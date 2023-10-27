News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what arts news people are talking about this week.
27 Oct 2023
Gina Fairley
Hands held around ear to hear, with yellow background

All Arts

What’s news? Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? The week started with the breaking news that Critical Stages was in crisis, referendum fallout and a contemporary lens on the Opera House’s anniversary, and moved into a pumping interest in advice from arts journalists. This is the arts news that caught your eye:

Critical Stages goes into liquidation
The Board of Critical Stages Touring has placed the company into liquidation, with the company ceasing to trade and staff no longer employed.

Musician returns Order Of Australia medal over Voice referendum result
Shane Howard, Goanna frontman and the singer-songwriter of ‘Solid Rock, Sacred Ground’, has returned his Order of Australia medal in protest at the Voice referendum result.

Bizarre art heist in regional WA the focus of new documentary series
In the mid-1980s, 26 European masterpieces were slashed out of their frames at a WA bush monastery. Now a new documentary series uncovers a story of art, crime, money and politics.

Moira Finucane honoured with 2023 Fringe Living Legend Award
The ‘gothic queen’ of cabaret has been honoured for her provocative work and long commitment to Fringe.

Breasts in art: a tender celebration
Revered, adored, feared – breasts are rarely just another body part in art. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month we take a celebratory and respectful look at boobs.

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

‘A glorious anomaly’: would the Sydney Opera House be built today?
Why does the Opera House remain an anomaly in Australia’s cultural infrastructure landscape? And would it be built today?

Interview with the creatives behind Sweet Juices
In conversation with Sydney-based co-directors Will Suen and Sejon Im, and their irreverent and rumbustious short film, Sweet Juices.

Just an Inquiry or a golden opportunity?
Arts sector leaders respond to the launch of the Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:
Exhibition review: Vincent Namatjira: Australia in Colour, Art Gallery of South Australia ★★★★1/2
Namatjira’s paintings examine the politics of history, power and leadership from a contemporary Aboriginal perspective.

Performance review: Hour of the Wolf, Malthouse ★★★
This choose-your-own adventure (again) is the Malthouse’s latest immersive production.

Book review: Late, Michael Fitzgerald ★★★★
A speculative ‘what if?’ novel inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Theatre review: Frankenstein, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC ★★★★
Shake & Stir Theatre Co’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale mixes traditional and modern theatre together to create a monster of a production.

More recent reviews.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Free arts writing workshops hosted by ArtsHub
Come and hear the ArtsHub team as they share their writing tips, tricks and advice.

So you want my arts job: Bibliotherapist
Though bibliotherapy is an ancient practice it’s not particularly well-known, says Dr Susan McLaine, a practitioner of over 18 years standing.

Education in Brief: symposium for art teachers, NIDA productions start with Poppea, and more
News and events from Australian arts education. Reflections from the national reading symposium and a call for children to design the Big Issue Christmas cover.

More careers articles.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Community Arts & Cultural Development Education & Student News Features News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Career Advice

Webinar #4 – Managing the business of creative practice: an expert roundtable

If you're a sole practitioner working in the creative industries who finds the mechanics of running your business challenging, this…

Madeleine Swain
Writing workshops. Image is black and white headshots of four people, a woman with long dark hair and a sleeveless black dress, a man with grey hair and dark jacket, a woman with tied back hair, glasses on her head and a white jacket, and a middle aged woman with hair tied back and grinning
Career Advice

Free arts writing workshops hosted by ArtsHub

Come and hear the ArtsHub team as they share their writing tips, tricks and advice.

ArtsHub
HOTA ArtKeeper returns in 2024 to put artists on the payroll. Image: One Two Shoot Media, ArtKeeper 2022-23 artist. Photo: Nadia Milford.
News

Opportunities and awards

Major $300,000 commission calling for artists, HOTA ArtKeeper returns, plus winners of Patrick White Literary Award and Artspace studio artists…

Celina Lei
‘Wirnan’. Photo: Glenn Iseger-Pilkington 2018.
Amplify Collective

Cultural collaboration between remote Kimberley art centres

Through collaboration and shared resources, remote Kimberley art centres strengthen cultural practice and promote a unique identity.

Cathy Cummins
A swooping falcon, wings close to its body, photographed against a cloudless sky.
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

A new CEO at Darwin Entertainment Centre, Flinders Quartet farewells Chair, and more.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login