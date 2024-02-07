News

 > News

Steve McCurry’s photos that spotlight people during conflict return to Australia

The US photographer is renowned for works with real-life impact, including the 1984 'Afghan Girl' portrait. Now his exhibition is coming to Melbourne.
7 Feb 2024
ArtsHub
'ICONS' featuring major works by Steve McCurry. Photo: Supplied.

Visual Arts

‘ICONS’ featuring major works by Steve McCurry. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

After making its Australian debut in Sydney last year, ICONS, featuring some of the recognisable works of Steve McCurry, will open at Melbourne’s Seaworks Maritime Precinct on 28 February.

ICONS is one of the most complete retrospectives of McCurry with more than 100 large-format photographs of his most iconic works. They include the 1984 portrait of the Afghan Girl, Sharbat Gula, which was featured on the cover of the National Geographic magazine the following year. Gula was an Afghan refugee in Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan war and she was 12 at the time of the photograph. It wasn’t until 2022, however, that Gula (then aged 30) was identified as the subject of the photograph by the team at the National Geographic.

McCurry first travelled to Afghanistan in 1978, several years after he started working for a local newspaper as a freelance photographer. He was smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan by a group of Afghan refugees, just as the Russian invasion was closing the country to Western journalists.

ICONS invites visitors to travel through McCurry’s 40 years of professional practice, a journey that traverses some of the most beautiful and harrowing parts of the world. His works, which often document conflicts, vanishing cultures, traditions and humanity, have received critical acclaim. Most recently, McCurry was awarded the Centenary Medal for Lifetime Achievement by the Royal Photographic Society in London and, in 2019, he was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame.

The exhibition takes viewers from Afghanistan to India, from Southeast Asia to Africa, from Cuba to the US and from Brazil to Italy. McCurry’s photos present suffering, but also joy and wonder. He says: ‘A picture can express a universal humanism, or simply reveal a delicate and poignant truth by exposing a slice of life that might otherwise pass unnoticed.’

Read: Only the future revisits the past

Fun fact: McCurry was given the final roll of Kodachrome ever produced when the film was discontinued in 2009. He spent six weeks shooting the 36 images as an homage to the film that has been integral to his profession over the years; see them here.

ICONS will open at Seaworks Maritime Preicinct from 28 February to 19 May; tickets. It is presented by Sold Out, in partnership with Sudest57 and Fever.

The exhibition features details and descriptions of 43 of McCurry’s photos in his own words through downloadable audio guides and videos.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

News Features Performing Arts All Arts Installation Reviews Writing and Publishing Education & Student News Career Advice Painting
More
2024 Blacktown City Art Prize announces winners. Image: 2024 Blacktown City Art Prize, installation view. Photo: Liza Moscatelli, Mosca Media Australia. A buzzing crowd gathering in the gallery space filled with artworks on the walls and small sculptures on plinths.
News

Opportunities and awards

International guitar competition, funding for Indigenous Languages and arts, plus winners of Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards and shortlist for…

Celina Lei
aerial view of Sydney with White Bay Power Station.
Features

How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?

Despite offering zero parking on-site, White Bay Power Station promises to be an arts venue to shape Sydney, and beyond.

Gina Fairley
UQ Art Museum. Image is two people wearing white shirts standing in a river with VR headsets on.
Features

The art museum pushing boundaries in a surprising location

Hidden on the University of Queensland's St Lucia campus, the UQ Art Museum serves as a creative think tank building…

David Burton
Aboriginal woman with her art in background.
News

Beyond the pavilion – the other Australian artists at Venice

Venice Biennale curator announces full list of exhibiting artists, including Australian and New Zealand Indigenous artists.

Gina Fairley
art books. Image is a five shelves full of art books, filling the entire frame.
News

10 new art books to usher in 2024

2024 kicks off with some solid new publications for your visual arts library.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login