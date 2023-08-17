This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? Clearly the lure of the twiddle muffs did, with our knitters story going viral, and our current textiles story also putting craft in this week’s top reads. This is what also caught your attention:

Local knitters’ solution for restless hands

Ever heard of twiddle muffs? Learn more about these simple knitting projects that are beneficial to both the maker and their users.

Beetlejuice musical announced as Melbourne exclusive

Featuring music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, the hit Broadway musical opens at The Regent Theatre in 2025.

Mental health for creative people: five tips to thrive

Aimee Davies, founder of The Hey Mate Project, understands the unique mental health challenges for those in the arts and screen sectors.

What’s going on with textiles art?

Major prize positioning, a swag of exhibitions and hot picks at art fairs, prompts a fresh look at what is going on with textile art.

Large-scale sculpture wins the 2023 NATSIAA

Highlighting family totems in a ‘transportive’ work, Keith Wikmunea’s major sculpture takes home the $100,000 2023 Telstra NATSIAA.

Major arts fund restructure sparks questions on future support

Despite assurances from recently restructured WA philanthropic organisation Minderoo Foundation that the arts will remain a priority area, its future arts plans are still not certain.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

Why are we giving shows like Miss Saigon a rerun in 2023?

As the 1989 musical Miss Saigon returns to stages, one can’t overlook the overt racism underscoring the “classic” yet outdated musical.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical review: Guys & Dolls, Chapel Off Chapel ★★★1/2

The songs are the same, but this piece of musical theatre offers a cheeky modern twist.

Opera review: La Gioconda in Concert, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

Tenor Jonas Kaufmann was the drawcard, but Spanish soprano Saioa Hernández shone as the star of the evening, performing with magnetic and potent artistry.

Exhibition review: ngaratya, Bunjil Place Gallery ★★★★★

A lyrical and beautiful exhibition that reminds us to step lightly on Country.

Dance review: The Other Side of Me, Darwin Festival ★★★★1/2

The NT Dance Company’s world premiere is truth-telling powerfully expressed by two dancers representing one First Nations man.

Book review: The Days Toppled Over, Vidya Madabushi ★★★★1/2

An engaging and thought-provoking novel with a strong sense of place, memorable characters and poignant examination of connection.

Education and career chatter this week

Are we missing an opportunity when we say ‘arts jobs are real jobs’?

Who are we leaving behind when we justify artist work on the system’s terms? Are we missing an opportunity for something better?

Me and my mentor: Marion Harper and Vera Möller

Visual artists Marion Harper and Vera Möller were paired as part of the VCA Masters Mentoring program. Here they talk about each other’s work and the two-way generative process of mentorship.

