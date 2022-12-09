This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Vale Les Blakebrough AM, the creator of Southern Ice Porcelain

The acclaimed ceramicist changed the landscape of Australian ceramics, and impacted the medium globally with his Southern Ice Porcelain.

10 underrated books in 2022

A selection of Australian books published in 2022 that deserve a chance when you browse in your favourite bookstore for presents.

What’s streaming in December 2022: Australian guide

Your guide to the best of streaming this December, just in time for Christmas and the holiday break.

How COVID-response online arts are still thriving

Lockdowns may be behind us, but audiences continue to engage in online arts, with some surprising trends emerging.

Top reviews for the week

Dance review: New Breed 2022, Sydney Dance Company ★★★★1/2

Four choreographers debut their work in a showcase of contemporary dance.

Exhibition review: Dreamhome: Stories of Art and Shelter ★★★★★

A landmark exhibition for the new AGNSW, Dreamhome centres deep connections and diverse narratives at home and abroad.

Performance review: Tours De Force: Live, Shrine of Remembrance ★★★★

An evening in which entertainers who’ve worked in war zones shared their stories.

Book review: Icebergs to Iguanas, Jason Edwards ★★★★★

Global images of beauty and horror by a long-time National Geographic photographer.

Career chatter this week

Are performance reviews still necessary?

It’s performance review time, but not as we know it. ArtsHub takes a look at the value proposition and expectations of post-pandemic performance reviews.

So you want my arts job: set designer

If you’re collaborative, highly organised and can balance both technical and creative skills, a career in stage design may be for you, says Ailsa Paterson.

Do I need to use the © symbol?

If you’re confused over how you ensure ownership of your work, this is a must-read.

Flashback Friday: From the Archives

Back in 2017, ArtsHub‘s Performing Arts Editor Richard Watts asked the sector Why Art Matters. ‘So much of our time is spent chasing audiences and funding, and thinking about metrics instead of creativity. It’s time to remember what our core business really is,’ Watts wrote.