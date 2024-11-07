Controversial duct-taped banana that drew crowds at NGV Triennial could fetch over US$1 million

Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian (2019), an artwork that comprises a fresh banana duct-taped to a wall with three editions, will be on the auction block at Sotheby’s contemporary evening art auction in New York on 20 November. The artwork’s estimate sits at an astounding US$1-$1.5 million (AU$1.52-2.28 million) and comes with an undisclosed guarantee (meaning the artwork will sell at a minimum reserve price even if no one bids on it).

Some Australian audiences may be familiar with the controversial piece, which was included in the National Gallery of Victoria’s (NGV) 2023 Triennial and evoked an array of responses that ultimately challenged the idea of ‘value’ from an artistic, cultural and monetary perspective. When the work was first shown at Perrotin at Art Basel Miami in 2019, it instantly captured the attention of fair visitors, with reactions ranging from viral Instagram memes to taking it off the wall and eating it (more than once).

All three editions were sold for between US$120,000 and $150,000 (AU$180,000 and $235,000) to private collectors and, in 2020, one was gifted to the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The purchase comes with a roll of duct tape, a fresh banana, a certificate of authenticity, and a set of specific instructions on how to display the piece.

Reactions toward Maurizio Cattelan’s banana in Melbourne

The work was loaned to the NGV and managed to escape the fate of being snatched up by hungry onlookers. Comedian sparked confusion and laughter, and local artists have also sought to interact with the work through performance.

One example is a gallery happening by Taiwan-born Melbourne-based drag king, J C the GUY, who dressed up in yellow tracksuit taped to a white board and stood next to Cattelan’s Comedian inside the NGV, staring at it for 70 minutes. The performance, Jealous Artist (2024) comments on the value of artistic labour and the struggle most artists go through to sustain their practice. “…the harsh reality often sees artists earning less than the average wage earner, sometimes even less than the value of a banana,” wrote J C the GUY in his artistic statement.

Five years later, Comedian has been sent back onto the market, this time with an estimate nearly eight times its purchase price – and three million times more expensive than the average banana, which Cattelan reportedly purchased for 30 cents at a grocery store.

Cattelan’s auction record currently sits at US$17.2 million (AU$26.2 million), achieved in 2016 with Him (2001), a satirical hyper-realistic sculpture of a kneeling Hitler that has become emblematic of the artist’s provocative oeuvre.

Read: COVID lockdown blockbuster exhibition gets a second chance

Arguably the controversies surrounding Comedian are not restricted to artistic value, but they do reveal the underlying logic of how the art world functions and its opaque, sometime perverse, underpinnings. The long list of media coverage on Sotheby’s website listed under the lot are presented to prove the piece’s contemporary relevance.

The auction catalogue entry highlights a quote from Cattelan, “To me, Comedian was not a joke; it was a sincere commentary and a reflection on what we value. At art fairs, speed and business reign, so I saw it like this: if I had to be at a fair, I could sell a banana like others sell their paintings. I could play within the system, but with my rules.”

The auction house adds, “Cattelan liberates art from the realm of the sacred to return it to the secular world. Antic and anarchical, unorthodox and ingenious, Comedian rightfully stands among the prescient masterpieces found in [Jeff] Koons’ Rabbit or [Andy] Warhol’s 100 Marilyns, both of which literally and metaphorically held the mirror to the face of contemporary art and shrugged off scepticism with their firmly reactionary stances.”

Controversy sells and, for better or for worse, everyone wants to cash in on the joke.