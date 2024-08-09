News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
9 Aug 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
Photo: K C Shum, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. It was a trifecta of bad news that was the top of your reads this week. But quickly followed by winter streaming and books winners to curl up with.

Queensland Theatre axes entire run of hit Broadway play
The Australian premiere season of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS has been cancelled outright, the day after its postponed opening night.

Queensland Ballet announces shock departure of Artistic Director
Leanne Benjamin OBE AM has abruptly departed Queensland Ballet, having only commenced as Artistic Director earlier this year.

Adelaide Festival AD quits to take up government job
Ruth Mackenzie has stepped down as Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival in order to oversee the development and delivery of the SA Government’s new cultural strategy.

Streaming August 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+, SBS On Demand and more…
Your guide to the best new shows and films on major streaming platforms in August 2024.

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Miles Franklin Award 2024
Alexis Wright wins the most prestigious literary prize in Australia for the second time.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Importance of Being Earnest, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★
Cucumbers aplenty in a production of Oscar Wilde’s classic work that also interweaves the playwright into the show.

Book review: The Crag, Claire Sutherland ★★★★
A murder mystery set against the cliff faces of Mount Arapiles in Victoria brings new meaning to the term “cliff-hanger”.

Immersive experience review: Sunrise Journeys, Uluṟu ★★★★
Activating the desert sands of Central Australia, Sunrise Journeys is a clever contemporary adaptation that extends the tourism offering in a genuine way.

Musical review: In the Heights, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2
In the Heights offers an introduction to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s trademark hip hop style musical, spiced up with sultry, sexy salsa.

Theatre review: The Weight of Shadow, Edinburgh Festival Fringe ★★★★★
Physical theatre and dance explore the daily struggles of having anxiety and PTSD.

Exhibition review: Jurassic World: The Exhibition ★★★1/2
A new immersive exhibition brings full-sized moving dinosaurs to Melbourne’s inner north.

Jobs and education chatter this week

I’m an artist in my twenties, and I don’t want to leave Tasmania
Painter Zoe Grey wins Australia’s richest landscape prize, further cementing her love of Tasmania’s wild country.

Artists navigating environmental costs of AI art
AI is opening new doors for artists, but there are environmental costs to consider. Two artists share their views and approaches.

Photo competitions: 7 expert tips to stand out
ArtsHub summarises seven tips offered by the Head On Foundation to help photographers stand out in a competition.

What skills do journalists have to weather the storm of redundancy?
Things are not looking good for journalism, but this doesn’t mean journalists have to drown with the current.

Read: Job insights: most in-demand arts jobs and salaries in Australia 2024

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

Checklist: 43 things to tick off for your exhibition
Being offered a solo exhibition can be daunting. ArtsHub helps navigate the stressful lead-in with this comprehensive to-do checklist.

5 tips to alleviate the stress of preparing an exhibition
ArtsHub looks at the five top pressure points when preparing for a gallery exhibition, and how to hit the release valve.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

2024 Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist Giveaway
News

GIVEAWAY: Complete set of Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist 2024 (Victoria only)

Perpetual Trustees and ArtsHub have two entire sets of the six shortlisted books for this year's Miles Franklin to giveaway…

Alex Lofting
A man wearing only a frilly white apron licks a plate of chops and mashed potato, which he holds up to his mouth with one gloved hand.
Features

Melbourne Fringe cooks up a creative storm

Free food and entertainment are just some of the many events on offer at the 2024 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Richard Watts
A dark-haired white woman wearing a grey jumper, a brown checked dress and white shoes stands onstage in what could be a bland office set. Three blue chairs are lined up against the rear wall, upon which is projected the face of an older man in a suit and toe. A dying pot plant stands in one corner of the room.
Reviews

Theatre review: Arlington, Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre

The first Australian production of Irish playwright Enda Walsh’s ‘Arlington’ is challenging, confounding and stunningly original.

Peter Hackney
Young Asian woman is sitting at a desk with a book open in front of her but gazing off to the right as if lost in thought. Romantasy.
Features

The rise of the romantasy genre, feminist fantasy and diversity in literature

With increasing positive depictions of Asian women in the media, it's time to also centre them in the romantasy genre.

Keshe Chow
There is a boom in AI creative writing tools.
Features

5 AI creative writing tools

There is a boom in AI creative writing tools. We've selected five essentials to get you started.

David Burton
