Venice Biennale blockbusters to land in Sydney bigger and better

It was announced today that Japanese-Sāmoan artist Yuki Kihara’s Aotearoa New Zealand presentation at the 59th La Biennale di Venezia (Venice Biennale), Paradise Camp, will be shown in an expanded form at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum from 24 March 2023.

Kihara is the first Pasifika, Asian and Fa’afafine (Sāmoa’s ‘third gender’, in the manner of a woman) to represent Aotearoa at the Venice Biennale and, through her work, interrogates misrepresentation and colonial legacies in the Pacific.

Curated by Australian curator Natalie King OAM, Paradise Camp is a tongue-in-cheek, but nonetheless critical, reinterpretation of the work of French Post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin, best-known for his paintings of Tahitian subjects in the 1890s.

Drawing on her own experience and recognising Sāmoa and aspects of the Fa’afafine community in Gauguin’s work, Kihara challenges the Western colonial lens adopted by Gauguin with a series of tableau photographs and video.

Paradise Camp was shot and filmed on-site in Upolu Island, Sāmoa and features a cast and crew of 100 people, each taking part in dismantling colonial and patriarchal structures through inclusiveness and humour. In Paul Gauguin with a hat (After Gauguin), Kihara transforms herself into the revered artist to reconstruct a voice of authenticity.

Co-commissioned by Powerhouse and Creative New Zealand, this new presentation will see Kihara examine the Powerhouse Museum’s Pacific collections to showcase a series of new works that ‘question the idea of modernism as a singular Western heteronormative phenomenon,’ according to the artist.

Kihara will complete an eight-week creative residency at Powerhouse Ultimo and undertake community engagement, including with First Nations artists.

Paradise Camp welcomed over 480,000 visitors in Venice and King says, ’It’s timely to exhibit Kihara’s ensemble exhibition in Sydney with its focus on some of the most urgent issues of our times, including intersectionality, small island ecologies and environmental crises.’

‘Sun & Sea’ to be presented at the 2023 Sydney Festival. Image: Supplied.

In related news, the critically acclaimed art and contemporary opera performance, Sun & Sea, winner of the Golden Lion at the 58th Venice Biennale, will also be staging its biggest iteration yet at the 2023 Sydney Festival.

Created by an all-female Lithuanian team of filmmaker and director Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, writer Vaiva Grainytė, and artist and composer Lina Lapelytė, Sun & Sea has already made its way across the US and Europe.

Featuring candid participants scattered across an artificial indoor beach, the work is inspired by the Great Barrier Reef and volcanic activity in New Zealand – making its debut in the Asia-Pacific region even more meaningful.

The Sydney iteration will feature 80 local performers, including 19 principal roles and a professional dog as part of the show.

Running for three nights only from 6 to 8 January at the Sydney Town Hall, it is a powerful work that sings of climate injustice accompanied by an unforgettable score.

Read: Sculpture dominates Venice Biennale; it’s female and Black

It’s also worth mentioning Angelica Mesiti’s ASSEMBLY, which is currently on show at the National Gallery of Australia, and was originally commissioned by the Australia Council for the 58th Venice Biennale.

The video work considers how communities are formed through shared movement and communication, with Mesiti transposing Australian writer David Malouf’s To Be Written in a Another Tongue (1976) to form the basis of a musical score by composer Max Lyandvert and a performance by First Nations choreographer Deborah Brown. Project 3: Angelica Mesiti: ASSEMBLY runs until 29 January 2023.