Tax incentives will boost Australian theatre investment, says LPA

Live Performance Australia (LPA), the peak body for the live arts and entertainment industry, has called on the Albanese Government to introduce a scheme similar to the highly successful Theatre Tax Relief initiative in the UK in order to boost the Australia theatre industry.

In the UK, the tax initiative has been described as a ‘lifeline’ for UK theatre productions and films with a budget of less than GB£15 million (AU$29 million).

As film and theatre director and producer, Sir Sam Mendes, told UK newspaper The Standard this week: ‘[The tax relief scheme] has enabled us to commission new work, often partnering with producing houses and colleagues in the commercial sector. They are all productions of scale… Most have enjoyed seasons in both not-for-profit and commercial sectors, with Broadway and international tours thereafter.’

According to the LPA, introducing a similar tax incentives scheme to offset costs associated with the development and production of new theatre in Australia would stimulate investment in local productions, generating more jobs on and off the stage for the Australian theatre industry.

Similar schemes already exist for the Australian film and digital games industries in order to ensure these sectors remain globally competitive.

LPA Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson, said, ‘Tax incentives to offset pre-production costs for theatre would help to attract investment and create more jobs for theatre workers while bringing more performances to Australian stages.’

She continued, ‘Australian theatre producers compete internationally for investment to capitalise their productions, with 80% coming from offshore investors.

‘We are currently much less competitive than the UK or US where the significant costs involved in developing new works can be claimed back through tax rebates.

‘The UK Theatre Tax Relief (TTR) offers producers tax relief of between 45% and 50% for theatre production costs.

‘The UK theatre industry says the current rates of TTR introduced in 2021 turbo-charged the sector’s bounce back from the pandemic, stimulating investment in new productions and creating new jobs, delivering a four to one return on public investment.

‘The UK scheme has been described as “game-changing: – it’s exactly the kind of initiative we need to help power up Australia’s theatre industry and to attract private investment in shows for Australian and international audiences,’ Richardson said.

As noted in the LPA’s proposal for a Live Theatre Tax Offset, it has become increasingly challenging for Australian producers to finance new live productions due to the high cost of pre-production and difficulties in attracting investment.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, staging a commercial musical in Australia usually required $10 million to $15 million. Post-pandemic, capital costs have increased by at least 30% on average. Therefore, in order to raise enough funds to produce a show, producers either need to cast the net wider to find new investors or ask investors with whom they have existing relationships to dig deeper into their pockets.

Future investment in Australia will be severely constrained if producers cannot offer incentives to compete with other industries and jurisdictions that offer attractive tax incentives to investors, the LPA argues.

Ideally, incorporating a Live Theatre Tax Offset in the 2024-25 Federal Budget would make such opportunities available to commercial and not-for-profit theatrical producers, and would cover the core production costs of new theatre works of scale.

Earlier modelling undertaken by LPA has found that a tax rebate of between 25% and 40% can be cost neutral when set against the additional economic activity generated by the incentive.

‘The Federal Government already provides $123 million a year of tax offsets for the film and digital games industries, which includes support for international productions made in Australia,’ Richardson explained.

‘The screen incentives have delivered real benefit for the Australian film industry – we should be doing the same for our world-class theatre industry too.

‘Our live theatrical sector, including musical and dramatic theatre, opera, ballet and dance, and children’s and family entertainment, contributed almost 34% of ticketed attendance, and just under one-third of total revenue for live performance in 2022, and is the largest category after contemporary music.

‘Our proposal could support more Australian-made theatre, including original works by Australian creators telling our stories for more Australian and international audiences.

‘The Albanese Government set out a bold vision for Australian culture and creativity in its national cultural policy Revive. It needs to be supported by policy settings and investment incentives which will help bring this vision to reality,’ Richardson concluded.