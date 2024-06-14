This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From honours to arts insurance, these were your top reads this week.

Appalling lack of King’s Birthday Honours for the arts

Where are the artists? ArtsHub takes a look at this year’s King’s List Honours to gauge how the arts were valued.

Who are the 2024 Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners?

Another female artist wins this year’s Archibald Prize, with a great portrait by Laura Jones of author Tim Winton.

Richard Watts receives Medal of the Order of Australia

ArtsHub’s esteemed Performing Arts Editor is recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his services to the arts and the Victorian community.

Questions raised over ‘Simpler. Fairer. Faster.’ arts funding model

Create NSW has announced a new approach to its arts funding model, but first reactions say it favours competitiveness over fairness.

Circus artists latest to be caught up in changing insurance market

Rising insurance costs are hitting some parts of the sector hard. Among the worst affected are independent circus artists, whose dwindling insurance options are forcing them to make impossible choices.

And continuing to rank in our most-read stories for another week is:

Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and more…

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Julia, Southbank Theatre ★★★★

The life and times of Australia’s only female Prime Minister to date.

Exhibition review: Ivan Durrant: Marmalade Skies Through Opal Eyes, Hamilton Gallery ★★★★★

An exhibition that focuses on Ivan Durrant’s commitment to colour and observations of the world around him.

Dance review: Coppélia, QPAC ★★★★1/2

A charming and imaginative production of Coppélia presented in a welcome revival by Queensland Ballet.

Book review: Gone, Glenna Thomson ★★★★

A rural cold case of a missing girl and those grieving her absence.

And in the top five reads for another week:

Musical review: Sunset Boulevard, Princess Theatre

Jobs and education chatter this week

Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers

What are some of the tax deductions creatives can and can’t claim?

Many arts organisations are seeking communications coordinators – what skills do you actually need?

More than what the job title may suggest, communications coordinators require a vast array of responsibilities and skills, and those who thrive are expert storytellers.

I’m a freelance creative: should I be getting paid super?

Workplace laws around freelance arts work can be confusing at the best of times. But when it comes to the superannuation rules, things can look ever hazier.

