Special Minister of State, Minister for Roads, Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy, and Minister for Jobs and Tourism. Photo: Katherine Griffiths.

The City of Sydney and NSW Government are committed to working together on plans to help secure affordable properties for long-term use by creative industries, through seed funding and donations of floorspace.

Graham continued: ‘We cannot deal with the scale of the crisis without new tools and a new approach. This model of collaboration and partnership is an important step forward. We all – government agencies, councils, private landholders – need to come together to preserve and protect our creative communities and activate spaces.

‘We are going to shift from what we’ve been doing, which is building a small number of amazing public spaces, to using a range of levers to deliver space and crucially activating space that already exists,’ he said.

Moore described the commitment as ‘a game changer’.

‘The scale of the loss of creative spaces is too great for any of us to tackle alone. Governments at all levels need to urgently work together to retain, rebuild and restore creative spaces close to affordable housing,’ she added.

How big a problem are we talking about?

Photo: Centre for Better Ageing, Unsplash.

Key findings by the City include that Greater Sydney has the largest creative workforce in the country, but the number of artists who live in the local area decreased by 11% from 2011 to 2021.

Sydney is the only Australian capital city to see a reduction in core creative professionals during this period. Average weekly rent in Sydney is 62% of an average artist income and residential rental costs are the primary reason artists are leaving.

Commercial floorspace used by creative industries in the local area has reduced by 172,000 square metres since 2012.

Research by the City also revealed Sydney’s creative workforce has become less diverse, compliance costs are a barrier to operating creative spaces and producing events, and a lack of mid-sized venues and organisations is threatening the local arts scene.

Read: The arts are being sidelined in the cost of living crisis

Proposed actions outlined in the strategy

In preparation of the 10-year strategy, the City identified challenges experienced by the creative sector, and has proposed the following actions:

Develop a comprehensive Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander strategic framework.

Further develop Calling Country to provide more opportunities for First Nations artists and cultures to take centre stage at New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Continue to develop and produce the Eora Journey: Recognition in the Public Domain program

Invest in local cultural organisations and venues to participate in cultural awareness training to build the cultural competency of Sydney’s creative sector, and better partnerships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists.

Review the Oxford Street creative precinct planning controls and implement appropriate change.

Investigate a fellowship style grants program for diverse Sydney-based artists.

Extend creative/live work tenancies to two-year leases.

Research the barriers to affordable housing for artists, and work with key stakeholders to remove them where possible.

Research appropriate and affordable housing models to support the creative sector, including purpose-built artist housing with live/work or co-located workspace.

Provide a cultural infrastructure improvement grant to assist existing creative spaces and venues to upgrade their facilities and meet compliance costs.

Provide a creative spaces start-up grant to assist new creative spaces with establishment costs, expert advice, fitouts and the first three months of rent.

Offer artist residencies across the library network, in community centres and within appropriate departments of the City.

Provide seed-funding to facilitate the establishment of a creative land trust.

Continue to restore Gadigal place names and dual naming across the local area.

Explore opportunities for plug and play performance infrastructure in public spaces.

Work with the property sector and suitable creative industries to develop a pilot project to put underused commercial property to creative use.

Advocate for exempt development and simplified approval paths for small-scale cultural activities and pop-up events.

Review the terms for multi-year festival and event funding to offer five-year terms.

Install light-touch performance infrastructure in suitable libraries and community venues to create new bookable performance spaces.

Explore opportunities to provide more maker spaces and open-access creative workshop space within appropriate City venues. Complement these spaces with skills exchange programs.

Support research residencies for the development of new literature, artworks, performances and events. Explore ways that residents can access archives, collections and staff expertise.

Develop a community curators program.

Your say

The 10-year Strategic Play was tabled at the Council’s meeting on Monday 17 June (2pm). To read the full strategy tabled.

The City of Sydney has proposed an extended two-month community consultation for the draft strategy, to seek extensive feedback and explore the proposed actions with stakeholders. The updated strategy will be put to Council for approval by the end of the year.

The cultural strategy and creative land trust were discussed at CityTalks: ‘Making space for culture – the future of Sydney’s creative economy’, presented at Sydney Town Hall on Wednesday 12 June.