WAAPA to benefit from $30 million philanthropic partnership

The largest ever philanthropic gift to the performing arts in Australia will support the future of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), including its state-of-the-art new home in the heart of Perth.

The $30 million, 25-year partnership between the Minderoo Foundation (founded by the then CEO of Fortescue Metals Group, Dr Andrew Forrest AO and his wife Nicola Forrest AO in 2001) and Edith Cowan University (ECU), WAAPA’s parent body, is one of the largest donations ever received by a West Australian university.

The partnership will support the development of WAAPA’s future home at the new, centrally located ECU City campus, details of which were first announced in September 2020, including the specialist fitout of WAAPA’s dedicated performance spaces.

Once completed, WAAPA’s six public performance venues and two performance-capable rehearsal spaces – a Recital Hall, Playhouse Theatre, Dance Theatre, Jazz and Contemporary Music Studio, Flex Theatre and Aboriginal Theatre, as well as Music Rehearsal and Playhouse Theatre Rehearsal spaces – will feature advanced acoustics, box-in-box engineering and world-class technology, replicating the environments in which graduates will perform and further strengthening their educational and career opportunities.

WAAPA’s new Dance Theatre at ECU City. Render: Provided.

The $30 million partnership will also establish investment in a new Premier Visiting Artists Fund, which is intended to foster deep, sustained training for WAAPA students across residency programs, teaching and other high-impact formats, led by world-renowned artists.

The fund will enable an ongoing program of teaching excellence that attracts the world’s best talent to Perth’s doorstep, reinforcing WAAPA’s global profile and further connecting WAAPA students – and the sector more broadly – with international talents and networks.

ECU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clare Pollock said in a statement: “This unprecedented partnership will unlock extraordinary opportunities that will impact generations of young people from Western Australia and the region more broadly.

“The investment will support the world’s best in stage engineering, acoustics, lighting and audiovisual technology to deliver eight new world-class performance venues within WAAPA, which will further bolster Perth’s burgeoning cultural precinct. It will also support bringing world-leading artists to WAAPA to train and perform with our emerging talent on the screen and stage.

“We are immensely proud of WAAPA, and deeply honoured to receive this generous gift from Minderoo Foundation. This investment takes our enduring relationship to new heights and will deliver enormous benefits for students, the arts and the community, with impacts that our state can take great pride in,” said Pollock.

Andrew Forrest (who together with his wife, Nicola Forrest, recently stepped down as Chairs of the Minderoo Foundation in the wake of last year’s major restructure that streamlined its 11 separate funding categories into just three main streams) said: “Minderoo Foundation has long held the belief that the arts can bring communities together and foster social cohesion. It also has an incredible ability to create awareness and challenge ways of thinking – indeed, art has proved time and again that it can change the world.

“Minderoo is proud to support the next wave of groundbreaking WAAPA artists at this new world-class facility. This will be the birthplace of ideas that motivate people, companies and governments to act, reassess their behaviours or start a movement.”

Nicola Forrest added: “I am proud that Minderoo Foundation can support Edith Cowan University’s visionary approach for WAAPA to be one of the world’s best performing arts institutions.

“By enabling new generations to experience the transformative power of performance, we can harness the extraordinary ability of the arts to inspire, unite and uplift communities,” she said.

WA Minister for Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman called the partnership “great news for the future of the arts in our state and nationally,” and added, “WAAPA is an important cultural institution in Western Australia, and it is incredibly exciting to bring it to the cultural heartland of Perth – our city centre.

“Future generations of homegrown performing artists will learn from the very best in world-class training and performance venues, before going on to exceptional careers that will see them take to the finest stages in Perth, and across the globe.

“Together with our investment into the revitalisation of the Perth Cultural Centre and the future Perth Film Studios, our city is set to be transformed into a thriving, vibrant beating heart, with WAAPA at ECU City the jewel in the crown.”

The future of ECU City

The ECU City campus is expected to host more than 300 public performances a year, and will unite an array of academic disciplines in the one central location.

Creative industries, emerging technologies and business and law will all be taught at ECU City, development of which was supported by a $853 million investment made between ECU, the Western Australian Government and the Federal Government through the Perth City Deal.

The presence of WAAPA at ECU City will complement a number of major performing arts projects being delivered across Perth to grow WA’s creative industries and support economic diversification, including the Cook Government’s $233.5 million state-of-the-art screen production facility near Malaga, the $150.3 million redevelopment of Perth Concert Hall, and transformation of the Perth Cultural Centre.

The presence of the new campus is anticipated to reinvigorate the Perth City Link precinct and the Perth CBD by introducing a community of more than 10,000 staff and students to stimulate economic activity and patronage for surrounding businesses.

