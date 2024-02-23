This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from well-being for artists to putting politics on the table.

The Artist’s Way – an invitation to change your life

Julia Cameron’s creativity manual is still a global bestseller, three decades after it was first published. Come on the journey with ArtsHub as we work through our blocks, fears, procrastination – and even a slight resistance to “woo”.

Artist turns politician: is this the way to impact arts policy?

Q&A with Bec Mac – a creative running for Council.

Who’s celebrating significant anniversaries in 2024?

Surviving in the arts is hard. ArtsHub speaks with organisations celebrating significant anniversaries this year.

And continuing to capture the interest of readers for a second week:

Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure

Sturt Gallery and Studios has its closed doors as it undergoes a review for its future viability.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Performance review: The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice, Union Theatre ★★★

In its 25th year, The Wharf Revue is a well-oiled production, but the writing has a few hiccups.

Book review: The Star on the Grave, Linda Margolin Royal ★★★★1/2

A novel inspired by the “Japanese Schindler” and the author’s personal ties to his wartime actions.

Dance review: Mutiara, Perth Festival ★★★1/2

Dance storytelling inspired by Broome’s pearling industry

Exhibition review: Ash Keating: PRESSURE, Bunjil Place ★★★

Pressure manifesting into canvases that capture fluidity and colour.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Back yourself: an honest guide on how to be a creative freelancer

Thinking about going on the ‘lance? Valuable advice about diving into the freelance world from an illustrator, a writer and an actor.

Toolkit for hiring staff

Hire well and you will save yourself a lot of problems later on. ArtsHub looks at the key steps in recruiting arts workers.

New possibilities: casting and training non-binary actors

The industry and training institutions are rushing to keep up with a softening of gender binaries.

So you want my arts job: Arts Broadcaster

Claudia Chan Shaw talks to ArtsHub about her job as a TV and radio arts broadcaster … among other things.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

