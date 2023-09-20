Largest loan of Egyptian artefacts from British Museum to land in Australia

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has today (20 September) unveiled the next blockbuster exhibition in its Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series – Pharaoh, an Australian-exclusive showcasing 3000 years of ancient Egyptian art and culture. The exhibition will bring together more than 500 works on loan from the British Museum, the most ambitious loan of ancient Egyptian artefacts that the Museum has ever presented to international audiences.

Most of the objects on display will be presented to Australian audiences for the very first time, with the exhibition traversing the entire ground floor of NGV International from 14 June 2024.

ArtsHub has previously noted the persistence of Australia’s love for Egyptian culture and history, with the Discovering Ancient Egypt exhibition currently on view at WA Museum Boola Bardip and Australia Museum’s Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs exhibition scheduled to open in November. Pharaoh will also mark the first return to ancient artefacts since the NGV’s 2019 Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition, Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality. So how will the exhibition present a topic most commonly showcased in the museum context, rather than in an art gallery?

Curated by the British Museum especially for the NGV, Pharaoh spans from the First Dynasty (circa 3000 BCE) to the Roman period with works commissioned by some of Egypt’s most famous rulers. These include Tutankhamun, who reigned from the age of nine until his death at the age of 19; Ramesses the Great, renowned for his fascination with architecture, and Queen Nefertari; and Khufu, builder of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Foreign leaders who made a great impact on Egypt, such as Alexander the Great, will also be included.

Head of Thutmose III wearing a white crown, Karnak, Thebes, Egypt 18th Dynasty, reign of Thutmose III, circa 1479-1457 BC. Green siltstone H 46cm, W 19cm, D 32cm Image: © The Trustees of the British Museum.

The exhibition will shed light on the skill of ancient Egyptian sculptors, painters and craftspeople, who lived their lives largely in service of the Pharaoh in order to realise their ambitions. The earliest object in the exhibition is a small ivory label – just five centimetres wide – depicting King Den of the First Dynasty. Other pieces include the larger than life limestone statue of Ramses II (circa 1279-1213 BCE), sculpted as a high priest making offerings to appease the gods, and a carved green siltstone Head of Thutmose III, one of ancient Egypt’s most successful military pharaohs of the 18th Dynasty who conquered all of Syria.

There will be some impressive monumental objects, including a limestone wall from an Old Kingdom mastaba tomb, standing two-and-a-half metres high and over three metres wide, with elaborately carved hieroglyphic texts and depictions of the tomb owner. A literal heavyweight in the exhibition will be a 1.5-tonne stone fist from the Temple of Ptah at Memphis, a fragment of Ramses II’s colossal statue.

There will also be no lack of lustre, with Pharaoh presenting a comprehensive display of ancient Egyptian jewellery. Precious materials such as gold and gemstones, and skilful technique will highlight the significance of adornment and its symbolisms in the lives (and afterlives) of ancient Egyptians.

Apart from showcasing the grandeur of ancient Egypt, Pharaoh promises to bring invaluable artefacts into contemporary conversations through exhibition design. Tony Elwood AM, Director, NGV said in the media release: ‘Pharaoh seeks to introduce a new generation of visitors to the perennially fascinating visual culture of ancient Egypt through an unprecedented exhibition of sculpture, architecture, jewellery and more from the British Museum in London. The NGV’s exhibition will place precedence on the exceptional craftsmanship of the ancient Egyptians, highlighting their refined artistic sensibility and technical skill.’

A special focus of the exhibition looks at the highly skilled craftspeople who cut and decorated the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings. The display will delve into their lives and stories, offering insights gleaned from the objects they left behind through thousands of years of history, including letters, poems, notes and artistic sketches. These include a drawing of a donkey’s head that reveals the artist’s skill at capturing the essence of the animal.

Pharaoh will be on display from 14 June to 16 October 2024 at NGV International, Melbourne.