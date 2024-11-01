News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
1 Nov 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
Illuminated face within a space suit looking sky wards. Arts news

Keep you eye on the latest arts news. Image: Mikhail Nilov, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From British creative legend Stephen Fry to job changes at the top, these were your top reads this week.

Stephen Fry: Art is complex, terrifying, dangerous and wonderful – and quite useless
English author, actor and raconteur Stephen Fry explains why art is like wine and how he makes people smile as they think.

Breaking news: Michael Brand to step down as AGNSW Director
Michael Brand’s 13-year tenure as AGNSW Director will come to an end in 2025.

The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century
ArtsHub conducted a poll of some of the country’s most prestigious theatre professionals to determine the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far.

Jimmie Nicol, the Londoner who became a Beatle for 13 days, captured by Adelaide photographer
Works by Adelaide photographer Vic Grimmett are up for sale and among them are photos of The Beatles with one accidental bandmate.

Spencer Tunick and 5500 nude models shut down Brisbane traffic
As part of Melt Festival 2024, Spencer Tunick invited thousands of people to participate in a large-scale nude artwork.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Music review: Jazz at the Bowl: Herbie Hancock + Marcus Miller, Sidney Myer Music Bowl ★★★★★
Musical legends firing on all cylinders.

Theatre review: The Audition, Bunjil Place ★★★★
Finely-crafted theatre laying bare the lived experience of refugees and asylum seekers.

Exhibition review: Māreikura-Ka rere te rongoā | the medicine flows, Immigration Museum  ★★★★★
A multimedia exhibition that showcases the strength of the Māori matriarchy.

Book review: Intermezzo, Sally Rooney ★★★★
Sally Rooney’s latest novel more than lives up to expectations.

Exhibition review:  Magritte, Art Gallery of NSW ★★★★★
A major retrospective of the Belgian surrealist’s work, which proves his view that art should make viewers uncomfortable.

Circus review: La Clique, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2
Circus acts from all over the world return to celebrate La Clique’s 20th birthday.

Jobs and education chatter this week

WAAPA to benefit from $30 million philanthropic partnership

Inside the writers’ room
Getting a toe in the door of the writers’ room can be challenging , but these successful writers share some advice.

Tips on how to run a creative workshop
From veteran workshop presenters to seasoned participants, ArtsHub shares their tips for success.

So you want my arts job: Venue Technical Manager
If you possess a broad range of technical skills, are calm under pressure and can solve problems creatively, then being a venue and technical manage may be the role for you.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

green timber door with chain and padlock. arts education

Southern Cross University cuts Creative Arts Program

Creative learning avenues again on the chopping block, with NSW’s Southern Cross University discontinuing its Arts Program.

ArtsHub
A photo of a bookshelf full of books.
News

International report on book-buying trends

How does Australia compare to other countries in terms of book purchasing habits?

Thuy On
NAISDA students performing in 'ATI', Carriageworks, Jly2023. Dancers on stage illuminated by blue light from the floor. They are all in a lunging stance.
Sponsored

Join a First Nations success story in new phase of growth

NAISDA is searching for its next Head of Teaching and Learning, Engagement and Wellbeing Manager and Cultural Practice Lead to…

Celina Lei
Two panels. On left is author Zoe Kean. She is wearing a brown hat and black top. She has brown hair and is smiling. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Why Are We Like this?' the font is dark pink, the background light green. There are fish swimming across it.
Reviews

Book review: Why Are We Like This?, Zoe Kean

This wonderful book offers a super abundance of insights into why we are the way we are.

Erich Mayer
Gluck's Orpheus & Eurydice will be staged in Melbourne in 2025. Pictured are the Opera Australia Chorus and Circa in Opera Australia's 2024 production of Orpheus & Eurydice.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
