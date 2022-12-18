Vale Robert Adamson, poet of the Hawkesbury River

One of Australia’s most respected poets, Robert Adamson, died on 16 December, aged 79. Known as the ‘poet of the Hawkesbury River’ due to the area north-west of Sydney providing the inspiration and life force of his work, Adamson was born on 17 May 1943 in Sydney and grew up in Neutral Bay, NSW.

Publishing his first book in 1970, he produced 21 poetry collections during his lifetime, with international publication in the US and the UK. In a career spanning five decades, Adamson was garlanded with many literary awards, including the Patrick White Prize, the Christopher Brennan Award and the Blake Prize.

As well as creating his own poetry, Adamson was instrumental in helping others ply the craft. He was the editor of New Poetry magazine in the 1970s and 80s, and in 1986 set up Paper Bark Press with his wife Juno Gemes and Michael Wilding. The Press was specifically established to publish Australian poetry. Adamson was also the inaugural Copyright Agency Chair of Australian Poetry at University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Despite such an illustrious career, Adamson had a difficult youth, with stints in juvenile detention and jail. He found solace in poetry during his time at Gosford Boys Home (which had several names, but is now known as Mount Penang Juvenile Justice centre), however, when he was inspired by the works of Shelley, Mallarmé and Rimbaud before forming his own poetic voice.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid his respects, saying: ’Robert Adamson spent his life moving us with his words. Now he has moved into the great stillness. May he rest in peace.’

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke added: ‘My heart goes out to the family, friends and members of our literature community as we mourn the loss of one of Australia’s greatest poets and publishers… Robert played a vital role in shaping the voices of Australia’s emerging writers, inspiring many artists to pursue their creative journeys… We have lost Robert’s voice, but Australia can forever treasure his words – words that evoke stories and pictures and emotions… which inspire and electrify the next generation of creators.’

Many have acknowledged and mourned his death on Twitter, posting snippets of Adamson’s poetry to commemorate his particular affinity for the beauty and marvels of the natural world.

Poet Ali Whitelock said: ‘I met Robert only a handful of times and each time was struck by this poetry, honesty, generosity and his warmth.’

Read: Vale 2022: Saluting those we lost this year

Writer Bernadette Brennan added: ‘What a poet he was. And what a lovely, lovely bloke.’

Singer-author Dave Graney tweeted: ‘His work was challenging, personal and vivid.’

Adamson is survived by his wife, photographer Juno Gemes.