This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
8 Nov 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
Woman with short dark hair reading newspaper in soft lighting. Arts news

All Arts

Arts news. Photo: Ozge Gokce, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From a Coldplay concert, to our poll on Australia’s best plays to the return of a favourite, Dark Mofo, these were your top reads this week.

Dark Mofo announces full return in 2025 after one-year hiatus
Pre-sale tickets for Night Mass, Dark Mofo’s signature city takeover, went live on 5 November.

Southern Cross University cuts Creative Arts Program
Creative learning avenues again on the chopping block, with NSW’s Southern Cross University discontinuing its Arts Program.

New report shows Australia in crisis, but offers a pathway to wellbeing through creativity
As social cohesion drops to a new low in Australia, ANA’s latest report touts creativity’s positive impact on wellbeing.

And staying in our top five reads for a second week were:

The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century
ArtsHub conducted a poll of some of the country’s most prestigious theatre professionals to determine the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far.

Spencer Tunick and 5500 nude models shut down Brisbane traffic
As part of Melt Festival 2024, Spencer Tunick invited thousands of people to participate in a large-scale nude artwork on Story Bridge.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Concert review: Coldplay, Music of the Spheres Tour, Marvel Stadium ★★★★
Coldplay’s mammoth world tour hits Melbourne, but what is the secret to the band’s undoubted success?

Book review: Milk and Honey: 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, Rupi Kaur ★★
The bestselling Instapoet returns with an anniversary edition of her debut book.

Theatre review: McGuffin Park, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★
An unholy match between politics and media spin.

Exhibition review: Joan Ross, Those trees came back to me in my dreams, National Portrait Gallery ★★★★★
Joan Ross is a master at contextualising and recontextualising Australia’s colonial past, with an edginess for today’s viewing audiences.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

How I manage my portfolio career in the arts (part 1)
How do some of the best arts multi-taskers in the business do it? ArtsHub profiles a selection of portfolio career creatives who share the highs and lows of their multi-role careers.

Is a four-day work week viable in the arts?
The benefits of a four-day work week are undeniable, but the arts and creative sectors aren’t as flexible as other industries.

How do I market my workshop for success?
Ten ways to market your creative workshop, and increase your cash flow.

Read: 2024 visual arts graduate show calendar

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News



The light installation 'Karla Bidi' will run for the duration of Perth Festival 2025. Six people stand with their backs to the camera beneath a starry sky, on the banks of the Swan River. A bright beam of light rises from the riverbank into the sky before them.
Features

Responding to and celebrating place: Perth Festival’s 2025 program revealed

Anna Reece discusses some of the highlights of her first Perth Festival as Artistic Director.

Richard Watts
Night time view of an illuminated glass sculpture of a boat in garden setting. Dale Chihuly
Reviews

Exhibition review: Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, Adelaide Botanic Garden

24-years after Dale Chihuly's last Australian exhibit, his return to this scene is stratospheric - delivering on what his reputation…

Gina Fairley
Several performers are dressed as Spider-men and are hanging off scaffolding.
Reviews

Circus review: MARVELous: A Risque Parody, National Theatre Melbourne

A parody of Marvel comic heroes in circus form.

Beth Child
An illustration of a woman writing. There is a stack of paper beside her and plants and pictures in the background.
Career Advice

Top 5 misconceptions about being a published author

Five myths about being an author exposed.

Thuy On
Installation view of 'Tony Clark: Unsculpted', Buxton Contemporary, the University of Melbourne, 2024. Featuring Tony Clark and Joanne Ritson’s 'Jasperware Arrangement', 2024 and 'Jasperware (Landscape)', 1993. A painting of a white abstract sculptural form on blue background, with a small white sculpture replicating the painting in front.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Tony Clark: Unsculpted, Buxton Contemporary

An exhibition capturing the wide-ranging interests of Tony Clark and latest experimentation into sculpture.

Celina Lei
