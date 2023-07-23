The next five years for a significant private foundation

It has been announced that Penny Miles will join the Betty Amsden Foundation as its new Executive Officer. Miles brings with her more than two decades of experience across the arts industry and government portfolios.

The Betty Amsden Foundation was established in 2014 with the goal of furthering Amsden’s support across the arts, youth and community sectors. It does this by providing awards and scholarships to ‘support the personal and professional development of future leaders in the Australian community, specifically in the not-for-profit sector’, according to the organisation’s website.

Throughout her lifetime, Amsden supported numerous Victorian organisations, including The Australian Ballet School, the Victorian Opera, Arts Centre Melbourne, Polyglot Puppet Theatre and Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre. In 1990, Amsden established the Betty Amsden Arts Endowment Fund for Children with a $5 million donation, which at the time was Victoria’s biggest individual donation to the arts.

Frankie Airey, Betty Amsden Foundation Chair, said in the media release on Miles’ appointment: ‘Penny is an energetic, positive and creative strategist who is inspired by the guiding values of Betty Amsden, which align to her own passions. Like Betty, she recognises the powerful, positive contribution made by the arts to the health and vibrancy of communities.’

Miles tells ArtsHub: ‘Looking across the arts and cultural sector, you can see the important impact of private giving for individuals and organisations.

‘The process-light and close connections of private philanthropy often mean tailored and new ideas can get cut through and be collaboratively shaped beyond what is possible in the larger scale and highly competitive public funding environment. This is the way Betty Amsden worked – getting to know potential recipients and backing opportunities. It’s an approach I’m looking forward to facilitating.’

This is especially significant in light of the latest Creative Partnerships Australia ‘Giving Attitude 2.5’ report, which found overall the total value of private sector support has declined 26% since 2021.

The Foundation will be looking to strengthen its support in the small to medium arts sector in the next five years.

Miles continues: ‘Betty supported a range of organisations across different industries over the years, but she consistently saw the arts as playing a crucial role in engaging young people and building a strong sense of community. Therefore, over the next five years the Foundation has identified the opportunity to prioritise support for arts and culture, focusing on both organisations and leaders within the small to medium sector.’

Miles’ breadth of experience include Chair of City of Melbourne’s Night-time Economy Advisory Committee and Senior Manager – Arts Investment at Create NSW. She is also a consultant who works with various organisations, including the Australia Council for the Arts, and City of Parramatta Council.

Miles says what she looks forward to the most in the new role is ‘observing the impact the Awards have on the development of next generation arts leadership’.

‘The awards offer wrap-around capacity development in addition to funding; it’s an exciting and much needed area of support for our sector.’

When asked about potential challenges, Miles says, ‘Like any funding program, I think it’s important to keep awareness on the right level of accountability and process without compromising potential and impact.’

She concludes: ‘Betty’s vision for funding people as well as projects has already had long-term ripple effects for young people and communities. This will continue to guide where you can expect to see the Foundation investing in the future.’