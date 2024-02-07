Steve McCurry’s photos that spotlight people during conflict return to Australia

After making its Australian debut in Sydney last year, ICONS, featuring some of the recognisable works of Steve McCurry, will open at Melbourne’s Seaworks Maritime Precinct on 28 February.

ICONS is one of the most complete retrospectives of McCurry with more than 100 large-format photographs of his most iconic works. They include the 1984 portrait of the Afghan Girl, Sharbat Gula, which was featured on the cover of the National Geographic magazine the following year. Gula was an Afghan refugee in Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan war and she was 12 at the time of the photograph. It wasn’t until 2022, however, that Gula (then aged 30) was identified as the subject of the photograph by the team at the National Geographic.

McCurry first travelled to Afghanistan in 1978, several years after he started working for a local newspaper as a freelance photographer. He was smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan by a group of Afghan refugees, just as the Russian invasion was closing the country to Western journalists.

ICONS invites visitors to travel through McCurry’s 40 years of professional practice, a journey that traverses some of the most beautiful and harrowing parts of the world. His works, which often document conflicts, vanishing cultures, traditions and humanity, have received critical acclaim. Most recently, McCurry was awarded the Centenary Medal for Lifetime Achievement by the Royal Photographic Society in London and, in 2019, he was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame.

The exhibition takes viewers from Afghanistan to India, from Southeast Asia to Africa, from Cuba to the US and from Brazil to Italy. McCurry’s photos present suffering, but also joy and wonder. He says: ‘A picture can express a universal humanism, or simply reveal a delicate and poignant truth by exposing a slice of life that might otherwise pass unnoticed.’

Fun fact: McCurry was given the final roll of Kodachrome ever produced when the film was discontinued in 2009. He spent six weeks shooting the 36 images as an homage to the film that has been integral to his profession over the years; see them here.

ICONS will open at Seaworks Maritime Preicinct from 28 February to 19 May; tickets. It is presented by Sold Out, in partnership with Sudest57 and Fever.

The exhibition features details and descriptions of 43 of McCurry’s photos in his own words through downloadable audio guides and videos.