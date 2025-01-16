Vale Michael Keighery: artist, advocate, educator

Sydney artist Michael Keighery (born 1949) died earlier this month, following a bout of COVID. His death has hit hard for the sector, which knew Keighery to be a great academic, thinker, advocate and artist.

“Michael Keighery was one of the greatest thought provocateurs of his generation,” wrote a Mansfield Ceramics spokeperson upon hearing the news, in a tribute shared by the World Craft Council of Australia (WCCoA).

“Sharp, witty, fiercely intelligent; often roguishly irrepressible and totally fearless.,” Mansfield Ceramics’ statement continued. “When Michael shared his views and opinions – whether in a packed venue, small gathering or personal conversation – there was unfailing benefit to his audience. As an educator he is rightly lauded with distinction, as he is regarding his outstanding contributions to arts policy making, both nationally and in New South Wales.”

Keighery left a solid artistic legacy both as a maker and an advocate. While his passion was for ceramic-based making, he also expanded that to mixed media and performance art.

He worked globally and participated in major international art events, such as the Second Beijing International Art Biennale in China, and exhibited at the Huntington Gallery in Boston, US.

WCCoA member Janet Deboos added her own dedication on social media: “I have worked with Michael over the years on projects that ranged from mentoring tertiary students in China on cultural and work experiences, working with male artists in Remote Communities projects, to facilitation of production at ANU [Australian National University] of larger than life-size Ngintaka to accompany the opening in Adelaide of the Seven Sisters Dreaming travelling exhibition. He was clever, funny, determinedly politically incorrect, dangerous, talented and very kind [and] generous to students in his care.”

An accomplished artist

Keighery exhibited in Sydney and presented solo exhibitions at Brisbane City Gallery, New England Regional Art Museum and Maitland Regional Art Gallery. His work would often merge text with imagery, and call on new digital technologies, as well as the ceramic medium.

His works appear in prestigious public collections including the National Gallery of Australia, National Gallery of Victoria, Art Gallery of Western Australia, Powerhouse Museum, Artbank, Taipei Fine Arts Museum, and the Fuping International Ceramics Galleries in China, as well as in many regional galleries across Australia.

Keighery completed major public art commissions for Wollongong Council, the University of Western Sydney, Green Bans Park for South Sydney Council and for Liverpool Council’s Library. He also had a long history of exploring how new technologies such as CNC Milling and 3D Printing can be incorporated into traditional ceramic studio production processes. He was also an acclaimed pyrotechnic and performance artist.

Advocating for artists rights

Beyond his artistic practice, Keighery was deeply respected for his work as an educator and policymaker. He served as Head of the Fine Arts Program at the University of Western Sydney (2003-2007) and as National President of the International Association of Art (IAA), as Chair of the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) and as a member of the NSW Arts Advisory Council (Crafts Council of Australia). He was also a member of the Arts Advisory Council for the NSW Ministry for the Arts (now known as Create NSW), a non-renumerative position in the 1980s and 1990s.

Additionally, Keighery was the Chair of Viscopy from 2006 to 2010, a pivotal time in the organisation’s history. “Under his leadership, Viscopy underwent significant transformation, with Michael championing the long-term interests of visual artists, including the introduction of the resale royalty right,” a Copyright Agency spokesperson wrote in a tribute last week.

The organisation’s obituary continued: “His instrumental role in forging a successful alliance between Viscopy and Copyright Agency, ultimately resulting in a merger, was a testament to his vision and dedication to supporting Australian artists.

“Michael Keighery’s contributions to the arts and his commitment to advocating for artists’ rights will be remembered with immense respect and gratitude.”