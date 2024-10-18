This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From unpacking meritocracy in the arts, to new merger models and surviving AI, these were your top reads this week.

The MONA conundrum: balancing artistic provocation and institutional responsibility

Does the debate on MONA’s gender-based art space have a wider impact on the Australian cultural sector? This top story from last week is still widespread provoking discussion across the sector…

New arts merger no forced downsizing, but a chosen path to growth

What started as friendly conversations between two arts CEOs has led to a performing arts company merger designed to benefit them both.

Outrage and resentment: the arts are not a meritocracy

Some parts of the professional industry operate under a veneer of a meritocracy. But artists aren’t buying it.

Can Australian art survive the AI revolution? ANA report explores challenges and opportunities

A New Approach CEO Kate Fielding is optimistic that AI can help drive Australia’s cultural future.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Come From Away, National Theatre ★★★★1/2

The popular musical about community-building in tragic times returns.

Book review: Intermezzo, Sally Rooney ★★★★

Sally Rooney’s latest novel more than lives up to expectations.

Exhibition review: Isaac Julien, Once Again… (Statues Never Die), MCA ★★★★★

A spectacular exhibition asks the big questions about how museums collect, and show, artworks with Black histories.

Circus review: Escalate, Circus Oz HQ ★★★1/2

A circus juggling show that keeps all of its balls in the air…

Jobs and education chatter this week

Unpacking slow productivity: how artists can combat burnout and enhance creativity

‘Quiet quitting’ has subsided, but ‘slow productivity’ is taking its place. The effects are being felt worldwide.

So you want my arts job: Director, Independent Theatre

If you love collaborative storytelling that helps communities form around a common goal, directing indie theatre productions may be the job for you, explains director Cassandra Fumi.

