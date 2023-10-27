This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? The week started with the breaking news that Critical Stages was in crisis, referendum fallout and a contemporary lens on the Opera House’s anniversary, and moved into a pumping interest in advice from arts journalists. This is the arts news that caught your eye:

Critical Stages goes into liquidation

The Board of Critical Stages Touring has placed the company into liquidation, with the company ceasing to trade and staff no longer employed.

Musician returns Order Of Australia medal over Voice referendum result

Shane Howard, Goanna frontman and the singer-songwriter of ‘Solid Rock, Sacred Ground’, has returned his Order of Australia medal in protest at the Voice referendum result.

Bizarre art heist in regional WA the focus of new documentary series

In the mid-1980s, 26 European masterpieces were slashed out of their frames at a WA bush monastery. Now a new documentary series uncovers a story of art, crime, money and politics.

Moira Finucane honoured with 2023 Fringe Living Legend Award

The ‘gothic queen’ of cabaret has been honoured for her provocative work and long commitment to Fringe.

Breasts in art: a tender celebration

Revered, adored, feared – breasts are rarely just another body part in art. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month we take a celebratory and respectful look at boobs.

‘A glorious anomaly’: would the Sydney Opera House be built today?

Why does the Opera House remain an anomaly in Australia’s cultural infrastructure landscape? And would it be built today?

Interview with the creatives behind Sweet Juices

In conversation with Sydney-based co-directors Will Suen and Sejon Im, and their irreverent and rumbustious short film, Sweet Juices.

Just an Inquiry or a golden opportunity?

Arts sector leaders respond to the launch of the Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Vincent Namatjira: Australia in Colour, Art Gallery of South Australia ★★★★1/2

Namatjira’s paintings examine the politics of history, power and leadership from a contemporary Aboriginal perspective.

Performance review: Hour of the Wolf, Malthouse ★★★

This choose-your-own adventure (again) is the Malthouse’s latest immersive production.

Book review: Late, Michael Fitzgerald ★★★★

A speculative ‘what if?’ novel inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Theatre review: Frankenstein, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC ★★★★

Shake & Stir Theatre Co’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale mixes traditional and modern theatre together to create a monster of a production.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Free arts writing workshops hosted by ArtsHub

Come and hear the ArtsHub team as they share their writing tips, tricks and advice.

So you want my arts job: Bibliotherapist

Though bibliotherapy is an ancient practice it’s not particularly well-known, says Dr Susan McLaine, a practitioner of over 18 years standing.

Education in Brief: symposium for art teachers, NIDA productions start with Poppea, and more

News and events from Australian arts education. Reflections from the national reading symposium and a call for children to design the Big Issue Christmas cover.

