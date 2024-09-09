Vale: James Darling AM, an artist who reminded us of nature’s power

The South Australian arts community was in shock as news spread over the weekend of the death of James Darling AM (b. Melbourne, 1946), an artist and patron.

Darling, who was 77, tragically died in a quad bike accident in the state’s south-east. A respected cattle producer and conservationist, he was on the land he loved most.

He is best-known for his continuing series Malleefowl Nests – large-scale installations of the extraordinary nests made by the bird that inhabits the south-eastern Australian region where his property lies. Darling was also a photographer and writer, as well as a community activist, salt-land agriculturalist and highly successful cattle farmer.

In a statement by Hugo Michell Gallery, Darling was described as a ‘deeply respected artist whose work has left an indelible mark on the arts community’.

‘As partners in life and artistic collaborators, James Darling and Lesley Forwood created monumental and ephemeral installations using mallee roots collected and conserved on their Duck Island property in the south-east of South Australia.

We all impact our landscapes. Nature is not a background. James Darling AM

‘Their installations, which engaged with themes of ecology, land management and the Australian rural experience, have been exhibited across Australia and internationally, including the Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Pori Art Museum, Finland; Centro de Cultura Contemporánea Condeduque, Madrid; La Défense, Paris Summer Festival, Paris; The Esplanade, Singapore and Setouchi International Arts Festival, Japan.’

Darling and Forwood work came to international attention in 2019, when their installation Living Rocks: A Fragment of the Universe, represented Australia at the 2019 Venice Biennale, as an official collateral event.

Curated by Dr Lisa Slade and unveiled at Hugo Michell Gallery prior to Venice, the work was a collaboration with Jumpgate VR, composer Paul Stanhope and the Australian String Quartet.

Following its Venice unveiling, the installation travelled to the esteemed ZKM Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe, Germany, where it was restaged.

James Darling and Lesley Forwood, ‘Living Rocks: A Fragment of the Universe,’ installation view, 2019 Venice Biennale. Image: Courtesy the artists and Hugo Michell Gallery.

Darling’s manifesto ‘Nature is not a background’ underscores every page of his publication Instinct, Imagination, Physical Work (Wakefield Press).

‘His activism, artistic ingenuity and passionate interest in conservation will be remembered by all who had the privilege to know him and experience his work,’ said gallerist Hugo Michell.

It was echoed by curator Lisa Slade, who called Darling a tour de force, and added, ’You did not die wondering.’ Other comments on social media over the weekend described Darling as a ‘national treasure’.

A dedicated patron and activist

James Darling led with a heartfelt passion to support the arts and encourage the creative talent of others. Hugo Michell said: ‘James’ impact on the arts has been profound and his personal friendship and support have been pivotal in my career from a very early stage. He was a unique and singular individual, whose vibrant personality cannot be captured in just few words.

‘His tenacious passion for creative practice extends beyond his own international profile, to that of supporting others. A champion of the arts and a generous soul, his wit and cheekiness has absolutely left a lasting impression.’

Darling was a Board member at ACE (Adelaide Contemporary Experimental) and he showed with Hugo Michell Gallery from 2011, as well as Greenaway Art Gallery/GAG Projects in the early days. He and Forwood also presented their work in the important group exhibitions: 2013 Heartland at Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA); 2008 Handle with Care, Biennale of Australian Art, AGSA; 2011 Fire & Roots 3 at the Museum of Australia, Canberra; 2007 Wonderful World, Anne & Gordon Samstag Museum of Art, Adelaide, as well at Artspace Sydney; Sherman Galleries; The Esplanade Singapore; ACRO Madrid, Spain; Taidemuseo, Pori, Finland; and the Setouchi International Art Festival, Ogijima, Seto Inland Sea, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan (2010).

James Anderson Darling was award an AM in the 2007 Queens Honours List for his services to the environment and sustainable land care.

width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; clipboard-write"> Living Rocks: A Fragment of the Universe.