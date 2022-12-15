This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

15 book reviews of 2022 that garnered 5 stars

ArtsHub‘s team of reviewers offer their top reads of 2022.

$3 million bequest ensures opera award in perpetuity

A major philanthropic gift and a transition to new management will see the Australian International Opera Award renamed as the Alastair Jackson International Opera Award.

Vale 2022: saluting those we lost this year

ArtsHub salutes the lives and careers of the artists, performers and patrons who took their final curtain call in 2022.

Powerhouse Ultimo design revealed for museum

Visionary design for Powerhouse Ultimo integrates beautifully with heritage surroundings.

Whitlam 50 years on: art, democracy and the public good

It’s been 50 years since Gough Whitlam formed government in December 1972; how does his legacy impact on Australian arts and cultural policy today?

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

Book review: Time of My Life, Myf Warhurst ★★★★

Time of My Life is a joyful and heart-warming read, and would make a great present for the muso in your life these holidays.

Opera Review: Carmen on Cockatoo Island, Opera Australia ★★★1/2

A strong retelling of a timeless tale with always relevant social themes.

Exhibition review: Zampatti Powerhouse ★★★★1/2

An exclusive retrospective on an Australian designer that deserves the international stage.

Theatre Review: The Flower that Fell From the Sky, The Blue Room Theatre ★★★★

A vaguely Chekhovian journey abundant in birds and dysfunctional nostrils.

More recent reviews.

Career chatter this week

Is a writing career a viable option in Australia?

Funding cuts and the need for a living wage for writers figure strongly in the discussion about the future of Australian literature.

Why lying down is an artistic superpower

Going from our habituated upright selves to more horizontal positions can do wonders for creative thinking.

How COVID-response online arts are still thriving

Lockdowns may be behind us, but audiences continue to engage in online arts, with some surprising trends emerging.

More careers articles.