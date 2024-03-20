Waverley 150+ exhibition: celebrating Tasmania’s first commercial woollen factory

Design Tasmania will exhibit Waverley 150+ from 23 March. The exhibition celebrates 150 years of Waverley Mills, Tasmania’s first commercial woollen factory, known in the Launceston community and beyond for its high-quality woven pieces.

Waverley Mills is the last remaining factory of its type in Australia. But over its long history, servicing the Australian Army, Qantas and other prominent businesses and organisations meant that it was once responsible for 80% of the Australian blanket market.

To honour the Mills’ impact and legacy, Design Tasmania has made Waverley 150+ an evolving exhibition. This means that the gallery is inviting the public to share memories, stories, vintage blankets and apparel from the Mills. The material gathered will form the basis of the Waverley Mills Design Archive.

Waverley Mills woollen factory. Image: Courtesy of Waverley Mills.

‘Waverley Mills has been a fixture of our community for a century and a half, from producing classic family apparel, to supplying blankets to Australian soldiers during World War II and manufacturing Tasmania’s first electric blanket in the 1960s,’ says Michelle Boyde, Design Tasmania’s Artistic Director. ‘We’re thrilled to collaborate with Waverley Mills to celebrate that legacy, while also engaging local contemporary artists and the public to take it into the next 150 years and beyond.’

Featured artists of Waverley 150+ include multidisciplinary artist Tricky Walsh, textile artist Sharon O’Donnell and saltwater woman (muka luna) from the Trawlwoolway nation, north-east Tasmania, senior cultural practitioner, knowledge keeper, artist/designer and respected Elder, Lillian Wheatley. While the exhibition celebrates the factory’s history, these artists and designers will explore the future of weaving processes. For example, O’Donnell will hand weave a rug every Saturday afternoon of the exhibition. The rugs use raw wool material, off-cuts and fibres from Waverley Mills’ production. The public will be invited to assist in the process.

Waverley 150+ runs from 23 March – 26 May 2024, at Design Tasmania in Launceston.