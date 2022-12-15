News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
16 Dec 2022
Gina Fairley

Put a bit of creativity in your everyday. Image: Shutterstock.

This week’s top arts news stories

15 book reviews of 2022 that garnered 5 stars
ArtsHub‘s team of reviewers offer their top reads of 2022.

$3 million bequest ensures opera award in perpetuity
A major philanthropic gift and a transition to new management will see the Australian International Opera Award renamed as the Alastair Jackson International Opera Award.

Vale 2022: saluting those we lost this year
ArtsHub salutes the lives and careers of the artists, performers and patrons who took their final curtain call in 2022.

Powerhouse Ultimo design revealed for museum
Visionary design for Powerhouse Ultimo integrates beautifully with heritage surroundings.

Whitlam 50 years on: art, democracy and the public good
It’s been 50 years since Gough Whitlam formed government in December 1972; how does his legacy impact on Australian arts and cultural policy today?

Top reviews for the week

Book review: Time of My Life, Myf Warhurst ★★★★
Time of My Life is a joyful and heart-warming read, and would make a great present for the muso in your life these holidays.

Opera Review: Carmen on Cockatoo Island, Opera Australia ★★★1/2
A strong retelling of a timeless tale with always relevant social themes.

Exhibition review: Zampatti Powerhouse ★★★★1/2
An exclusive retrospective on an Australian designer that deserves the international stage.

Theatre Review: The Flower that Fell From the Sky, The Blue Room Theatre ★★★★
A vaguely Chekhovian journey abundant in birds and dysfunctional nostrils.

Career chatter this week

Is a writing career a viable option in Australia?
Funding cuts and the need for a living wage for writers figure strongly in the discussion about the future of Australian literature.

Why lying down is an artistic superpower
Going from our habituated upright selves to more horizontal positions can do wonders for creative thinking.

How COVID-response online arts are still thriving
Lockdowns may be behind us, but audiences continue to engage in online arts, with some surprising trends emerging.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

climate action
Features

8 creative conversations for climate action

Concluding 100 conversations over 100 weeks, ArtsHub recaps the most creative thinkers vision for climate action.

Gina Fairley
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants available for arts activities in Canberra, plus participants of emerging playwright programs announced, and more!

Celina Lei
Features

Whitlam 50 years on: art, democracy and the public good

It's been 50 years since Gough Whitlam formed government in December 1972; how does his legacy impact on Australian arts…

Esther Anatolitis
youth arts
Opinions & Analysis

The power of youth arts

Youth theatre companies provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills, but also enhance their well-being.

Jack Walton
Carclew with visitors on the lawn
Features

22 arts anniversaries in 2022

Recapping the milestone moments and anniversaries celebrated by arts organisations in 2022.

Gina Fairley
