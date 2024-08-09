This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. It was a trifecta of bad news that was the top of your reads this week. But quickly followed by winter streaming and books winners to curl up with.

Queensland Theatre axes entire run of hit Broadway play

The Australian premiere season of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS has been cancelled outright, the day after its postponed opening night.

Queensland Ballet announces shock departure of Artistic Director

Leanne Benjamin OBE AM has abruptly departed Queensland Ballet, having only commenced as Artistic Director earlier this year.

Adelaide Festival AD quits to take up government job

Ruth Mackenzie has stepped down as Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival in order to oversee the development and delivery of the SA Government’s new cultural strategy.

Streaming August 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+, SBS On Demand and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films on major streaming platforms in August 2024.

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Miles Franklin Award 2024

Alexis Wright wins the most prestigious literary prize in Australia for the second time.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Importance of Being Earnest, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★

Cucumbers aplenty in a production of Oscar Wilde’s classic work that also interweaves the playwright into the show.

Book review: The Crag, Claire Sutherland ★★★★

A murder mystery set against the cliff faces of Mount Arapiles in Victoria brings new meaning to the term “cliff-hanger”.

Immersive experience review: Sunrise Journeys, Uluṟu ★★★★

Activating the desert sands of Central Australia, Sunrise Journeys is a clever contemporary adaptation that extends the tourism offering in a genuine way.

Musical review: In the Heights, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2

In the Heights offers an introduction to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s trademark hip hop style musical, spiced up with sultry, sexy salsa.

Theatre review: The Weight of Shadow, Edinburgh Festival Fringe ★★★★★

Physical theatre and dance explore the daily struggles of having anxiety and PTSD.

Exhibition review: Jurassic World: The Exhibition ★★★1/2

A new immersive exhibition brings full-sized moving dinosaurs to Melbourne’s inner north.

Jobs and education chatter this week

I’m an artist in my twenties, and I don’t want to leave Tasmania

Painter Zoe Grey wins Australia’s richest landscape prize, further cementing her love of Tasmania’s wild country.

Artists navigating environmental costs of AI art

AI is opening new doors for artists, but there are environmental costs to consider. Two artists share their views and approaches.

Photo competitions: 7 expert tips to stand out

ArtsHub summarises seven tips offered by the Head On Foundation to help photographers stand out in a competition.

What skills do journalists have to weather the storm of redundancy?

Things are not looking good for journalism, but this doesn’t mean journalists have to drown with the current.

Read: Job insights: most in-demand arts jobs and salaries in Australia 2024

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

Checklist: 43 things to tick off for your exhibition

Being offered a solo exhibition can be daunting. ArtsHub helps navigate the stressful lead-in with this comprehensive to-do checklist.

5 tips to alleviate the stress of preparing an exhibition

ArtsHub looks at the five top pressure points when preparing for a gallery exhibition, and how to hit the release valve.

