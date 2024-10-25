News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
25 Oct 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
All Arts

Got your eye on this week’s arts news? Image: Furkanfdemir / Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From a celebration of bark painting to meritocracy, these were your top reads this week.

Vale Ollie Olsen, an innovative electronic artist who painted with sound
The endlessly curious musical pioneer Ollie Olsen has died aged 66.

Potter Museum reopens in 2025 with exhibition and resources on 65,000 years of Australian art
After extensive redevelopment, the University of Melbourne’s Potter Museum of Art makes a comeback with a glossy new entrance and ambitious exhibition.

And staying in our top reads for a second week were:

Stunning salon of bark paintings sets new standard at NGV
Picking up on the immersive trend, the NGV has hung 160 bark paintings to trigger a fresh connection with viewers.

Outrage and resentment: the arts are not a meritocracy
Some parts of the professional industry operate under a veneer of a meritocracy. But artists aren’t buying it.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Dear Evan Hansen, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★★
The thought-provoking Broadway musical makes it premiere in Australia.

Dance review: Wayfinder, Monash Performing Arts Centre  ★★★★1/2
An intricate and wild fusion of music and movement.

Concert review: John Williams: Sounds of Cinema, Hamer Hall. ★★★1/2
A celebration of one of the masters of film music, performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and presented by the podcast, Art of the Score.

Exhibition review: Infinite: Dobell Australian Drawing Biennial 2024, AGNSW ★★★★1/2
A fabulous exhibition that expands our understanding of what drawing can be.

Book review: Make It Make Sense, Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins ★★★★
Not so much a self-help or how-to book, but a hand hold to remind you that you are not alone.

Read: Everything we know about summer 2024-2025 exhibition programming

Jobs and education chatter this week

Should I offer workshops to help the cash flow?
ArtsHub looks at the pros and cons of running workshops, and takes you through the steps of working out how much to charge.

So you want my arts job: Librarian
Want to be a librarian? You won’t get much – if any – time to read books.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Nubya Garcia at 170 Russell Street performing as part of Melbourne International Jazz Fest 2024. A Black woman on stage playing the saxophone with purple lights behind her.
Reviews

Music review: Nubya Garcia, 170 Russell Street

Nubya Garcia’s first tour stop was as passionate as it was cerebral.

Joshua So
Stephen Fry at the Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, held annually in the booktown of Hay-on-Wye, Wales. A grey-haired, slightly plump Englishman smiles benignly at the camera. He wear a blue jacket over a red shirt and is sitting in a leather armchair. His right hand is on his knee; his left hand is turned upwards, as if encouraging comment or conversation.
Features

Stephen Fry: Art is complex, terrifying, dangerous and wonderful – and quite useless

English author, actor and raconteur Stephen Fry explains why art is like wine and how he makes people smile as…

Richard Watts
In 2025, Morning Melodies celebrates 40 years at the Melbourne Arts Centre.
News

Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies celebrates 40 years in 2025

Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies has attracted over half a million visitors across its forty years.

David Burton
Edenglassie. Picture on left is a headshot of a smiling middle aged woman with short grey hair brushed back. On the right is an orange book cover decorated by vintage rifles and spears.
News

Another glittering award for Melissa Lucashenko, as she takes out the ARA Historical Prize

The much feted writer adds a couple more trophies to her cabinet for her acclaimed 2024 novel.

Madeleine Swain
Skaters trying tricks on sculptures designed by Dr Sanné Mestrom. A skater trying to skate a rail outdoors on a sunny day.
Features

What do artists and skaters have in common?

Cities can be more playful and inclusive through public art if skaters and artists work together.

Celina Lei
