This week’s arts news in brief

Does the arts sector need more creative therapists?

More and more evidence points to the therapeutic effects of art and music, but can their makers also benefit?

Yet again, the arts barely make the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Who made the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for 2022? We take a look at this year’s accolades.

Tax Myth Buster: 6 quick fixes when getting it wrong

Dispelling common myths ahead of tax time, specialist arts accountant Michael Fox ensures you get the best outcome.

What does Dark Mofo bring apart from the spectacle?

ArtsHub speaks with three local artists on how Hobart’s arts ecology has evolved with Dark Mofo plus their 2022 program highlights.

Who was Picasso in the eyes of his peers?

NGV’s winter blockbuster The Picasso Century offers more than a tale of the lone creative genius.

WYNNE TO TOUR: Australia’s oldest art prize, the Wynne Prize, will tour to 12 regional NSW venues for the first time in its 125-year history, thanks to $762,000 from the NSW Government for a three-year touring program. The money will go towards the Wynne’s tours throughout 2023-25, and extends the tour of William Kentridge: I Am Not Me, The Horse Is Not Mine up to 2024.

‘I am so proud funding made possible through the Blockbuster initiative will open up these experiences to audiences across the state,’ NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin said.



Keizo Ushio (Japan), ‘Oushi Zokei’, Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail in Tooma. Photo: John Riddell

THREE NEW SCULPTURE TRAILS: Artworks from the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition have moved to a new permanent sculpture collection at Taylors Wines, Clare Valley, South Australia. Five major works have been installed as part of Sculpture Encounters.

Meanwhile, in Central NSW, Sculpture Down the Lachlan, demonstrates how a regional area has diversified its tourism offerings with artworks until the end of 2022. The public art trail starts in Forbes and stretches 100km along the Lachlan Valley Way to Condobolin. There are 21 sculptures to see now, with four more to be completed in 2022. After drought, a mouse plague and COVID-19, the art trail aims to generate tourism.

Further south, the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail is a major new public sculpture collection with over 25 sculptures on permanent display across the historic towns of Adelong, Batlow, Tumbarumba, the hamlet of Tooma and the Tumbarumba wine region. Additional sculptures will be added in late 2022 and early 2023, including works by Sui Jian Guo (China) and Ukrainian artist Egor Zigura.

NEW PUBLIC SCULPTURE (VIC): Queen Victoria Women’s Centre has commissioned a public artwork created by Ngardang Girri Kalat Mimini (NGKM), a collective of First Nations women and trans diverse artists from across Victoria. Titled Creative Resilience, it will be installed on the grounds of the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre in Lonsdale Street, Melbourne.

DANCE FANS (VIC & NSW): Reminder the Keir Choreographic Award will be presented at Dancehouse (VIC) from 23 June – 2 July and Carriageworks (NSW) from 23 June – 3 July. There’s still time to book your ticket to see these eight newly commissioned dance works.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday 18 June, NIDA Open Day will welcome visitors to explore everything on offer, from design, costume making, singing, set building, lighting, make-up, sound and stage management to acting, writing, directing and musical theatre. Go behind the scenes of Australia’s leading performing arts education centre. Register for Open Day 2022

MULTI-SENSORY VAN GOGH (NSW): The celebrated multi-sensory experience Van Gogh Alive will head to Newcastle for the second New Annual festival from 21 September until 23 October. Newcastle artist James Drinkwater said the city was “coming of age” culturally and believed an event such as this one would make art more accessible to the wider community.

FOLK FESTIVAL (NSW): Kiama’s Folk By The Sea music festival is back for the first time in three years, with a line-up including some of Australia’s leading folk performers from 23-24 September.

TWO BLOCKBUSTERS (VIC & QLD): Opening this week are two major blockbuster exhibitions: Light: Works from Tate’s Collection at ACMI as part of the Victorian Government’s 2022 Melbourne Winter Masterpieces Series, until 13 November, and Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles’ opens at GOMA next Saturday 18 June until 3 October 2022.

FESTIVAL KICKS OFF (VIC): Opening this weekend, 17 June to 10 July East Gippsland Winter Festival has a packed schedule of regional art displays and performances, live music, dining experiences, light shows, multimedia events and much more. The full program features more than 100+ spectacular events.

REFUGEE WEEK (SA): Story My Way is an exhibition created by young people from a refugee and migrant background who are sharing their stories and art about their hopes, fears and dreams. Why not view it during Refugee Week on 19-25 June, or catch the panel talk My Story, My Way with four creatives from refugee and migrant backgrounds discussing the benefits, dangers and responsibilities of the ‘golden age’ of storytelling. 23 June 6pm, presented by The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre (University of South Australia) and Australian Refugee Association (ARA). Free, but please register.

