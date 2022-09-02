This week’s arts news you may have missed

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, latest announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this week.

Ken Unsworth in his studio with ‘The Light of the World’. Photograph courtesy Robert King.

MAJOR GIFT: Ken Unsworth, one of Australia’s most significant contemporary artists, has donated two of his recent works to Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) after learning about the planned new gallery and building. The paintings are The Light of the World (a large-scale, three panel painting of a mythical paradise) and Shipwreck, featuring the recurring Unsworth symbol of a stranded boat, together with unmoored figures and an enigmatic cat.

NEW FESTIVAL: Max Dingle OAM and Natalie McDonagh present a free, four-day arts festival, What the Body Knows (but may have forgotten), taking place at Huskisson Community Centre from Friday 30 September to Monday 3 October 2022. McDonagh is former director of the popular SeeChange Jervis Bay Arts Festival, last staged as a live event in 2019 prior to fires, floods and pandemic and sadly not returning.

PARTNERSHIP: Arts Centre Melbourne this week announced a new partnership with Australian youth music organisation, The Push, which will include mentoring, mental health workshops, and opportunities to work with the Australian Music Vault team and collaborate on youth outreach and engagement.

INSIGHT: Through five decades of prolific collaboration, lyricist Alain Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg have graced world stages with classics including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Now, two of the most successful creators of musical theatre in history are coming to Australia to participate in a rare In Conversation event, where they will share stories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their careers. Tickets and more information.

NEW PRODUCTION: Heather Mitchell will bring the extraordinary life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Sydney Theatre Company’s Wharf Theatre stage this October in the world premiere of acclaimed Australian lawyer-turned-playwright Suzie Miller’s RBG: Of Many, One. This intimate one-woman show, directed by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl), will chart the incredible achievements throughout RBG’s professional life, from her teenage years in New York to her death in 2020. At STC’s Wharf 1 Theatre from 29 October – 17 December.

NEW EVENT: The heritage streetscapes of Beechworth in Victoria’s High Country will be transformed into a huge outdoor canvas from Friday 16 – Sunday 18 September with the arrival of a brand-new biennial event, the $10,000 Beechworth Contemporary Art Award. Works by 10 leading Australian artists, selected from 200 entries, will be showcased, projected and installed in, on and around Beechworth’s iconic buildings and historic sites across the weekend. For details.

B erry Writers Festival will be staged as a three-day event from 21-23 October, featuring over 40 authors. Check out the program.

will be staged as a three-day event from 21-23 October, featuring over 40 authors. Check out the program. After three years, Ausdance ACT’s Youth Dance Festival 2022 will be staged next week at Canberra Theatre Centre, 7:30pm, Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 September.

2022 will be staged next week at Canberra Theatre Centre, 7:30pm, Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 September. Join Australia’s finest literary talent for three mind-opening days at the Blue Mountains Writers Festival . This year’s festival showcases 41 author sessions, 70 speakers, five special events and 10 workshops. Running from 21-23 October, weekend and day passes are now on sale. Individual session tickets will be on sale on 15 September.

. This year’s festival showcases 41 author sessions, 70 speakers, five special events and 10 workshops. Running from 21-23 October, weekend and day passes are now on sale. Individual session tickets will be on sale on 15 September. Dates have been announced for the 2023 Gympie Music Muster, returning 25-28 August to the Amamoor Creek State Forest. Tickets for the 2023 Muster are now on sale.

returning 25-28 August to the Amamoor Creek State Forest. Tickets for the 2023 Muster are now on sale. The 34th annual Bluesfest ’s gates will open again on the Easter Long Weekend in 2023. First program details have been released. Tickets are available now.

’s gates will open again on the Easter Long Weekend in 2023. First program details have been released. Tickets are available now. Brisbane will be the third Australian city to presented the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton next year – presented at QPAC from 27 January 2023. The current Melbourne season must close Sunday 15 January. Tickets for the Brisbane season go on sale on 12 September.

next year – presented at QPAC from 27 January 2023. The current Melbourne season must close Sunday 15 January. Tickets for the Brisbane season go on sale on 12 September. The Blak Markets kick off on Bare Island, La Perouse on Sunday 11 September, with Aboriginal stallholders selling arts and crafts, native plants, Indigenous art, award winning jewellery and pure silk scarves featuring Aboriginal designs.

kick off on Bare Island, La Perouse on Sunday 11 September, with Aboriginal stallholders selling arts and crafts, native plants, Indigenous art, award winning jewellery and pure silk scarves featuring Aboriginal designs. ALTFEST on the Coast will be presented at Ettalong Beach (NSW) by organisers Onya Soapbox, on Saturday 22nd October 2022 from 6.30pm – 11.00pm

will be presented at Ettalong Beach (NSW) by organisers Onya Soapbox, on Saturday 22nd October 2022 from 6.30pm – 11.00pm Alter Boy headline the Au slan Creative Festival, presented at Lismore City Bowls Club, 24 September. Hailing from Perth, Alter Boy is led by hard of hearing artist Molly Priest, and feature an Auslan interpreter front and centre. Alter Boy continues to influence a greater understanding of how deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals experience the power of music through their dark pop hits all performed in Auslan.

presented at Lismore City Bowls Club, 24 September. Hailing from Perth, Alter Boy is led by hard of hearing artist Molly Priest, and feature an Auslan interpreter front and centre. Alter Boy continues to influence a greater understanding of how deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals experience the power of music through their dark pop hits all performed in Auslan. Port Fairy Folk Festival this week announced the second artist line-up for its major four-day event, Ocean, running across the Labour Day long weekend, 10-13 March 2023. Limited Earlybird tickets are available for the international program – check it out and plan your holiday.

