Up-late events transform local area into suburban art jungle

Bringing together craft, design, an art walk, makers’ market and live performance, a series of art nights is set to transform a suburb.
24 Jan 2024
ArtsHub
Events. Art markets at Art Nights: Culture Alive in Bankstown. Photo; Supplied. Two stallholders standing in front of tables selling their unique craft pieces in an outdoor setting.

Art markets at Art Nights: Culture Alive in Bankstown. Photo; Supplied.

Sydney’s south-west suburb, Bankstown, is set to be transformed with a series of arts, culture, craft and design nights – titled Art Nights: Culture Alive – starting on 27 January, 5-10pm.

A centrepiece of the program will be the outdoor augmented reality art walk, Hyperreal Amble, which turns the suburb into an art jungle. The path will take visitors across Bankstown Arts Centre, Incubate Studios, Paul Keating Park, and Bankstown Library and Knowledge Centre.

The art walk will be accompanied by site-specific installations and performances by seven Western Sydney-based artists – Garry Trinh, Harry Copas, Kristina Mah, Leyla Oz, Pandakero, Si Yi Shen and Travis De Vries. The latter will also be presenting an exhibition, Blak Flâneur, to open in conjunction with the Art Nights: Culture Alive program.

The full program includes workshops at Bankstown Arts Centre, art market stalls from emerging and local artists, art panel talks, movie screenings and more.

The Craft Alive: Craft for Care and Connection night will be held on 15 February, followed by the Design Alive: Design Beyond Spatial Experience night on 1 March.

Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Bilal El-Hayek says: ‘This is something we’ve never seen before in our City… Bankstown will come to life with a diverse range of visual art, music and dance, showcasing the incredible talent we have here in Western Sydney.’

Bankstown Arts Centre Director and event curator, Rachael Kiang adds that through the interactive program, ‘Everyone can rediscover the wonders of walking as a creative and engaging social experience, beyond the mundane and ordinary’.

Read: Constellations – creating community in Western Sydney

More details on Craft Alive and Design Alive will be announced via the Bankstown Arts Centre website in the coming weeks.

The initiative is supported through Create NSW’s Culture Up Late Western Sydney Program.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

