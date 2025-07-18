News

 > News

The Phantom of the Opera returns to haunt Sydney Harbour in 2026

Opera Australia’s 2026 Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour kicks off a global celebration of Phantom’s 40th anniversary.
18 Jul 2025 14:27
Richard Watts
A sinister figure wearing a half-mask over his face and 19th Century clothes, including a long, black, cloak-like coat, gestures dramatically as he sings. He stands in front of a large statue of an angel playing the violin in the scene from Opera Australia's Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour 2022 production, 'Phantom of the Opera'.

Performing Arts

Joshua Robson as The Phantom in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s 2022 production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. Photo: Prudence Upton.

Share Icon

One of the world’s most successful musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, returns to the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour stage in 2026.

Opera Australia’s Sydney Harbour season of Phantom marks the start of global celebrations for the musical about a masked madman and the young chorus girl he loves, which has played to more than 160 million people in 205 cities across 58 territories – and in 21 languages – since its 1986 world premiere in London’s West End.

Opera Australia Acting CEO Simon Militano said the company is thrilled to be teaming up again with The Really Useful Group to restage Phantom in the production’s anniversary year .

‘We’re honoured to be playing such a prominent role in the 40th anniversary global celebrations for this iconic musical, in the same year that OA is marking its own significant milestone with its 70th anniversary,’ he said.

‘Our spectacular staging of The Phantom of the Opera, with its magical setting on Sydney Harbour, and the sweeping gothic romance and unforgettable music, all combines to create a fantastic showcase of OA’s artistic excellence.’

CEO of The Really Useful Group James McKnight added: ‘We’re delighted that Opera Australia will once again be staging this magnificent harbour production. It is the first of many global projects to be announced as we celebrate 40 years of Phantom … There could be no more fitting backdrop than Sydney Harbour to begin our year of celebrations of one of the world’s most iconic musicals.’

Storied adaptations: Phantom of the Opera from page to screen to stage – and back again

Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera is one of many stage productions inspired by Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel of the same name. The book has also been regularly adapted for the screen (with the most famous film version of the story, arguably, being Universal Studios’ 1925 silent film starring Lon Chaney; the musical itself was filmed in 2004, directed by Joel Schumacher) as well as radio and the printed page, including Frederick Forsyth’s 1999 novel The Phantom of Manhattan – which is also a sequel to the musical, as well as helping inform Lloyd Webber’s far less successful Phantom sequel, Love Never Dies, which opened in London’s West End in 2010 and was savaged by critics and fans of the original musical alike.

Lon Chaney as The Phantom and Mary Philbin as Christine Daaé in Universal’s silent film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera.

The original Australian production of Phantom of the Opera opened at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in 1990, running for a then-record-breaking 1648 performances over 30 months, and with Anthony Warlow in the titular role.

Casting details for Opera Australia’s 2026 production have yet to be announced. 

The 2026 production of Phantom of the Opera will be directed by Simon Phillips, who directed the musical’s 2022 Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour season (praised by ArtsHub’s Gina Fairley as ‘a hit [which] delivers in doses as a spectacular, with performances to match’) and more recently, Queensland Theatre’s 2024 musical, Round the Twist.

Phillips also directed the 2011 Australian season of Love Never Dies, significantly overhauling the musical’s poorly-received UK production (famously dubbed ‘paint never dries’ by one theatre blog) in the process.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, presented on a floating stage moored at Mrs Macquaries Point and a major event on Sydney’s annual arts calendar, is supported by Japanese businessman and philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa.

Handa is now Opera Australia’s Patron-in-Chief.

The Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour program began in 2012 with a production of Verdi’s La Traviata directed by Francesca Zambello. Recent Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour productions include Guys and Dolls (2025), West Side Story (2024) and La Traviata (2021).

Visit Opera Australia to sign up for the waitlist. Tickets for the general public go on sale on 2 September, earlier for Opera Australia subscribers.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Three mature, fair-skinned female philanthropists pose together with objects recently acquired for the Australian Performing Arts Collection: a black leather jacket bedazzled with sequins, some of which spell out the word 'Olivia'; a glittering red gown, and a blue piano.
News

Nearly $3 million donated by three philanthropists for performing arts history

Three major donations of approximately $1 million each will support and showcase Melbourne’s performing arts history.

ArtsHub
A dishelleved man in rumpled clothes (Dash Kruck) and a glamous, laughing, blonde-haired Dolly Parton in a low cut red dress (Tricia Paoluccio) in a scene from the musical 'Here You Come Again'.
Reviews

Here You Come Again review: Parton musical slaps too sweetly

How does this Dolly Parton musical handle the fine line between love letter and tacky tribute show?

Isabelle Oderberg
threadbare. Image supplied.
Reviews

Threadbare review: a queer family drama at Melbourne's St Martins Youth Arts Centre

In threadbare, Tomas Parrish-Chynoweth explores the challenges and joys of families chosen and given.

Kate Mulqueen
A bald man is on a large screen. Below him is a man looking up at him. ECHO, Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen
Reviews

Echo: Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen review: a beguiling dramatic experiment

An innovative magic carpet ride across time and space.

Kate Mulqueen
a group of performers including some bare-chested circus performers on stage in a scene from Opera Queensland and Circa's world premiere production of 'Orpheus & Eurydice', 2019. The back white wall has THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE in red scrawled across it.
News

Opera Queensland and Circa’s Orpheus & Eurydice set for European premiere at Edinburgh International Festival

The critically acclaimed production, created by Opera Queensland and Circa and presented by Edinburgh International Festival and Opera Australia, unites…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login