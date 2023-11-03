News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what arts news people are talking about this week.
3 Nov 2023
Gina Fairley
arts news. image is two hand held up like a cinematographer making a frame of the sun on the horizon above a straw field.

Arts news in the frame this week. Image: Shutterstock.

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? New venues … selected artists, creative holograms and movement in the sector. This is the arts news that caught your eye:

Sydney gets a Turbine Hall, with 2024 Biennale venue reveal
Having a Turbine Hall cemented London’s place on the global contemporary art map, now Sydney will also have one – and it will be launched with the 2024 Biennale of Sydney.

Who will be showing in the 24th Biennale of Sydney?
Who made the cut for next year’s Biennale of Sydney, and what does that mix of artists say about our times?

Maria Callas performs again in hologram
Soprano diva Maria Callas will perform in Australia as a hologram four decades after her death.

Q&A: Susi Muddiman on her move from Tweed to HOTA
After 16 years at the helm of Tweed Regional Gallery, the gallery director heads to the glitz of the Gold Coast. What learnings does she take?

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Are you an imposter?
Mob are allowed to ask respectful questions about where you come from and who your people are. This is so we can place you, and ourselves, through and around any kinships or storylines and songlines.

Diversity and the regional arts sector
Key administrators of arts in regional Australia speak about diversity in the regional arts sector and reflect on why we think of it as monocultural.

Film reviews: Flora on the Sand (1964) and Juvenile Jungle (1956), Japanese Film Festival
The feature of a retrospective at the 2023 Japanese Film Festival, Kō Nakahira was a filmmaker who interrogated themes of sexuality and desire in postwar Japan.

Cultural collaboration between remote Kimberley art centres
Through collaboration and shared resources, remote Kimberley art centres strengthen cultural practice and promote a unique identity.

Top reviews for the week

Book review: The In-Between, Christos Tsiolkas ★★★★★
Christos Tsiolkas’ new novel is a tender and poignant tale about a later-life romance between two men.

Theatre review: The Memory of Water, Ensemble Theatre ★★★1/2
This award-winning play about three sisters is a bittersweet comedy.

Exhibition review: Ernabella Arts: Ceramic Warka Wiru 20 Years-kutu, JamFactory ★★★★1/2
A celebration of 20 years of ceramic artwork at Ernabella Arts Centre.

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Art Teacher, Costume and Jewellery Designer
Anna Kolusniewski runs a successful business teaching art classes for children and adults, while also creating stunning wearable pieces on the side.

ACMI announces new programs for teachers and students for 2024
Amping up the digital literacy and creativity of students and teachers is a key focus for the national museum for screen culture.

Webinar #4 – Managing the business of creative practice: an expert roundtable
If you’re a sole practitioner working in the creative industries who finds the mechanics of running your business challenging, this webinar is for you.

Knowledge sharing through Asian Australian studies
The Asian Australian Studies Research Network will present its biennial identities conference as part of this year’s OzAsia festival.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page?


