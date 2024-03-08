News

 > News

Tax incentives will boost Australian theatre investment, says LPA

A similar UK scheme has been described as a 'lifeline' for theatre productions post-COVID.
8 Mar 2024
Richard Watts
LPA's proposed Live Theatre Tax Offset would support the presentation of works like 'Groundhog Day the Musical', which is now playing at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, Photo: Visit Victoria. Photo of the cast performing in ‘Groundhog Day’ musical. At the centre is a character with brown skin, long curly brown hair who appears to be singing.

Performing Arts

LPA’s proposed Live Theatre Tax Offset would support the presentation of works like ‘Groundhog Day the Musical’, which is now playing at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre, Photo: Visit Victoria.

Share Icon

Live Performance Australia (LPA), the peak body for the live arts and entertainment industry, has called on the Albanese Government to introduce a scheme similar to the highly successful Theatre Tax Relief initiative in the UK in order to boost the Australia theatre industry.

In the UK, the tax initiative has been described as a ‘lifeline’ for UK theatre productions and films with a budget of less than GB£15 million (AU$29 million).

As film and theatre director and producer, Sir Sam Mendes, told UK newspaper The Standard this week: ‘[The tax relief scheme] has enabled us to commission new work, often partnering with producing houses and colleagues in the commercial sector. They are all productions of scale… Most have enjoyed seasons in both not-for-profit and commercial sectors, with Broadway and international tours thereafter.’

According to the LPA, introducing a similar tax incentives scheme to offset costs associated with the development and production of new theatre in Australia would stimulate investment in local productions, generating more jobs on and off the stage for the Australian theatre industry.

Similar schemes already exist for the Australian film and digital games industries in order to ensure these sectors remain globally competitive.

LPA Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson, said, ‘Tax incentives to offset pre-production costs for theatre would help to attract investment and create more jobs for theatre workers while bringing more performances to Australian stages.’

She continued, ‘Australian theatre producers compete internationally for investment to capitalise their productions, with 80% coming from offshore investors.

‘We are currently much less competitive than the UK or US where the significant costs involved in developing new works can be claimed back through tax rebates.

‘The UK Theatre Tax Relief (TTR) offers producers tax relief of between 45% and 50% for theatre production costs.

‘The UK theatre industry says the current rates of TTR introduced in 2021 turbo-charged the sector’s bounce back from the pandemic, stimulating investment in new productions and creating new jobs, delivering a four to one return on public investment.

‘The UK scheme has been described as “game-changing: – it’s exactly the kind of initiative we need to help power up Australia’s theatre industry and to attract private investment in shows for Australian and international audiences,’ Richardson said.

As noted in the LPA’s proposal for a Live Theatre Tax Offset, it has become increasingly challenging for Australian producers to finance new live productions due to the high cost of pre-production and difficulties in attracting investment.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, staging a commercial musical in Australia usually required $10 million to $15 million. Post-pandemic, capital costs have increased by at least 30% on average. Therefore, in order to raise enough funds to produce a show, producers either need to cast the net wider to find new investors or ask investors with whom they have existing relationships to dig deeper into their pockets.

Future investment in Australia will be severely constrained if producers cannot offer incentives to compete with other industries and jurisdictions that offer attractive tax incentives to investors, the LPA argues.

Read: Musical theatre review: Groundhog Day the Musical, Princess Theatre

Ideally, incorporating a Live Theatre Tax Offset in the 2024-25 Federal Budget would make such opportunities available to commercial and not-for-profit theatrical producers, and would cover the core production costs of new theatre works of scale.

Earlier modelling undertaken by LPA has found that a tax rebate of between 25% and 40% can be cost neutral when set against the additional economic activity generated by the incentive.

‘The Federal Government already provides $123 million a year of tax offsets for the film and digital games industries, which includes support for international productions made in Australia,’ Richardson explained.

‘The screen incentives have delivered real benefit for the Australian film industry – we should be doing the same for our world-class theatre industry too.

‘Our live theatrical sector, including musical and dramatic theatre, opera, ballet and dance, and children’s and family entertainment, contributed almost 34% of ticketed attendance, and just under one-third of total revenue for live performance in 2022, and is the largest category after contemporary music.

‘Our proposal could support more Australian-made theatre, including original works by Australian creators telling our stories for more Australian and international audiences.

‘The Albanese Government set out a bold vision for Australian culture and creativity in its national cultural policy Revive. It needs to be supported by policy settings and investment incentives which will help bring this vision to reality,’ Richardson concluded.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
Empty exhibition space with natural light. Arts News
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Private View. Image is of a man with Down's syndrome standing in a room looking out of a window and holding a billowing yellow curtain. In the middle of the room is a smalll round table with a lit candle on it and two chairs. In the right hand top corner is a female figure in a slinky figure hugging red dress, with a lampshade obscuring her face and head.
Reviews

Dance review: Private View, Adelaide Festival

Stories of love and desire by dancers with and without a disability.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Band of Brothers. On the left are two men in their 30s/40s with black T shirts, one looking at the camera, the one behind him looking down. In another photo on the right are two men of Egyptian appearance, one with a fez and fulsome beard and moustache, another behind in flat cap and a moustache.
Reviews

Music review: Band of Brothers, Playhouse, Adelaide Festival

A magical melange of new and old musical forms.

Dr Diana Carroll
The Government Inspector. Three men in brightly coloured shirts look at the phone the middle one is holding. A woman behind is peering over his shoulder to see too. They all look concerned.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Government Inspector, Clubhouse Theatre, Townsville

A riotous Aussie adaptation of Gogol's classic work.

Trevor Keeling
Roller Coaster. A dark stage has a backdrop of neon lights in the top right hand corner of the frame, saying 'Ocean Side Rolla Rama'. In a spotlight in the centre of the stage are two women, one wearing skates and multi-coloured socks has crashed to the ground. Behind her a commentator in a purple shirt with a headset mic is crouching and shouting - is she cheering or jeering? We don't know.
Sponsored

Aesthetics, happiness and social cohesion: celebrating art’s most important values

Everybody NOW!’s 2023 production ‘Roller Coaster’ had measurable benefits in terms of social wellbeing, empowerment and connection, a new report…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login