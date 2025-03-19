VPLAs winners announced

The winners of the 2025 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards (VPLAs) were announced at a ceremony in Federation Square in Melbourne this evening (Wednesday 19 March). Nukgal Wurra author-artist, Wanda Gibson was awarded the Victorian Prize for Literature, for her picture book Three Dresses – marking the first time the winner of the Children’s Prize for Literature has taken out the overall prize.

Now in its 40th year, the VPLAs is one of the most lucrative literary awards in the country, with a total prize pool of $315,000 gifted across the nine categories in the awards suite and an extra $2000 for the People’s Choice Award, gifted by The Wheeler Centre. The overarching winner of the Victorian Prize for Literature also receives a further $100,000, Australia’s single richest literary prize.

Minister for Creative industries Colin Brooks said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s Victorian Premier’s Literary Award Winners and shortlisted writers. Collectively their work reflects the richness and diversity of Australian stories and storytelling, and there is plenty for people of all ages to dive into and read. It’s wonderful to see a book written for children take out the Victorian Prize for Literature for the first time this year; congratulations to Wanda Gibson on this extraordinary achievement.”

Erin Vincent, CEO, The Wheeler Centre, said: ‘For 40 years these awards have honoured and celebrated Australia’s best writers and this year’s exceptional shortlist of storytellers have created moving, informative and provocative work. Congratulations to all the shortlisted and highly commended writers.”

Wanda Gibson’s Three Dresses, which took out the VPLA’s top award, is a picture book inspired by the author’s childhood in Far North Queensland and family beach holidays on the coast. Gibson’s own illustrations are used within the book, which is a celebration of Country and home. As the author is based in Hope Vale on the Cape York Peninsula, Gibson’s award was accepted by a family member on the night.

The inaugural winner of the John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing was Robert Skinner for his memoir, I’d Rather Not. Named in honour of the late and much beloved satirist, the prize seeks to champion the work of the country’s funniest writer. Clarke’s daughter, writer-director Lorin Clarke, announced the category’s first winner, having also served on the judging panel for the award.

Along with Gibson’s top prize win, First Nations writers were recognised across multiple categories, including Jeanine Leane’s win for the Prize for Poetry with Gawimarra: Gathering, and Nathan Maynard’s 37 taking out the prize in the Drama category. The Prize for Indigenous Writing was given to Black Witness by Amy McQuire.

In 2026, the Writing for Young Adults category will be renamed the John Marsden Prize for Writing for Young Adults. This is in honour of the late John Marsden who passed away in December last year. The award-winning writer and educator published over 40 books including one of the most successful ever Australian series for young adults, the seven-book Tomorrow series. The prize will be renamed for the 2026 awards to recognise Marsden’s contribution to Australian literature and to the lives of many

young people.

The full list of VPLAs winners are:

Victorian Prize for Literature

Three Dresses by Wanda Gibson (University of Queensland Press)

Prize for Fiction

Highway 13 by Fiona McFarlane (Allen & Unwin)

Prize for Non-Fiction

anything can happen by Susan Hampton (Puncher & Wattmann)

Prize for Poetry

Gawimarra: Gathering by Jeanine Leane (University of Queensland Press)



Prize for Drama

37 by Nathan Maynard (Currency Press & Melbourne Theatre Company. 37 was commissioned and developed through Melbourne Theatre Company’s NEXT STAGE Writers’ Program and co-produced by Melbourne Theatre Company and Queensland Theatre)



Prize for Indigenous Writing

Black Witness by Amy McQuire (University of Queensland Press)



Prize for Children’s Literature

Three Dresses by Wanda Gibson (University of Queensland Press)



Prize for Writing for Young Adults

Anomaly by Emma Lord (Affirm Press)



John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing

I’d Rather Not by Robert Skinner (Black Inc)



Prize for an Unpublished Manuscript

I Made This Just for You by Chris Ames



People’s Choice Award

I’d Rather Not by Robert Skinner (Black Inc)

The winners of the Fiction, Non-Fiction, Drama, Poetry, Award for Indigenous Writing, Children’s Literature, Writing for Young Adults and Humour Writing categories are each awarded $25,000. The winner of the Award for an Unpublished Manuscript receives $15,000 in prize money and a two-week residency at McCraith House in Dromana, as part of a partnership between The Wheeler Centre and RMIT Culture.

Read: LitUp literature initiative to revitalise reading

Taking out the People’s Choice Award was I’d Rather Not by Robert Skinner. Following a public vote, Skinner receives a further $2000 in prize money, gifted by The Wheeler Centre.

The VPLAs are administered by The Wheeler Centre on behalf of the Premier of Victoria. Judges’ reports for all titles available here.