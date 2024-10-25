This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From a celebration of bark painting to meritocracy, these were your top reads this week.

Vale Ollie Olsen, an innovative electronic artist who painted with sound

The endlessly curious musical pioneer Ollie Olsen has died aged 66.

Potter Museum reopens in 2025 with exhibition and resources on 65,000 years of Australian art

After extensive redevelopment, the University of Melbourne’s Potter Museum of Art makes a comeback with a glossy new entrance and ambitious exhibition.

And staying in our top reads for a second week were:

Stunning salon of bark paintings sets new standard at NGV

Picking up on the immersive trend, the NGV has hung 160 bark paintings to trigger a fresh connection with viewers.

Outrage and resentment: the arts are not a meritocracy

Some parts of the professional industry operate under a veneer of a meritocracy. But artists aren’t buying it.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Dear Evan Hansen, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★★

The thought-provoking Broadway musical makes it premiere in Australia.

Dance review: Wayfinder, Monash Performing Arts Centre ★★★★1/2

An intricate and wild fusion of music and movement.

Concert review: John Williams: Sounds of Cinema, Hamer Hall. ★★★1/2

A celebration of one of the masters of film music, performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and presented by the podcast, Art of the Score.

Exhibition review: Infinite: Dobell Australian Drawing Biennial 2024, AGNSW ★★★★1/2

A fabulous exhibition that expands our understanding of what drawing can be.

Book review: Make It Make Sense, Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins ★★★★

Not so much a self-help or how-to book, but a hand hold to remind you that you are not alone.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Should I offer workshops to help the cash flow?

ArtsHub looks at the pros and cons of running workshops, and takes you through the steps of working out how much to charge.

So you want my arts job: Librarian

Want to be a librarian? You won’t get much – if any – time to read books.

