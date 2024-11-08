This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From a Coldplay concert, to our poll on Australia’s best plays to the return of a favourite, Dark Mofo, these were your top reads this week.

Dark Mofo announces full return in 2025 after one-year hiatus

Pre-sale tickets for Night Mass, Dark Mofo’s signature city takeover, went live on 5 November.

Southern Cross University cuts Creative Arts Program

Creative learning avenues again on the chopping block, with NSW’s Southern Cross University discontinuing its Arts Program.

New report shows Australia in crisis, but offers a pathway to wellbeing through creativity

As social cohesion drops to a new low in Australia, ANA’s latest report touts creativity’s positive impact on wellbeing.

And staying in our top five reads for a second week were:

The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century

ArtsHub conducted a poll of some of the country’s most prestigious theatre professionals to determine the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far.

Spencer Tunick and 5500 nude models shut down Brisbane traffic

As part of Melt Festival 2024, Spencer Tunick invited thousands of people to participate in a large-scale nude artwork on Story Bridge.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Concert review: Coldplay, Music of the Spheres Tour, Marvel Stadium ★★★★

Coldplay’s mammoth world tour hits Melbourne, but what is the secret to the band’s undoubted success?

Book review: Milk and Honey: 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, Rupi Kaur ★★

The bestselling Instapoet returns with an anniversary edition of her debut book.

Theatre review: McGuffin Park, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★

An unholy match between politics and media spin.

Exhibition review: Joan Ross, Those trees came back to me in my dreams, National Portrait Gallery ★★★★★

Joan Ross is a master at contextualising and recontextualising Australia’s colonial past, with an edginess for today’s viewing audiences.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

How I manage my portfolio career in the arts (part 1)

How do some of the best arts multi-taskers in the business do it? ArtsHub profiles a selection of portfolio career creatives who share the highs and lows of their multi-role careers.

Is a four-day work week viable in the arts?

The benefits of a four-day work week are undeniable, but the arts and creative sectors aren’t as flexible as other industries.

How do I market my workshop for success?

Ten ways to market your creative workshop, and increase your cash flow.

Read: 2024 visual arts graduate show calendar

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.