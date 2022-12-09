News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
9 Dec 2022
Gina Fairley
A horse-headed, mask-wearing busker plays a keyboard on the street.

All Arts

From our streets to our theatres and galleries, what’s on around the nation. Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

Vale Les Blakebrough AM, the creator of Southern Ice Porcelain
The acclaimed ceramicist changed the landscape of Australian ceramics, and impacted the medium globally with his Southern Ice Porcelain.

10 underrated books in 2022
A selection of Australian books published in 2022 that deserve a chance when you browse in your favourite bookstore for presents.

What’s streaming in December 2022: Australian guide
Your guide to the best of streaming this December, just in time for Christmas and the holiday break.

How COVID-response online arts are still thriving
Lockdowns may be behind us, but audiences continue to engage in online arts, with some surprising trends emerging.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

Dance review: New Breed 2022, Sydney Dance Company ★★★★1/2
Four choreographers debut their work in a showcase of contemporary dance.

Exhibition review: Dreamhome: Stories of Art and Shelter ★★★★★
A landmark exhibition for the new AGNSW, Dreamhome centres deep connections and diverse narratives at home and abroad.

Performance review: Tours De Force: Live, Shrine of Remembrance ★★★★
An evening in which entertainers who’ve worked in war zones shared their stories.

Book review: Icebergs to Iguanas, Jason Edwards ★★★★★
Global images of beauty and horror by a long-time National Geographic photographer.

More recent reviews.

Career chatter this week

Are performance reviews still necessary?
It’s performance review time, but not as we know it. ArtsHub takes a look at the value proposition and expectations of post-pandemic performance reviews.

So you want my arts job: set designer
If you’re collaborative, highly organised and can balance both technical and creative skills, a career in stage design may be for you, says Ailsa Paterson.

Do I need to use the © symbol?
If you’re confused over how you ensure ownership of your work, this is a must-read.

More careers articles.

Flashback Friday: From the Archives

Back in 2017, ArtsHub‘s Performing Arts Editor Richard Watts asked the sector Why Art Matters. ‘So much of our time is spent chasing audiences and funding, and thinking about metrics instead of creativity. It’s time to remember what our core business really is,’ Watts wrote.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Features News Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
A photograph of Suzy Wrong standing very tall wearing an enormous colourful dress that is made out of national flags stitched together. The dress looks as though it is rippling in the wind. In the background is the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.
Features

Art that drives social change

From celebrating queer communities and creating safe spaces to championing authentic First Nations voices, how will art make us see…

Celina Lei
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open soon for the WA Premier's Book Awards, while three winners of the National Arts and Disability Awards have…

Celina Lei
A hand holding block with copyright symbol on it
Career Advice

Do I need to use the © symbol?

If you're confused over how you ensure ownership of your work, this is a must-read.

The Big Idea
A dynamic underwater photo of a woman in a wetsuit surrounded by bubbles as she swims.
News

On the move: Latest sector appointments

Director appointed for Canberra’s new festival, AD departs 4A Centre, and more.

Richard Watts
violinist playing to crowd in outdoor space
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login