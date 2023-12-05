Ted Hopkins: a personal reflection on his life

Ted Hopkins passed away on Monday 20 November 2023, after a long illness. He was 74 years old. He was a colleague and collaborator of mine in the 1980s and 90s. I haven’t seen him for years; however, the memories of him that came flooding in on hearing the news of his death were so vivid that I felt impelled to put pen to paper.

I write from a personal perspective because there were many sides to Ted with which I am not familiar. He was a champion footballer for the Carlton Football Club and there has been considerable coverage of his sporting prowess in the press, with many commentators reminiscing about his achievements. However, this is not the Ted I knew. I don’t know anything about football. The Ted I met was a writer and cultural commentator, who engaged in many arts events through his companies Backyard Press, Champion Books and Champion Productions.

Outside Champion Productions headquarters in Greville Street, Prahran. Image: Supplied.

Ted was a huge influence on my life. He was an extraordinary creative producer before the term was invented. In 2009 I investigated the new role of the creative producer in PhD research. I was intrigued by Ted’s ability to inspire people to work with him. He could gather people who had the skills and connections he needed to make a project happen, often in a voluntary capacity. Football was not completely forgotten. Ted could organise a meeting with anyone, even though it was years after his goal-kicking triumph at the 1970 Grand Final. People just wanted to meet him.

Ted and I first met in 1982 when the arts community of Melbourne was lobbying for an arts festival to be established. I was immediately drawn to Ted, who offered ideas and practical support for publications and posters we needed to promote the recently created Fringe. At the time, I was presenting a film program on 3RRR with the film critic Adrian Martin. Ted suggested that he and I could co-host a new weekly show about writing and writers. In 1984 we started Radio Beanland on 3RRR featuring interviews, audio plays and readings on Sunday mornings.

We realised that we could use radio as a base for all sorts of live to air projects that weren’t simply broadcasts of music concerts. The Automania series comes to mind as the pinnacle of these madcap events. The first event was Automania at the Drive-In in 1987 followed by The Symphony for the Motorcar in February 1988 and Automania at the Carpark in 1989. The Symphony required closing down Swanston Street for a parade of hot cars stretched six abreast across the road, all tuned to the same radio station playing the perfect playlist of driving tunes, with the windows wound down. Hundreds of cars turned up to create a unique musical event. I have this image in my mind of Ted directing the traffic as the cars turned into the Botanic Gardens with the biggest smile on his face. Peter Brock was enlisted to select the best car.

Wall poster advertising Symphony for the Motorcar. Image: Supplied.

It could sometimes be a bit dodgy managing the outcome of the collision of ideas, subcultures and perspectives that Ted liked to incorporate into his projects. Automania at the Drive-In held at the Coburg Twin in May 1987 was one such event. It started off with a traffic jam with the crowds trying to enter the site. We had worked hard on the publicity and attracted a bumper crowd to the Drive-In. One group of punters was there to see the selection of the best car chases from popular movies, while another group was there to see the experimental film program inspired by cars and driving. We had live soundtracks being performed in the outside broadcast van and piped into each car’s squawk box (very analogue) as well as going live to air on 3RRR.

A riot broke out when we finished the car chases and started showing the experimental films with live soundtracks. Some in the audience did not approve and attacked the broadcast van – live to air! Writer, Gerald Murnane struggled to continue his performance as the van was being rocked from side to side. Police helicopters swooped in to try and quell the surging crowd. The manager was totally freaked out and put on a Whoopi Goldberg movie to the fury of many who had come to see the experimental program.

Another collaborative highlight that set us off in a new direction of working with digital technologies was the journey to Antarctica aboard the the Australian Antarctic Division’s hired icebreaker ship ‘The Icebird’ in 1992. We were invited to participate in the Australian Antarctic Division’s artist residency program. The station leader was from Moe (where Ted grew up) and could not believe Ted Hopkins was coming to stay! Based on the research we conducted on this journey, we made one of the early digital projects created in Australia about animal and bird life in Antarctica.

Ted Hopkins and the author celebrating Christmas aboard The Icebird, 1991. Image: Supplied.

In later years Ted re-engaged with the AFL again through Champion Data used to analyse statistics for every move on the football field. His final book was published in 2011 – a memoir The Stats Revolution: The life, Loves and Passions of Football’s Futurist. The title says it all.

Ted was a chameleon character who was many things to many people. I have only captured one version of the man and others will no doubt have different memories.

Vale Ted my friend. There will never be another one like you!