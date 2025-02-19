News

The Lion King will return to Sydney in 2026

The new Sydney production will open in April next year at the Capitol Theatre.
19 Feb 2025 12:24
Autumn Whiteman

Performing Arts

Announcing the 2026 return of ‘The Lion King’. Image: Supplied.

Disney Theatrical Group has announced Disney’s The Lion King, will return to Australia, premiering in Sydney in April 2026. Globally popular, including with audiences across Australia, the award-winning musical production will open at the Capitol Theatre with performances beginning from April next year.

Read: Performance review: The Lion King in Concert, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

The Lion King was seen by nearly four million Australians during its last two tours and by over 112 million worldwide, cementing its status as one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Opening 10 years after The Lion King was last staged here in Australia, this will be the third
local production for the multi award-winning musical. It’s returning to the Capitol Theatre, which is where the original Australian production premiered in Sydney in October 2003, followed by a second national tour that opened to Sydney audiences from December 2013.

Company of ‘The Lion King’, Mufasa and the Grasslands. Image: Deen van Meer, Disney.

The musical has been critically acclaimed around the world with The New York Times proclaiming, “There is simply nothing else like it.”

“Disney’s The Lion King is a global phenomenon that has captivated millions of theatre-goers around the world, and I’m thrilled it will make its roaring return to Sydney next year,” says Destination NSW Acting CEO, Karen Jones.

“Every time we return to Australia, we are reminded of the region’s considerable talent pool, both on stage and off. We can’t wait to gather a talented and exciting company for The Lion King,”
say Disney Theatrical Group Executive Producer Anne Quart and Managing Director Andrew
Flatt.

Ticket information will be announced later in 2025. Casting information for the new Sydney production will be announced at a later date. For more information on The Lion King musical. For more information on events at Capitol Theatre.

