Talking about winter blockbusters already…

Hearing the name Alphonse Mucha in Australia, you perhaps may struggle to find a connection. And yet, if presented with one of his Art Nouveau images, a smile of familiarity would be sure to follow.

Declared ‘the greatest decorative artist in the world’ by the New York News in 1904, Mucha was ‘one of the most fascinating and popular artists of his time,’ said John Graham, NSW’s Minister for Arts, Music, Night-time Economy, Jobs and Tourism, at the announcement today (20 February) of the blockbuster exhibition heading to the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW).

The Minister added: ‘ This is the greatest single exhibition of the artist’s works to be seen in Australia.’

AGNSW has announced that its winter blockbuster will indeed be the most comprehensive exhibition of the work of the Czech-born Mucha (1860 – 1939), drawn from the Mucha Foundation in Prague, and the Family Collection/Estate.

The exhibition will bring together five decades of his work, and will span his iconic posters (which brought him to fame globally), illustrations, jewellery, interior decoration and photographs – a boon for design lovers. And, with an appeal to younger audiences, there will also be an immersive digital experience of his late great painting cycle The Slav Epic, created between 1912 and 1926.

Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau will open from 15 June to 22 September, and will be the first exhibition of historical art to be shown in the North Building (aka Sydney Modern).

Alphonse Mucha ‘Reverie’ 1898, colour lithograph. Image: © Mucha Trust 2024.

Who is Alphonse Mucha?

Making the announcement, AGNSW Director Michael Brand offered some background: ‘Mucha was a prolific and versatile artist whose work spanned many areas of design, from the iconic theatrical posters that made his name, to design and advertising, to jewellery, sculpture and interior design, book illustration and, of course, painting. As an artist, activist and philosopher, Mucha moved beyond Art Nouveau in his search for an art to elevate the human spirit, coming to focus attention on the socio-historical issues affecting the Slavic peoples then under the domination of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.’

It is, however, his theatre posters that are most loved. They were so desired that they are said to have often been ripped from the streets by artists and collectors as soon as they were pasted up. (Sound a bit Bansky?)

Indeed it was a theatre poster of the French actress Sarah Bernhardt that propelled Mucha to sudden fame. Brand continued: ‘His depictions of this superstar client, and the other modern women he featured in advertising and decorative work, helped emphasise Art Nouveau as a movement propelled by a spirit of liberation and experimentation.’

Mucha’s work signalled a new look female empowerment and became ubiquitous in 19th century Parisian life, one that is surprisingly in sync with the current reframing of gender within our art museums globally.

From Art Nouveau to abstraction

Among the other highlights, revealed in the Gallery’s 2024 program announcement, is the first major art museum survey of Australian abstract painting pioneer Lesley Dumbrell with his exhibition Thrum, curated by Anne Ryan (20 July – 13 October).

Also turning an eye to abstraction, Curator Melanie Eastburn will deliver the first solo exhibition by one of the world’s most significant contemporary minimalist painters and sculptors, South Korea’s Lee Ufan, to be presented in Sydney (31 August 2024 – September 2025).

The Gallery is working directly with the France- and Japan-based artist to distil his six-decade practice into a series of new paintings and sculptures.

Other highlights include the May exhibition, Wendy Sharpe: Spellbound, which will include a studio space in the Gallery’s South Building, where Sharpe will regularly be in residence creating art. And, later in the year, will be exhibitions by Pakistan-born, Melbourne-based artist Nusra Latif Qureshi (curated by Matt Cox) and Angelica Mesiti: The Rites of When (curated by Beatrice Gralton). Mesiti’s site-specific commission will take over the Art Tank from 21 September to present a rich visual and sonic experience.

Approaching sonic interventions in another way, opening alongside the 24th Biennale of Sydney in March, will be the exhibition What Does the Jukebox Dream Of? showcasing some of the most intriguing works from the Gallery’s time-based art collection. On display for the first time in Australia will be Susan Hiller’s Die gedanken sind frei (Thoughts are free) 2012 – a large-scale installation featuring a customised Wurlitzer jukebox that plays more than 100 revolutionary anthems, spanning 16th century German peasant ballads to anti-fascist folksongs and contemporary rap, according to the Gallery.

Sampa the Great performing at the 2023 Volume Festival at the Art Gallery of NSW. Photo: © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Daniel Boud.

Thanks to the NSW Government’s Blockbusters Funding Initiative, music continues as a key part of programming at the Gallery with the return of Volume – featuring live performance of experimental pop, hip-hop, R’n’B, alternative and electronic artists pushing the limits of sound and live music performance in the Tank and across the Art Gallery’s two buildings.

And the long overdue commission for the North Building forecourt – bíal gwiyúŋo (the fire is not yet lighted) by Wiradyuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones – will finally open later this year (but a date is still yet to be announced).

Overall, it would seem that the Gallery is finding its mojo across its campus – and working out how to best use the two spaces and enliven that architecture on multiple levels to give visitors a full offering.

Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. It will be one of four major ticketed exhibitions to be presented at the Art Gallery in 2024. AGNSW will announce two 2024-25 international blockbuster exhibitions later this year.