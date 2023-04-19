Vale Maelíosa Stafford

Irish-born actor and director Maelíosa Stafford, who co-founded the Sydney theatre company O’Punksky’s in 1990 after relocating to Australia, died suddenly at home on Easter Monday 10 April, aged 66.

He is remembered as an inspiring teacher, a consummate actor, a force of nature, joyous and charming.

In a statement posted to Facebook, his family wrote: ‘We are deeply saddened to announce that Maelíosa/Dad passed away on Monday 10th of April 2023. This, as many would know, was a complete shock and in no way expected.

‘We have been touched by all the tributes posted and heartfelt messages we have all received. It’s clear that dad had such a positive impact on so many around him over the years and was loved by many… We appreciate all the support and kindness at this time.’

Stafford, who fell in with love with his future wife Carolyn while on an Australian tour, was a major Irish theatre artist.

As an actor, he was involved with the premier productions of the work of Martin McDonagh, including The Lonesome West. As well as regularly treading the boards at Ireland’s national theatre, The Abbey, in the early 1980s, Stafford served as the Artistic Director of Galway’s Druid Theatre Company from 1991 to 1994, having previously worked for the company as an actor.

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, paid tribute to Stafford, saying: ‘News of the death of Maelíosa Stafford will be met with a deep sense of loss and sadness across the community of theatre in Ireland and abroad.

‘Maelíosa was an integral part of those exciting days that included the founding of the Druid Theatre in Galway, his talents as an actor were pivotal in Druid’s deserved success. His performances in so many of the late Tom Murphy’s plays were regarded as exceptional, bringing the power of artistic collaboration to its highest levels, bringing to life, as he did, the vivid characterisations from such brilliant writing.

‘Maelíosa’s late parents, Seán and Márie, both had a hugely positive influence on cultural life and on the Arts in Ireland through their work at Taibhdhearc na Gaillimhe and, as a Nation, we are indebted to them,’ the President said.

Colleagues pay tribute

Garry Hynes, Druid Co-Founder and Artistic Director, said: ‘One winter’s evening in the 1970s, Maelíosa put his shoulder underneath a load of wood that the Druid lads were carrying from T Ó hUiginn in Shantalla down to the Fo’castle in Dominick Street. “Here lads, I’ll help ye with that,” he said. Maelíosa continued to do just that through many decades, including meeting and marrying Carolyn in Australia and spending three years as Artistic Director of Druid in the early 1990s.

‘He was a terrific character actor and exceptionally talented as a director forging one of Druid’s greatest successes by commissioning and subsequently directing At the Black Pig’s Dyke by Vincent Woods. This production, designed by the late Monica Frawley, got stellar reviews, toured throughout Ireland and abroad and remains one of the most memorable in the Druid repertoire.

‘While Maelíosa made his home in Sydney, he continued to work with Druid occasionally, most recently as Dada in Tom Murphy’s A Whistle in the Dark. He is an essential part of the Druid story, gone way too soon and we will miss him very much. My heart goes out to his family in Sydney and Ireland,’ Hynes said.

An Abbey Theatre spokesperson said: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of actor and director Maelíosa Stafford, who graced our stages many times from the early 1980s. Our sympathies to his family and friends in Ireland and Australia.’

In Australia, Stafford performed with a number of local companies including Sydney Theatre Company, Belvoir, Queensland Theatre, Darlinghurst Theatre and HotHouse Theatre.

A HotHouse spokesperson said in a statement: ‘It is with a heavy heart we mourn the passing of a great artist, Maelíosa Stafford. Moy was the original director of our production of Campion Decent’s powerful play, Embers (2006-2009). He returned to HotHouse last year, to celebrate our 25th anniversary with us, at a special staged reading of Embers. He joined Campion, Karla [Conway, HotHouse Artistic Director and CEO] and the cast onstage after the performance, generously regaling us with incredible stories in the way only a great Irish storyteller can. He will be sadly missed.’

Stafford’s Australian acting credits included The Gigli Concert, Faith Healer and Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme for O’Punksky’s Theatre; The Cripple of Inishmaan, Democracy, and A Hard God for Sydney Theatre Company; and Dancing at Lughnasa for Queensland Theatre.

His screen credits included films such as The Nightingale (2018) and Ride Like a Girl (2019) and the TV series Drop Dead Weird (2017-2019).

Stafford was also an accomplished teacher. Adam Cook, Head of Acting at Actors Centre Australia, described him as ‘a compelling and charismatic actor … his work on either side of the footlights was always informed by integrity, conviction and a deep and enduring love of the craft of theatre’.

Maelíosa Stafford is survived by his wife Carolyn and their children Eoghan, Cian, Aelia and Benen; his grandchild Banjo; his sisters Órfhlaith and Fionnuala, and brothers Conall and Ruairí.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Old Fitzroy Theatre, Woolloomooloo, on Friday 28 April starting at 5pm.