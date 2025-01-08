News

 > News

Tim Minchin to open Sydney’s Foundry Theatre in February 2025

The opening of the new Sydney venue will be followed by a line-up of musicals, comedy and immersive works.
8 Jan 2025 10:21
Autumn Whiteman

Performing Arts

Tim Minchin, opening performer at Foundry Theatre. Image: Damian Bennett.

Share Icon

The Foundry Theatre, nestled within the Sydney Lyric at The Star, is a new intimate live entertainment venue for the city.

The venue was born from the repurposing of Sydney Lyric rear stage, as a multipurpose, flexible performance space for up to 360 seated or 630 standing. Upon entering through the Sydney
Lyric foyers, patrons journey through backstage passageways to a vestibule, where they will enter the Foundry Theatre itself. The minimalist interior design and dynamic lighting is aimed at creating an immersive experience for both performers and audiences alike.

a render image of a dark nightclub space with people dancing and laser lights aimed at the dance floor. Foundry Theatre
Render of the Foundry Theatre concert space, 3D view. Image: Supplied.

The Foundry’s first programming announcement for 2025 features a line-up of live music, comedy, musical theatre and cabaret. Kicking off the program will be performer and songwriter, Tim Minchin, followed by the Australian premiere of the new international musical, No Love Songs, musical comedian, Gillian Cosgriff, comedians, Akmal, Lawrence Mooney and the Umbilical Brothers, Neglected Musicals’ production of Kiss Me Kate and the immersive cabaret production, L’Hôtel.

Tickets for all productions went on sale on Friday 6 December.

Minchin says, “The opening of a new theatre is a rare and wonderful thing, and I was stoked that the legendary theatre-builder Stephen Found asked me to be the canary in the coal mine. Or the champagne bottle shattering on the hull. Or the mohel removing the foreskin of the… anyway, you get my drift. Stoked.”

Read: Book review: You don’t have to have a dream, Tim Minchin

The new Foundry Theatre was created by Foundation Theatres, the organisation also responsible for Sydney’s premier large commercial theatres, the Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric.

Graeme Kearns, Chief Executive Officer at Foundation Theatres, says: “Taking this underutilised space
and turning it into a theatre is something that we’ve wanted to do for more than 10 years, so we are
thrilled to announce its first programming for 2025. Audiences have a terrific variety of shows and
artists to choose from as they experience our new theatre for the first time.”

Foundry Theatre opening line-up:

Tim Minchin in First at the Foundry 11 – 15 February
No Love Songs 7 March – 13 April
Kiss Me Kate 14 – 16 April
Gillian Cosgriff in Fresh New Worries 23 April
Akmal 1 – 4 May
Lawrence Mooney in Dead Set Country 8 – 11 May
The Umbilical Brothers in The Distraction 15 – 18 May
L’Hôtel: A Tryst Into Temptation 24 May – 6 July

More information from Foundry Theatre.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
'The Lewis Trilogy' by Griffin Theatre Company, nominated for Best Mainstage Production at the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards. Six performers dressed in colourful, elaborate stage costumes, holding hands that are raised in the air as celebration.
News

Opportunities and awards

Opportunities including emerging artist grants and regional arts fellowships, plus opera winners, literary longlists and more!

Celina Lei
An Elvis impersonator in a red jump suit holds up his hands on the platform next to a blue train. Parkes Elvis Festival.

Sydney's Central Station to be transformed with live performances ahead of Parkes Elvis Festival

The station will welcome a train full of Elvis lovers and impersonators on their way to the 2025 Parkes Elvis…

Autumn Whiteman
Celebrated country music legend Chad Morgan passed away on New Year's Day.
News

Vale Chad Morgan

The beloved king of the country comedy genre has died at the age of 91.

David Burton
The Triple J Hottest 100 is imminent. Will Australian stars like Royel Otis make the list?
Features

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100

Who will take the coveted top spot in this year's Triple J poll?

David Burton
Three men sitting at a table in front of a stable door in a production of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor.'
Reviews

Theatre review: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Another tried and true staging of a Shakespeare comedy from The Australian Shakespeare Company.

Jenna Schroder
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login