IMMERSIVE PERFORMANCE (VIC): Australian based drummer, composer, and instrument designer Alon Ilsar presents his acclaimed and award winning show Trigger Happy ‘Visualised’ – a one hour multi-sensory percussive experience co-designed with SensiLab, utilising kinetic custom built audio-visual AirSticks. Taking place at The Toff in Town on Sunday 3 July.

NEW TAKE ON TWO GREATS (ACT): Rauschenberg & Johns: Significant Others is a new take on collection works from National Gallery of Australia, exploring the same-sex relationships of these two greats at the height of the Abstract Expressionist movement (the homophobic 1950s).

‘For a number of years we were each other’s main audience.’ – Jasper Johns on Robert Rauschenberg, 1980. Shown alongside key works by their predecessors and contemporaries such as Marcel Duchamp and René Magritte, the exhibition highlights how Rauschenberg and Johns expanded on ideas developed through their private discourse. Showing until 30 October at NGA then touring into 2023.

MOUSETRAP COMING (NSW): To celebrate its Platinum (70th) jubilee this year, the world’s longest-running play, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is coming to Australia. It opens at Sydney’s Theatre Royal in October, directed by Robyn Nevin and produced by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia. Tickets on sale next week.

NEW FUTURES (NSW): This exhibition by Canadian designer and researcher Matthew Harkness explores speculative design and critical making experiments with bioplastics, ceramics and repurposed objects, and addresses issues of waste and exclusivity in maker practices. 3D Printing and The Maker Movement is showing 16 June – 2 July at Australian Design Centre in Sydney. Harkness will be facilitating small group workshops 3D printing with PLA waste and clay Saturday 18, 23, 25 and 30 June. Registrations essential.

BALLET GREAT (VIC): The Australian Ballet is thrilled to announce that one of the leading male dancers in the world, Daniil Simkin will join the company as guest artist during the Australian premiere season of Harlequinade in Melbourne from 17 – 25 June. Russian-born Simkin is a Principal Dancer with Staatsballett Berlin. The performance will also be livestreamed.

MELDRUMITES (VIC): Light + Shade – a new exhibition on Max Meldrum and the Tonalists is currently showing at the Art Gallery of Ballarat. Meldrum’s Tonalist movement is said to be one of the most unique and memorable Australian art movements, playing a role in the development of Australian Modernism. Clarice Beckett, who is arguably Meldrum’s most famous student, is considered one of the great successes of Tonalism. Her work is shown with Meldrum’s and others, often known collectively as the ‘Meldrumites’. Catch it before 15 October.

NEW FESTIVAL (QLD): The inaugural Fringe Brisbane invites artists and venues to partner in a reimagined fringe festival taking over Brisbane from the 14 October to 6 November 2022. Artist and event registrations for the 2022 Fringe Brisbane open 5pm Friday 17 June and close midnight Friday 15 July!

Fringe is about our creative Independence. It’s about our community, and it’s about coming together to innovate and build something extraordinary. Zed Hopkins, Festival Director of Fringe Brisbane

NEW PRODUCTION (VIC): Medea: Out of the Mouths of Babes is Theatre Works’ latest premiere production, drawn from Euripides’ famous tale. Developed with children and performed by adults and directed by Steven Mitchell Wright, this new Australian work is a seriously playful tragedy. Medea: Out of the Mouths of Babes is also playing as a part of the 2022 VCE Drama Playlist. 30 July – 20 August.

NEXT SHOW (NSW): Bundanon has announced its next program event: Parallel Landscapes – four distinct artistic approaches to the Shoalhaven environment and wider Australian bush. They are Arthur Boyd: Landscape of the Soul; The Hidden by filmmaker Tim Georgeson and composer and musician William Barton; and The River and the Sea by Reuben Ernest Brown (Uncle Ben Brown). The fourth is the return to Bundanon of the exhibition Landscape of the Soul, curated by Barry Pearce and toured while the new museum was under construction. From 2 July – 6 November, with an opening weekend program to coincide with beginning of NAIDOC week (2-3 July). Make a trip of it.

UK DIGITAL COLLAB: (ONLINE) This week, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) and Ikon (UK) launched a new digital collaboration Made in Birmingham/Made in Sydney. It brings together two commissioned video artworks by Fijian-Australian artist Salote Tawale and British-Afghan-Pakistani artist Osman Yousefzada that explore questions of identity and belonging. The first collaborative project between the orgs, it is part of the UK/Australia Season 2021-22 that reflects on the shared experiences of colonialism, migration and queer identity.

FEMINIST FREUD’S COUCH (QLD): Brisbane artist Natalya Hughes has a major new exhibition opening at the Institute of Modern Art (IMA) from 30 July–1 October. Titled, The Interior, it reimagines Freud’s consultation room using custom-made couches that take their contours from the female body, and puts a female-centred spin on Freud’s psychoanalytic couch and positions of power. Audiences are invited to recline and ponder.

