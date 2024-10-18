News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
18 Oct 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
image of a women with face reflected in pool of water as a horizon line. Arts news.

All Arts

Are you across this week’s arts headlines? Image: Anastasia Shuraeva, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From unpacking meritocracy in the arts, to new merger models and surviving AI, these were your top reads this week.

The MONA conundrum: balancing artistic provocation and institutional responsibility
Does the debate on MONA’s gender-based art space have a wider impact on the Australian cultural sector? This top story from last week is still widespread provoking discussion across the sector…

New arts merger no forced downsizing, but a chosen path to growth
What started as friendly conversations between two arts CEOs has led to a performing arts company merger designed to benefit them both.

Outrage and resentment: the arts are not a meritocracy
Some parts of the professional industry operate under a veneer of a meritocracy. But artists aren’t buying it.

Can Australian art survive the AI revolution? ANA report explores challenges and opportunities
A New Approach CEO Kate Fielding is optimistic that AI can help drive Australia’s cultural future.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Come From Away, National Theatre ★★★★1/2
The popular musical about community-building in tragic times returns.

Book review: Intermezzo, Sally Rooney ★★★★
Sally Rooney’s latest novel more than lives up to expectations.

Exhibition review: Isaac Julien, Once Again… (Statues Never Die), MCA ★★★★★
A spectacular exhibition asks the big questions about how museums collect, and show, artworks with Black histories.

Circus review: Escalate, Circus Oz HQ ★★★1/2
A circus juggling show that keeps all of its balls in the air…

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Unpacking slow productivity: how artists can combat burnout and enhance creativity
‘Quiet quitting’ has subsided, but ‘slow productivity’ is taking its place. The effects are being felt worldwide.

So you want my arts job: Director, Independent Theatre
If you love collaborative storytelling that helps communities form around a common goal, directing indie theatre productions may be the job for you, explains director Cassandra Fumi.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Film Theatre Digital Television Music Career Advice Sponsored
More
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra perform 'John Williams: Sounds of Cinema' at Hamer Hall.
Reviews

Concert review: John Williams: Sounds of Cinema, Hamer Hall

A celebration of one of the masters of film music, performed by Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and presented by the podcast,…

Sue Dahn
Two men, look across at each other on the set of 'Werewolf'. One in a suit, one in casual street gear. The steps the are standing are full of graffiti and rubbish.
Reviews

Theatre review: Werewolf, Arts Centre Melbourne

A clash of ideologies brings forth monstrous results.

Thuy On
Ollie Olsen, seen here in a 1991 publicity image for his electronic music project Third Eye.
Features

Vale Ollie Olsen, an innovative electronic artist who painted with sound

The endlessly curious musical pioneer Ollie Olsen died this week aged 66.

Richard Watts
installation in gallery of machine with charcoal drawing on round marble. Dobell Biennial
Reviews

Exhibition review: Infinite: Dobell Australian Drawing Biennial 2024, AGNSW

A fabulous exhibition that expands our understanding of what drawing can be.

Gina Fairley
A woman is reading to children. She is sitting on a chair, they are on picnic mats. They are outside, under the shade of a tree.
Features

What books did you pick up in your street library?

Go and browse through your local street library and participate in National Shared Reading Week.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login