This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
23 Feb 2024
Gina Fairley
Arts news.

Photo: Eric Nopanen / Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from well-being for artists to putting politics on the table.

The Artist’s Way – an invitation to change your life
Julia Cameron’s creativity manual is still a global bestseller, three decades after it was first published. Come on the journey with ArtsHub as we work through our blocks, fears, procrastination – and even a slight resistance to “woo”.

Artist turns politician: is this the way to impact arts policy?
Q&A with Bec Mac – a creative running for Council.

Who’s celebrating significant anniversaries in 2024?
Surviving in the arts is hard. ArtsHub speaks with organisations celebrating significant anniversaries this year.

And continuing to capture the interest of readers for a second week:
Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure
Sturt Gallery and Studios has its closed doors as it undergoes a review for its future viability.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Performance review: The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice, Union Theatre ★★★
In its 25th year, The Wharf Revue is a well-oiled production, but the writing has a few hiccups.

Book review: The Star on the Grave, Linda Margolin Royal ★★★★1/2
A novel inspired by the “Japanese Schindler” and the author’s personal ties to his wartime actions.

Dance review: Mutiara, Perth Festival ★★★1/2
Dance storytelling inspired by Broome’s pearling industry

Exhibition review: Ash Keating: PRESSURE, Bunjil Place ★★★
Pressure manifesting into canvases that capture fluidity and colour.

More recent reviews

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

Back yourself: an honest guide on how to be a creative freelancer
Thinking about going on the ‘lance? Valuable advice about diving into the freelance world from an illustrator, a writer and an actor.

Toolkit for hiring staff
Hire well and you will save yourself a lot of problems later on. ArtsHub looks at the key steps in recruiting arts workers.

New possibilities: casting and training non-binary actors
The industry and training institutions are rushing to keep up with a softening of gender binaries.

So you want my arts job: Arts Broadcaster
Claudia Chan Shaw talks to ArtsHub about her job as a TV and radio arts broadcaster … among other things.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024
A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

‘Food’ at Perth Festival 2024. Photo: Maria Baranova. Audiences sit at a large table covered by a white table cloth. A glowing chandelier hangs above them, while the performer is serving audiences wine.
Reviews

Performance review: Food, Perth Festival

Interactive show where audiences are invited to have a seat at the table.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
A young female circus performer flies through the air, suspended by her feet from a rope. She has a long plait which accentuates her movement as it too swings through the air.
News

Flying Fruit Fly Circus announces NexGen partnership with Cirque du Soleil

Australia's national youth circus and the Canadian entertainment juggernaut are partnering to uncover and develop new circus talents.

Richard Watts
Visitors at the Australasian Quilt Convention 2023. Photo: Supplied. People testing out a big sewing machine while quilts are on display in the background.
News

What’s in a quilt convention?

The Australasian Quilt Convention offers a platform for showcasing the best quilters from around the world and encourages learning and…

ArtsHub
Olsen Gallery Booth A4 at Melbourne Art Fair 2024 with works by Jacqui Stockdale. Photo: Supplied. A gallery booth with one walls revealing paintings inside and a sculpture of a puppet-like woman with four arms.
News

Best of Melbourne Art Fair 2024

What to see at this year's Melbourne Art Fair, which features contributions from over 60 galleries.

Celina Lei
Reviews

Performance review: Briefs – Dirty Laundry, Sydney Mardi Gras

A Mardi Gras headline act, this queer acrobatic troupe returns for more mischief.

Dennis Clements
