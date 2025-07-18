The Phantom of the Opera returns to haunt Sydney Harbour in 2026

One of the world’s most successful musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, returns to the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour stage in 2026.

Opera Australia’s Sydney Harbour season of Phantom marks the start of global celebrations for the musical about a masked madman and the young chorus girl he loves, which has played to more than 160 million people in 205 cities across 58 territories – and in 21 languages – since its 1986 world premiere in London’s West End.

Opera Australia Acting CEO Simon Militano said the company is thrilled to be teaming up again with The Really Useful Group to restage Phantom in the production’s anniversary year .

‘We’re honoured to be playing such a prominent role in the 40th anniversary global celebrations for this iconic musical, in the same year that OA is marking its own significant milestone with its 70th anniversary,’ he said.

‘Our spectacular staging of The Phantom of the Opera, with its magical setting on Sydney Harbour, and the sweeping gothic romance and unforgettable music, all combines to create a fantastic showcase of OA’s artistic excellence.’

CEO of The Really Useful Group James McKnight added: ‘We’re delighted that Opera Australia will once again be staging this magnificent harbour production. It is the first of many global projects to be announced as we celebrate 40 years of Phantom … There could be no more fitting backdrop than Sydney Harbour to begin our year of celebrations of one of the world’s most iconic musicals.’

Storied adaptations: Phantom of the Opera from page to screen to stage – and back again

Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera is one of many stage productions inspired by Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel of the same name. The book has also been regularly adapted for the screen (with the most famous film version of the story, arguably, being Universal Studios’ 1925 silent film starring Lon Chaney; the musical itself was filmed in 2004, directed by Joel Schumacher) as well as radio and the printed page, including Frederick Forsyth’s 1999 novel The Phantom of Manhattan – which is also a sequel to the musical, as well as helping inform Lloyd Webber’s far less successful Phantom sequel, Love Never Dies, which opened in London’s West End in 2010 and was savaged by critics and fans of the original musical alike.

The original Australian production of Phantom of the Opera opened at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in 1990, running for a then-record-breaking 1648 performances over 30 months, and with Anthony Warlow in the titular role.

Casting details for Opera Australia’s 2026 production have yet to be announced.

The 2026 production of Phantom of the Opera will be directed by Simon Phillips, who directed the musical’s 2022 Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour season (praised by ArtsHub’s Gina Fairley as ‘a hit [which] delivers in doses as a spectacular, with performances to match’) and more recently, Queensland Theatre’s 2024 musical, Round the Twist.

Phillips also directed the 2011 Australian season of Love Never Dies, significantly overhauling the musical’s poorly-received UK production (famously dubbed ‘paint never dries’ by one theatre blog) in the process.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, presented on a floating stage moored at Mrs Macquaries Point and a major event on Sydney’s annual arts calendar, is supported by Japanese businessman and philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa.

Handa is now Opera Australia’s Patron-in-Chief.

The Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour program began in 2012 with a production of Verdi’s La Traviata directed by Francesca Zambello. Recent Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour productions include Guys and Dolls (2025), West Side Story (2024) and La Traviata (2021).

Visit Opera Australia to sign up for the waitlist. Tickets for the general public go on sale on 2 September, earlier for Opera Australia subscribers.