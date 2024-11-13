Talk to the claw: New York’s graffiti royalty gets Australian exclusive at regional gallery

New York-based graffiti artist Claudia Gold (aka Claw Money) is getting a world-first, Australian exclusive exhibition at Warrnambool Art Gallery (WAG) that will take visitors to the heart of New York’s graffiti scene.

CLAW MONEY WORLD opens 16 November and will feature works that offer an intimate look into Gold’s impact upon not only graffiti, but also fashion and design from the 1990s to present day.

Gold rose to prominence in the male-dominated New York graffiti scene with her distinctive claw paw moniker – earning her the title ‘New York City’s First Lady of graffiti‘ – and has collaborated with major brands such as Nike, Vans, UGG Australia, My Little Pony and Mountain Dew.

The graffiti artist turned fashion designer has also garnered success with her eponymous fashion label, attracting high-profile celebrity followers including Kanye West, M.I.A, Amy Winehouse, Rhianna and Kendrick Lamar.

Both Gold’s street art and her fashion play into subverting stereotypes. In a 2019 interview with huck, the artist said she developed a habit of wearing a prom gown when tagging, which helped her bypass the police who wouldn’t suspect her of carrying spray cans.

She said that graffiti was a form of liberation, one that is often hard fought. “Writing illegal graffiti is you against the world. The public hates it. The cops hate it. Other graffiti writers hate it. You’re really pushing the limit of your freedom. Everyone is fighting for space from the advertisements to store signage. When you steal a little space, it’s exhilarating.”

Gold’s Australian debut features workshops alongside mural creations in key sites across Victoria. In particular, an all women-led 23-metre work alongside the Fitzroy Pool in collaboration with the City of Yarra, and on a wall outside a Warrnambool Barber Shop.

Gold says in a media release shared with ArtsHub, “What an honour to be bringing a slice of my New York across the world and way down south to Warrnambool! I’m both humbled and excited to be sharing my works, my stories, my designs with Australian audiences and I can’t wait to check out the incredible and vibrant art scene in Melbourne and regional Victoria.”

CLAW MONEY WORLD is co-curated by WAG Director Aaron Bradbrook, who sees Gold as a “heroine” and “a leading figure in the New York street art, design and fashion scene”. He continues, “This exhibition is a must-see for fans, family and lovers of vibrant and impactful art and design.”

CLAW MONEY WORLD opens at Warrnambool Art Gallery on 16 November and runs until 16 March 2025.