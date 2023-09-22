This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Which stories caught our readers’ eyes in the last week? The announcement of a major new Egyptian blockbuster was the week’s number one story, with other topics attracting attention including the premiere of a new Australian musical at Brisbane Festival, a cross-sector study of audience engagement trends, and a focus on the biennial Yellamundie Festival.

Largest loan of Egyptian artefacts from British Museum to land in Australia

The National Gallery of Victoria’s 2024 Winter Masterpieces exhibition Pharaoh will feature 3000 years of ancient Egyptian art and culture, including more than 500 works on loan from the British Museum, the most ambitious loan of ancient Egyptian artefacts that the Museum has ever presented to international audiences.

Beyond sector, how are Australians engaging with art post-COVID

This year’s National Arts Participation Survey finds that while the same proportion of Australians attended events and festivals as in 2019 and 2022, they are now attending less frequently. Weekly attendance has dropped across all art forms, with Australians choosing only to attend every few months.

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall on the birth of their new musical

Keir Nuttall and Kate Miller-Heidke are visibly nervous. And understandably so. It’s the day before the first ever preview of the brand new musical show, Bananaland. Partners in life and creatively, the pair, who already share a real life child, have those new parent vibes. They’re about to see their latest baby take its first steps and there’s every chance of course that it could fall flat on its face.

The First Peoples-led festival committed to developing First People’s stories

Presented by Moogahlin Performing Arts in association with Carriageworks and the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM), Yellamundie Festival (the name originating from the Darug word for “storyteller”) is a biennial celebration of the richness and diversity of First Peoples’ storytelling and culture.

More arts news

Top reads from The Amplify Collective

Pushing limits and norms with Sense of Place

Disabled-led arts organisation Weave Movement Theatre brings forth multifaceted experiences and connections in Sense of Place.

Artist burnout is not a mental health issue – it is a labour issue

Despite being published back in July, Marisa Georgiou’s piece – which argues that by reframing burnout in labour terms would allow us to shift our approach to advocacy around artist well-being – found a new lease of life online this week.

Latest stories from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most-read reviews:

Theatre review, Death of a Salesman, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★

The multi-garlanded Anthony LaPaglia plays the eponymous role in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer-winning play about an everyman striving to grow and harvest the fruits of capitalist success. That he ultimately fails is, of course, what makes Death of a Salesman both tragic and affecting.

Musical review: Wicked, Lyric Theatre ★★★1/2

A crowd favourite, this musical makes its way back to Australia for the third time in 15 years.

Exhibition reviews: Margaret River Region Open Studios ★★★★1/2

Take a tour of Australia’s largest open studios event.

Book review: Sunbirds, Mirandi Riwoe ★★★★

A captivating escape to the romance and nostalgia of the Dutch East Indies on the cusp of World War II, Sunbirds by Queensland-based Mirandi Riwoe is one of those books that draws you into another place and time, and makes you forget you’re even reading at all.

Music review: Britten’s War Requiem, QPAC, Brisbane Festival ★★★★

Britten’s celebrated War Requiem takes pride of place in the Brisbane Festival.

Read more reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Dismay as James Cook University proposes closure of creative arts in North Queensland

Artists, academics and creative communities fear the loss of the region’s only university qualification in creative arts.

Exit interview: Li Cunxin, Queensland Ballet

The man known as Mao’s Last Dancer has had an enormous impact on the ballet world, not only in Queensland, but across Australia and internationally.

So you want my arts job: Architectural historian and writer

As a child, Peter Andrew Barrett spent endless hours exploring Melbourne’s rooftops and alleyways. Now he works to preserve and celebrate the city’s heritage.

New First Nations Curatorial Fellow for Biennale

Tony Albert has been appointed as the inaugural Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow.

More careers articles