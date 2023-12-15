Vietnamese museum pitches for new site to secure future

In late 2019, plans for the Vietnamese Museum Australia (VMA) were announced for Footscray in Melbourne’s inner west, an area with a rich history of Vietnamese migration and home to intergenerational diaspora communities. Land deposit was paid for 222 Barkly Street (also known as 120 Donald Street) to house the four-storey Museum. The original plan was for construction to begin 2023/2024 so that VMA could open by April 2025, in time for the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon and the arrival of Vietnamese refugees in Australia.

The VMA will be the sixth multicultural museum in Victoria, with $9.45 million in funding from the Federal and State governments secured at that point. However, the relationship with Maribyrnong Council quickly turned sour over what The Age reported as a ‘roller-door dispute’, despite the unanimous decision to approve town planning permit for the Museum in May last year.

Now, in a media release issued on 15 December, the VMA is looking to Sunshine for its new home, with Brimbank Council exploring the opportunity for this new establishment and the parties entering a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Sunshine is located 12 kilometres west of Melbourne’s CBD with a population around 10,000. The area of Brimbank also boasts a strong Vietnamese community, with 17% of residents being of Vietnamese heritage (11.4% for Footscray in the 2021 census).

Currently, the VMA is envisioned to be located adjacent to Sunshine Station on part of the Council-owned Durham Road car park site. Brimbank Council is seeking community feedback on the proposed sale of Council land between 22 January and 19 February 2024, when local residents will be able to have their say on the decision.

Brimbank Mayor, Ranka Rasic says: ‘The longstanding and vibrant Vietnamese community that makes up the Sunshine CBD of today has helped make it a regional destination to experience authentic Vietnamese food, street life and culture. Through the Transforming Brimbank program we’re committed to delivering meaningful and generational change for Brimbank, by leveraging major investment and infrastructure opportunities. This is one of those opportunities.’

The Transforming Brimbank project includes the Sunshine Station Masterplan, the Sunshine Energy Park and major infrastructure developments over the next 10 years, expected to bring in 43,000 additional residents and create an additional 29,000 jobs by 2051. The ambition is to transform Sunshine into ‘the Capital of Melbourne’s West’.

The VMA will be Australia’s first museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the story of Vietnamese refugee settlement in the country. The Konzepte Melbourne-designed building draws on key symbols significant to the community, including waves, the Australian land, the red earth, bamboo and the egg sac – cultural references to hope, unity, journey and a new beginning. VMA will be a hub providing social services, a resource centre, event spaces, a multicultural hall, permanent and temporary exhibition space, and a shrine and memorial garden. The latter commemorates those who sacrificed defending the freedom of South Vietnam, including the 521 Australian soldiers who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

At this point, the VMA has secured a total of around $18 million in funding, with $10 million in federal funding, $7 million in state funding and $1 million in community funding. Its total cost is estimated at around $20 million, with a community fundraising target of $7.5 million.

While a physical location is yet to be determined, the VMA is welcoming community members to explore its online blog and share their stories to become part of the Museum’s growing collection and archive.