Tim Minchin to open Sydney’s Foundry Theatre in February 2025

The Foundry Theatre, nestled within the Sydney Lyric at The Star, is a new intimate live entertainment venue for the city.

The venue was born from the repurposing of Sydney Lyric rear stage, as a multipurpose, flexible performance space for up to 360 seated or 630 standing. Upon entering through the Sydney

Lyric foyers, patrons journey through backstage passageways to a vestibule, where they will enter the Foundry Theatre itself. The minimalist interior design and dynamic lighting is aimed at creating an immersive experience for both performers and audiences alike.

Render of the Foundry Theatre concert space, 3D view. Image: Supplied.

The Foundry’s first programming announcement for 2025 features a line-up of live music, comedy, musical theatre and cabaret. Kicking off the program will be performer and songwriter, Tim Minchin, followed by the Australian premiere of the new international musical, No Love Songs, musical comedian, Gillian Cosgriff, comedians, Akmal, Lawrence Mooney and the Umbilical Brothers, Neglected Musicals’ production of Kiss Me Kate and the immersive cabaret production, L’Hôtel.

Tickets for all productions went on sale on Friday 6 December.

Minchin says, “The opening of a new theatre is a rare and wonderful thing, and I was stoked that the legendary theatre-builder Stephen Found asked me to be the canary in the coal mine. Or the champagne bottle shattering on the hull. Or the mohel removing the foreskin of the… anyway, you get my drift. Stoked.”

The new Foundry Theatre was created by Foundation Theatres, the organisation also responsible for Sydney’s premier large commercial theatres, the Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric.

Graeme Kearns, Chief Executive Officer at Foundation Theatres, says: “Taking this underutilised space

and turning it into a theatre is something that we’ve wanted to do for more than 10 years, so we are

thrilled to announce its first programming for 2025. Audiences have a terrific variety of shows and

artists to choose from as they experience our new theatre for the first time.”

Foundry Theatre opening line-up:

Tim Minchin in First at the Foundry 11 – 15 February

No Love Songs 7 March – 13 April

Kiss Me Kate 14 – 16 April

Gillian Cosgriff in Fresh New Worries 23 April

Akmal 1 – 4 May

Lawrence Mooney in Dead Set Country 8 – 11 May

The Umbilical Brothers in The Distraction 15 – 18 May

L’Hôtel: A Tryst Into Temptation 24 May – 6 July

More information from Foundry Theatre.