This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? How an art collective has shaped its own future, to care in curating conferences, money myths for creative industries and farewelling artists, the week has been a mix of big reads. This is what caught your attention:

Vale Peter Maloney: an artist engaged with our times

Moving between painting, photography and collage, Peter Maloney captured the HIV pandemic and held a mirror up to contemporary life.

Ten years on, a gallery, but not a gallery, still going its own way

Faced with a collapsing local gallery scene, a group of WA artists rewrote the rule book on how their work could find an audience. Now, their inventive model is still sustaining them.

Curating conferences around care

The recent Artlands conference shifted the model by centring care and funding all delegates to ensure a side by side approach for future-led thinking.

Where do the creative industries actually get their money?

The latest A New Approach (ANA) report aims to dispel the myth that Australian creative industries mainly rely on government assistance.

Wish list for new arts program on ABC TV

What would the team at ArtsHub and ScreenHub like to see featured in the national broadcaster’s new arts program?

The top reads from The Amplify Collective

An accessible tour guide of a beachside sculpture festival

Visiting this year’s SWELL Sculpture Festival from the perspective of a person who uses a wheelchair.

Postcard from Hong Kong

Your cultural guide to Hong Kong with art hubs that offer respite from the busy city filled with creativity from the local community.

Exhibition review: Atmospheric Memory, Powerhouse Ultimo

This immersive exhibition hides its strengths – nearly too well.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Know My Name: Making it Modern, NGA ★★★★

The third instalment in the NGA series, Know My Name: Making it Modern is a beautiful show that focuses on Australian women artists who went against the grain.

Musical review: Wicked, Lyric Theatre ★★★1/2

A crowd favourite, this musical makes its way back to Australia for the third time in 15 years.

Ballet review: echoes of VAN GOGH, His Majesty’s Theatre WA ★★★★★

Achingly beautiful in every aspect – the must-see production of 2023.

Book review: Vincent & Sien, Silvia Kwon ★★★★

And yet more Vincent… for this novel, however, our reviewer advises you to forget your textbook knowledge of van Gogh.

Theatre review: Measure for Measure, Queens Gardens, Townsville ★★★★1/2

Style and substance succeed in this little-staged Shakespeare play.

Exhibition review: Hoda Afshar – A Curve is a Broken Line, AGNSW ★★★★★

This exhibition is the artist’s first major solo and lives up to the visual and contextual depth of her works.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Zoe Graham is the new Director of the Museum of Brisbane

After just a few months in the job, Graham reflects on her previous roles, and the skills and vision she brings to her new role at the Museum of Brisbane.

Webinar #4 – Managing the business of creative practice: an expert roundtable

If you’re a sole practitioner working in the creative industries who finds the mechanics of running your business challenging, the latest free Creative Exchange webinar from ArtsHub and Creative Victoria is for you.

New program will help build mentally healthy arts workplaces

A new training program run by The Arts Wellbeing Collective will educate performing arts workers about making positive changes to their and their team’s mental well-being.

