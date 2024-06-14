News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
14 Jun 2024
Gina Fairley
Arts news.

Photo: Cottonbro Studio, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From honours to arts insurance, these were your top reads this week.

Appalling lack of King’s Birthday Honours for the arts
Where are the artists? ArtsHub takes a look at this year’s King’s List Honours to gauge how the arts were valued.

Who are the 2024 Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners?
Another female artist wins this year’s Archibald Prize, with a great portrait by Laura Jones of author Tim Winton.

Richard Watts receives Medal of the Order of Australia
ArtsHub’s esteemed Performing Arts Editor is recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his services to the arts and the Victorian community.

Questions raised over ‘Simpler. Fairer. Faster.’ arts funding model
Create NSW has announced a new approach to its arts funding model, but first reactions say it favours competitiveness over fairness.

Circus artists latest to be caught up in changing insurance market
Rising insurance costs are hitting some parts of the sector hard. Among the worst affected are independent circus artists, whose dwindling insurance options are forcing them to make impossible choices.

And continuing to rank in our most-read stories for another week is:

Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and more…

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Julia, Southbank Theatre ★★★★
The life and times of Australia’s only female Prime Minister to date.

Exhibition review: Ivan Durrant: Marmalade Skies Through Opal Eyes, Hamilton Gallery ★★★★★
An exhibition that focuses on Ivan Durrant’s commitment to colour and observations of the world around him.

Dance review: Coppélia, QPAC  ★★★★1/2
A charming and imaginative production of Coppélia presented in a welcome revival by Queensland Ballet. 

Book review: Gone, Glenna Thomson ★★★★
A rural cold case of a missing girl and those grieving her absence.

And in the top five reads for another week:

Musical review: Sunset Boulevard, Princess Theatre

Jobs and education chatter this week

Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers
What are some of the tax deductions creatives can and can’t claim?

Many arts organisations are seeking communications coordinators – what skills do you actually need?
More than what the job title may suggest, communications coordinators require a vast array of responsibilities and skills, and those who thrive are expert storytellers.

I’m a freelance creative: should I be getting paid super?
Workplace laws around freelance arts work can be confusing at the best of times. But when it comes to the superannuation rules, things can look ever hazier.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

A robot uses its mechanical fingers to play the keyboard.
Features

AI doesn’t mean human-made music is doomed. Here’s why

Human music-making isn’t going anywhere, argues the University of Melbourne's Alexander Crooke.

The Conversation
woman in hi-vis vest standing inside sculpture. Lindy Lee
News

How do you move a 13-tonne sculpture?

Lindy Lee's enormous $14M sculpture ‘Ouroboros’ makes its way to Canberra with a police escort across three states.

Gina Fairley
Two people hold up a large textile work in an outdoor setting.
News

Craft as a universal language: IOTA 2024 reveals lead artists and theme

The Indian Ocean Craft Triennial returns for its second WA edition to channel the diversity and communicative powers of craft.

Celina Lei
A collection of five picture books that cover flora and fauna themes.
News

Nature as muse in children's literature: 2024 award shortlists

Discover the writers and illustrators nominated for the Environmental and Karajia Awards for Children's Literature.

Thuy On
A panel of three photos. An Indigenous woman in a black jacket looking over her shoulder, an Asian man in a black shirt, white t-shirt and glasses and an Asian woman wearing a maroon top.
News

Literary orgs partner to present new festival

The inaugural Liminal Festival will take place in August at the Wheeler Centre, offering both in-person and online events.

Thuy On
