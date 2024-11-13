News

Talk to the claw: New York’s graffiti royalty gets Australian exclusive at regional gallery

Since the 1990s, Claudia Gold, aka Claw Money, has been making waves in graffiti and now she is taking over Warrnambool Art Gallery.
13 Nov 2024 9:00
Celina Lei
Claudia Gold aka Claw Money will debut in Australia with an exclusive exhibition at Warrnambool Art Gallery. A middle-aged woman with light brown skin wearing a black puffer jacket, standing in front of a brick wall with graffiti that is partially cropped.

Street Art

Claudia Gold aka Claw Money will debut in Australia with an exclusive exhibition at Warrnambool Art Gallery. Photo: Supplied.

New York-based graffiti artist Claudia Gold (aka Claw Money) is getting a world-first, Australian exclusive exhibition at Warrnambool Art Gallery (WAG) that will take visitors to the heart of New York’s graffiti scene.

CLAW MONEY WORLD opens 16 November and will feature works that offer an intimate look into Gold’s impact upon not only graffiti, but also fashion and design from the 1990s to present day.

Gold rose to prominence in the male-dominated New York graffiti scene with her distinctive claw paw moniker – earning her the title ‘New York City’s First Lady of graffiti‘ – and has collaborated with major brands such as Nike, Vans, UGG Australia, My Little Pony and Mountain Dew.

The graffiti artist turned fashion designer has also garnered success with her eponymous fashion label, attracting high-profile celebrity followers including Kanye West, M.I.A, Amy Winehouse, Rhianna and Kendrick Lamar.

Both Gold’s street art and her fashion play into subverting stereotypes. In a 2019 interview with huck, the artist said she developed a habit of wearing a prom gown when tagging, which helped her bypass the police who wouldn’t suspect her of carrying spray cans.

She said that graffiti was a form of liberation, one that is often hard fought. “Writing illegal graffiti is you against the world. The public hates it. The cops hate it. Other graffiti writers hate it. You’re really pushing the limit of your freedom. Everyone is fighting for space from the advertisements to store signage. When you steal a little space, it’s exhilarating.”

Gold’s Australian debut features workshops alongside mural creations in key sites across Victoria. In particular, an all women-led 23-metre work alongside the Fitzroy Pool in collaboration with the City of Yarra, and on a wall outside a Warrnambool Barber Shop.

Gold says in a media release shared with ArtsHub, “What an honour to be bringing a slice of my New York across the world and way down south to Warrnambool! I’m both humbled and excited to be sharing my works, my stories, my designs with Australian audiences and I can’t wait to check out the incredible and vibrant art scene in Melbourne and regional Victoria.”

Read: Controversial duct-taped banana that drew crowds at NGV Triennial could fetch over US$1 million

CLAW MONEY WORLD is co-curated by WAG Director Aaron Bradbrook, who sees Gold as a “heroine” and “a leading figure in the New York street art, design and fashion scene”. He continues, “This exhibition is a must-see for fans, family and lovers of vibrant and impactful art and design.”

CLAW MONEY WORLD opens at Warrnambool Art Gallery on 16 November and runs until 16 March 2025.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

