This week’s arts news and trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From British creative legend Stephen Fry to job changes at the top, these were your top reads this week.

Stephen Fry: Art is complex, terrifying, dangerous and wonderful – and quite useless

English author, actor and raconteur Stephen Fry explains why art is like wine and how he makes people smile as they think.

Breaking news: Michael Brand to step down as AGNSW Director

Michael Brand’s 13-year tenure as AGNSW Director will come to an end in 2025.

The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century

ArtsHub conducted a poll of some of the country’s most prestigious theatre professionals to determine the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far.

Jimmie Nicol, the Londoner who became a Beatle for 13 days, captured by Adelaide photographer

Works by Adelaide photographer Vic Grimmett are up for sale and among them are photos of The Beatles with one accidental bandmate.

Spencer Tunick and 5500 nude models shut down Brisbane traffic

As part of Melt Festival 2024, Spencer Tunick invited thousands of people to participate in a large-scale nude artwork.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Music review: Jazz at the Bowl: Herbie Hancock + Marcus Miller, Sidney Myer Music Bowl ★★★★★

Musical legends firing on all cylinders.

Theatre review: The Audition, Bunjil Place ★★★★

Finely-crafted theatre laying bare the lived experience of refugees and asylum seekers.

Exhibition review: Māreikura-Ka rere te rongoā | the medicine flows, Immigration Museum ★★★★★

A multimedia exhibition that showcases the strength of the Māori matriarchy.

Book review: Intermezzo, Sally Rooney ★★★★

Sally Rooney’s latest novel more than lives up to expectations.

Exhibition review: Magritte, Art Gallery of NSW ★★★★★

A major retrospective of the Belgian surrealist’s work, which proves his view that art should make viewers uncomfortable.

Circus review: La Clique, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

Circus acts from all over the world return to celebrate La Clique’s 20th birthday.

Jobs and education chatter this week

WAAPA to benefit from $30 million philanthropic partnership

Inside the writers’ room

Getting a toe in the door of the writers’ room can be challenging , but these successful writers share some advice.

Tips on how to run a creative workshop

From veteran workshop presenters to seasoned participants, ArtsHub shares their tips for success.

So you want my arts job: Venue Technical Manager

If you possess a broad range of technical skills, are calm under pressure and can solve problems creatively, then being a venue and technical manage may be the role for you.

