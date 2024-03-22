This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

ArtsHub’s most-read stories this week were:

Thumbs up on NGV acquisition

Iconic sculpture by David Shrigley finds permanent home in Melbourne.

Lee Lewis to step down as Queensland Theatre Artistic Director

Lewis is leaving the company later this month after four years at the creative helm.

The QSO, AI and the challenge of authenticity

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra has been criticised for its use of AI in an advertising campaign, but are we being too quick to judge marketers trying something new?

5 things about WOMADelaide for 2025

Even the most well-established festivals welcome newcomers every year. For those considering WOMADelaide next year, here are some things you may like to know.

‘It’s an Australian play’: how a new CALD theatre company is turning the tables on diversity

Akaraka and Empty Seat Theatre are built by creatives who hope to lead change by example, one show at a time.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Ballet review: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★1/2

An immersive spectacle, sure to both unsettle and astound lovers of the classic tale.

Exhibition review: Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, THE LUME ★★★1/2

THE LUME provides multiple immersive touch points in its latest exhibition with Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions in the limelight.

Theatre review: 37, Southbank Theatre, The Sumner ★★★★★

Trawlwoolway man, Nathan Maynard, has written something pretty special here and, in the hands of Noongar director Isaac Drandic and his ensemble of talented actors, it is just such good theatre: bold, shocking, important, accessible. It also wields that most wonderful of wily weapons – humour – with precision.

Exhibition review: NOT NATURAL, Science Gallery Melbourne ★★★★

There is a clear and concise angle that the exhibition takes in exploring the relationship between the “natural” and “unnatural” through a series of specific, yet still interconnected investigations. Large concepts like macro-environmental degradation are explored alongside lawn surface technology in a way that somehow works.

Exhibition review: Eastern Threads, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery ★★★★

Curated by Gail Mabo, this welcoming exhibition celebrates the lived culture of Eastern Torres Strait Islands.

More reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

The Artist’s Way Week 3: Recovering a sense of power

Growth can be erratic and uncomfortable, but it’s all part of the process. This week we look at anger, shame and how to deal with criticism.

Balancing act: six tips for managing multiple creative projects without burnout

Anxiety and burnout are on the rise for creative industry professionals. Our guide provides help on managing multiple projects sustainably.

Is Taylor Swift a good role model for Australian artists?

ArtsHub speaks with three female Australian musicians to find out what Taylor Swift can teach them about building a career.

So you want my arts job: Paper Artist

Artist Melinda Schawel shares her unconventional approach to paper as a versatile medium with a new show upcoming at Flinders Lane Gallery.

The Creative Leadership program supporting transformative change (sponsored)

Wesley Enoch AM says leadership is about diversity, morals, shaking things up and always being open to learning.

More careers articles

