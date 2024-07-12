This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From winter shows to Binge, to Booktopia’s collapse and First Nations professionals making a difference – these were your top reads this week.

Streaming July 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+ and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on major streaming platforms this month.

First Nations power list: 41 recent appointments making a difference

ArtsHub recognises a large group of recently appointed First Nations arts professionals.

Booktopia is poised to collapse – what next?

Booktopia, Australia’s largest online book retailer, went into voluntary administration last week. The industry is reeling.

The performing arts company breaking every convention in the book … and winning

For a company working in an art form steeped in tradition, the choice to break away from some of its most sacred rules has brought it both critical acclaim and throngs of loyal audiences.

Everything other than Gauguin: addressing the dilemma

We listen, we learn, we ponder, we argue with ourselves and, hopefully by the end of it, we gain a broader perspective of Gauguin, and his impact upon Pacific culture.

Dutch designer’s leap of faith in Australia pays off

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen first visited Australia for skydiving aged 17. Now the creative mastermind has brought a visual feast to Brisbane.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Sonic and graphic review: Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Scienceworks Planetarium ★★★★

Pink Floyd’s iconic album plays to space graphics in the immersive stereo surround of the Planetarium.

Theatre review: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Comedy Theatre ★★★★

Edward Albee’s excoriating exploration of an embattled marriage returns for another spin.

Immersive experience review: Firelight Labyrinth, Marvel Stadium ★★★

A visual and audio experience inspired by the Greek myth of Theseus delivers on some fronts, but falls behind competitors.

Exhibition review: Wilder Times, Bundanon ★★★1/2

What were you doing in 1984? This exhibition positions Arthur Boyd’s iconic landscapes alongside other artists of the day.

Circus review: Duck Pond, Sydney Coliseum Theatre ★★★★

Circa presented a modern take on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling in a collision of ballet and circus.

Book review: The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, Sarah Brooks ★★★★★

A sweeping novel of strange lands, mysterious characters, and a train journey that will change the world.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

How did winning literary awards affect your life?

Whether it’s validating your own work, buying more time to write more books or even changing the whole course of your life, winning literary prizes does make a difference.

An online hub for creatives that supports and promotes artists

.ART is the domain that brings artists together and connects them with a wide international audience. (Sponsored)

Come in as a student leave as a professional

Studying for an MFA in Dramatic Writing offered opportunities not just for work, but also for life-long friends and collaborators. (sponsored).

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

My arts job in 2030

Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.