News

 > News

Controversial duct-taped banana that drew crowds at NGV Triennial could fetch over US$1 million

Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork, 'Comedian' will hit the auction block five years after it was purchased – the price is no joke.
7 Nov 2024 12:31
Celina Lei
Installation view of Maurizio Cattelan's 'Comedian', 2019, on display in NGV Triennial 2023. A single banana duct-taped to a white wall.

Visual Arts

Installation view of Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’, 2019, on display in NGV Triennial 2023. Photo: Sean Fenessy.

Share Icon

Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian (2019), an artwork that comprises a fresh banana duct-taped to a wall with three editions, will be on the auction block at Sotheby’s contemporary evening art auction in New York on 20 November. The artwork’s estimate sits at an astounding US$1-$1.5 million (AU$1.52-2.28 million) and comes with an undisclosed guarantee (meaning the artwork will sell at a minimum reserve price even if no one bids on it).

Some Australian audiences may be familiar with the controversial piece, which was included in the National Gallery of Victoria’s (NGV) 2023 Triennial and evoked an array of responses that ultimately challenged the idea of ‘value’ from an artistic, cultural and monetary perspective. When the work was first shown at Perrotin at Art Basel Miami in 2019, it instantly captured the attention of fair visitors, with reactions ranging from viral Instagram memes to taking it off the wall and eating it (more than once).

All three editions were sold for between US$120,000 and $150,000 (AU$180,000 and $235,000) to private collectors and, in 2020, one was gifted to the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The purchase comes with a roll of duct tape, a fresh banana, a certificate of authenticity, and a set of specific instructions on how to display the piece.

Reactions toward Maurizio Cattelan’s banana in Melbourne

The work was loaned to the NGV and managed to escape the fate of being snatched up by hungry onlookers. Comedian sparked confusion and laughter, and local artists have also sought to interact with the work through performance.

One example is a gallery happening by Taiwan-born Melbourne-based drag king, J C the GUY, who dressed up in yellow tracksuit taped to a white board and stood next to Cattelan’s Comedian inside the NGV, staring at it for 70 minutes. The performance, Jealous Artist (2024) comments on the value of artistic labour and the struggle most artists go through to sustain their practice. “…the harsh reality often sees artists earning less than the average wage earner, sometimes even less than the value of a banana,” wrote J C the GUY in his artistic statement.

Five years later, Comedian has been sent back onto the market, this time with an estimate nearly eight times its purchase price – and three million times more expensive than the average banana, which Cattelan reportedly purchased for 30 cents at a grocery store.

Cattelan’s auction record currently sits at US$17.2 million (AU$26.2 million), achieved in 2016 with Him (2001), a satirical hyper-realistic sculpture of a kneeling Hitler that has become emblematic of the artist’s provocative oeuvre.

Read: COVID lockdown blockbuster exhibition gets a second chance

Arguably the controversies surrounding Comedian are not restricted to artistic value, but they do reveal the underlying logic of how the art world functions and its opaque, sometime perverse, underpinnings. The long list of media coverage on Sotheby’s website listed under the lot are presented to prove the piece’s contemporary relevance.

The auction catalogue entry highlights a quote from Cattelan, “To me, Comedian was not a joke; it was a sincere commentary and a reflection on what we value. At art fairs, speed and business reign, so I saw it like this: if I had to be at a fair, I could sell a banana like others sell their paintings. I could play within the system, but with my rules.”

The auction house adds, “Cattelan liberates art from the realm of the sacred to return it to the secular world. Antic and anarchical, unorthodox and ingenious, Comedian rightfully stands among the prescient masterpieces found in [Jeff] Koons’ Rabbit or [Andy] Warhol’s 100 Marilyns, both of which literally and metaphorically held the mirror to the face of contemporary art and shrugged off scepticism with their firmly reactionary stances.”

Controversy sells and, for better or for worse, everyone wants to cash in on the joke.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Two men, Dowel Jones, stand in pink decorated space. One wearing black top and light trousers, the other in white T shirt, brown jacket and dark trousers.
News

From film to fatbergs, here are 12 things to check out at Geelong Design Week

Australia’s UNESCO City of Design will bring back over 70 events for the largest regional design festival, Geelong Design Week.

ArtsHub
Tajette O’Halloran, ‘Untitled’ 2023, The Lismore Show. One of the artists selected for Powerhouse and the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner commission. A brightly lit carousel in the night.
News

Opportunities and awards

Ceramic award open for entries, Darwin Fringe call-out, plus Young Virtuoso winner, finalists of SA Literary Fellowship, and more!

Celina Lei
Contemporary exhibition of glass artworks in gallery with black walls and low lighting. Gabrielle Bisetto
Reviews

Exhibition review: Gabriella Bisetto, JamFactory Adelaide

A brave exhibition that confronts death and ageing through the medium of glass.

Gina Fairley
Colourful retro fashions displayed on mannequins for exhibition. Chester Weinberg
News

Exhibition of NY fashion icon Chester Weinberg comes to Adelaide

The David Roche Gallery will present the designs of the US couturier this summer.

Gina Fairley
A young woman sits on a bench with her back to the camera, looking at three large classical paintings on a gallery wall.
News

Everything we know about summer 2024-2025 exhibition programming

Here's everything we know so far about the 2024-2025 summer blockbuster exhibition season. So start planning.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login