This week’s arts news and trending topics

In case you missed them, here are this week's top arts news stories.
12 Jul 2024
Gina Fairley
Two meerkats - it looks like one is whispering a secret to the other.

Image: Stephan Fuchs, Pixabay.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From winter shows to Binge, to Booktopia’s collapse and First Nations professionals making a difference – these were your top reads this week.

Streaming July 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+ and more…
Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on major streaming platforms this month.

First Nations power list: 41 recent appointments making a difference
ArtsHub recognises a large group of recently appointed First Nations arts professionals.

Booktopia is poised to collapse – what next?
Booktopia, Australia’s largest online book retailer, went into voluntary administration last week. The industry is reeling.

The performing arts company breaking every convention in the book … and winning
For a company working in an art form steeped in tradition, the choice to break away from some of its most sacred rules has brought it both critical acclaim and throngs of loyal audiences.

Everything other than Gauguin: addressing the dilemma
We listen, we learn, we ponder, we argue with ourselves and, hopefully by the end of it, we gain a broader perspective of Gauguin, and his impact upon Pacific culture.

Dutch designer’s leap of faith in Australia pays off
Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen first visited Australia for skydiving aged 17. Now the creative mastermind has brought a visual feast to Brisbane.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Sonic and graphic review: Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Scienceworks Planetarium ★★★★
Pink Floyd’s iconic album plays to space graphics in the immersive stereo surround of the Planetarium.

Theatre review: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Comedy Theatre ★★★★
Edward Albee’s excoriating exploration of an embattled marriage returns for another spin.

Immersive experience review: Firelight Labyrinth, Marvel Stadium ★★★
A visual and audio experience inspired by the Greek myth of Theseus delivers on some fronts, but falls behind competitors.

Exhibition review: Wilder Times, Bundanon ★★★1/2
What were you doing in 1984? This exhibition positions Arthur Boyd’s iconic landscapes alongside other artists of the day.

Circus review: Duck Pond, Sydney Coliseum Theatre ★★★★
Circa presented a modern take on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling in a collision of ballet and circus.

Book review: The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, Sarah Brooks ★★★★★
A sweeping novel of strange lands, mysterious characters, and a train journey that will change the world.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

How did winning literary awards affect your life?
Whether it’s validating your own work, buying more time to write more books or even changing the whole course of your life, winning literary prizes does make a difference.

An online hub for creatives that supports and promotes artists
.ART is the domain that brings artists together and connects them with a wide international audience. (Sponsored)

Come in as a student leave as a professional
Studying for an MFA in Dramatic Writing offered opportunities not just for work, but also for life-long friends and collaborators. (sponsored).

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

My arts job in 2030
Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

A woman is balancing on her arms, with her legs bent back to accommodate a bow and arrow between her foot.
Reviews

Circus review: Cirque Bon Bon, The Athenaeum

All the circus acts you know and expect, but with a Guinness World Record holding performer thrown in as well.

Thuy On
Midsumma on the move, destination: unknown. A photo of three people moving a rainbow prop inside an office space with white walls and grey carpet. There is a trolley nearby and other storage times such as a signage with the word ‘Queer’.
News

Midsumma in dire need of new office after forced to vacate

Midsumma’s team was issued a 30-day notice ending tomorrow for their Hanover House location, despite being assured of tenancy until…

Celina Lei
An Anglo-Australian man smiles affably at the camera. He has short dark hair, stubble, and wears a white t-shirt. He is standing in front of a light yellow backdrop. Andrew Hamilton.
Features

Prison really is a laughing matter for this stand-up comedian

Andrew Hamilton used stand-up comedy to rehabilitate himself after a stint in jail, and hopes to be able to do…

Richard Watts
The five Olympic rings.
Features

Literary Olympics: what wordsmith events would be on the program?

Imagine if there were an Olympics that favoured (bookish) brains over brawn. What would it look like?

Thuy On
'Duty of Care' installation view at IMA. Featuring three industrial sized tubs filled with an aqua liquid and a yellow and red poster diagonally behind the tubs.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Duty of Care – Part One, IMA

Bold works critically examine the ugly side of care and, perhaps, the possibility of redemption.

Celina Lei
