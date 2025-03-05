The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair is returning to the Tanks in 2025

Opening on Thursday 10 July, Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) is returning to Gimuy/Cairns’ botanical landscape for four days and has revealed what to expect for its significant 16th landmark edition.

As a staple in Queensland’s arts and cultural sphere, CIAF has created a captivating line-up for 2025 that brings together over 150 performers and 600 visual artists to build a valuable showcase of Indigenous talent from across the state. The program highlights some of the most esteemed First Nations artists and activists, and has garnered proud support from the State Government in its successful engagement of local audiences.

Queensland’s Minister for the Arts, John-Paul Langbroek, further praises the program’s global success, noting the fair’s attraction of “thousands of interstate and international visitors”. And, while the Fair is favoured by the crowds, it is also economically fruitful, earning $11.8 million since it was established. As a result, the Cairns economy has directly gained $9 million since CIAF began.

In CIAF’s first year, 2009, the program was held in the Tanks Arts Centre, inviting visitors to Edge Hill to visit the World War II oil tanks on-site, which had been craftily repurposed by CIAF to display a bold creative terrain of art. This year the Fair will return to its birthplace, paying homage to its history on its 16th anniversary.

Returning to the tanks

CIAF Chair Bianca Beetson explains the importance of the Fair’s relocation. “CIAF has always been a platform for celebrating the depth and diversity of Queensland’s First Nations’ arts and cultures,” she says.

“As we look to the future, we honour the past and return to the Tanks where CIAF began.”

With a location overflowing with significance, CIAF Artistic Director Teho Ropeyarn has revealed the well-matched chosen theme for 2025’s program to be ‘Pay Attention!’. These words, following the 2023 Voice Referendum, call loudly for continuous awareness to “the realities First Nations people continue to face,” he says. As a marriage of traditional and contemporary connotations, it’s bound to spark interest and conversation across the sector.

Read: The 2025 art fair calendar

Ropeyarn describes CIAF as a ‘meeting place’, somewhere for everyone in attendance, those from near and far to come together to share intergenerational knowledge and stories. A deep and meaningful “movement … shining a light on our special place in the world,” he says.

Key highlights from the program

CIAF’s recently released 2025 program spoils for choice with both free and ticketed events.

Opening night will feature a Welcome to Country with vibrant performances, installations and a curated food street.

Once the Fair commences, fashion performances showcasing wearable art, the Art Fair showcase alongside artist talks and guided tours, as well as the Artisans’ Showcase formerly known as the Artists’ Market will begin. Before the closing ceremony on Sunday 13 July, when the CIAF Art Awards’ People’s Choice Award-winner will be announced, CIAF is holding masterclasses, talks, arts ceremonies, cultural demonstrations and dances, and immersive experiences all throughout.