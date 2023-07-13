This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was the continuing challenges to sector that were exposed this week with Australian Ballet industrial action. These were your most read stories:

The Australian Ballet dancers pivot to industrial action

Stalled pay negotiations reflect the financial woes of the country’s leading ballet company.

When the money is given back … something is terribly wrong

News of the cancellation of the Hyde Park Barracks Art Commission has raised many questions.

Can we separate art from the artist?

When genius artists act in less than genius ways we are forced to confront what “genius” means. Some contemporary Australian artists share their views.

And continuing to remain in this week’s top reads:

Rise in the cost of living impacting artists

Hikes in living costs are putting the pinch on studio practice – artists offer their advice on soldiering on through the tough times.

Top read from The Amplify Collective

Indigenous art centres at the precipice of outdated approaches to funding

We love Indigenous art centres but are we really supporting them the best we can as a sector?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Light event review: Resonate and Mirror Mirror, Illuminate Adelaide ★★★★1/2

Innovative and enchanting, Moment Factory’s Resonate and Mirror Mirror light up the city as part of Illuminate Adelaide.

Exhibition review: Between Waves, ACCA ★★★★★

The third iteration of the Yalingwa series, ‘Between Waves’ resets binaries to find a delicate in-between space.

Performance review: Josh Staley, Quicker than the Eye, Arrow on Swanston ★★★★

Not just quick with the sleight of hand, Staley is also funny and a good showman.

Education and career chatter this week

Exit interview: James Berlyn, WAYTCo

Outgoing Artistic Director James Berlyn reflects on six eventful years with the WA Youth Theatre Company.

Handling the work experience kids: there must be a better way

Does your organisation buckle under the strain at work experience placement time? Read on for some simple tactics to streamline the process.

Why you need to stop obsessing about your potential

Feel like you’re held hostage by the pressure of living up to your potential? Verity Johnson has put together a roadmap to victory.

What I’ve learned creating a Cultural Safety Document

Cultural safety is an ongoing commitment and it takes more than one person or document to get it right.

And perennial favourites popping up again this week:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

