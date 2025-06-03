News

Australia’s ‘first 3D tapestry’ took over 10,000 hours and used 270 kilometres of wool

Locally sourced and crafted, the ‘Welcome to Country’ tapestry will become a Victorian landmark.
3 Jun 2025 14:56
Celina Lei
Digital render of a large oval cylinder tapestry with dots and curves hanging from the ceiling of the second floor and reaching down to the first floor. There are wood panelling inside the architectural foyer with people looking at the tapestry.

Artist impression of Australia’s first 3D tapestry, to be housed at the new Footscray Hospital. Image: Supplied.

Described as Australia’s first three-dimensional tapestry, Welcome to Country – now you see me: seeing the invisible will be housed in the new Footscray Hospital in Melbourne’s west, designed by First Nations artists Maree Clarke (Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boonwurrung) and Mitch Mahoney (Boonwurrung/Barkindji).

The tapestry is inspired by images of river reeds by the Maribyrnong River and was hand-woven at the Australian Tapestry Workshop. Twelve Victoria-based weavers, two dyeing specialists and two support staff spent over 10,000 hours of work over 14 months to realise this artistic vision. More than 270 kilometres of wool from farms across Victoria and 103 yarn colours were used, with the final tapestry measuring 42 square metres and weighing 135 kilograms.

Two people standing in front of a large hanging tapestry with vibrant yellow, orange, pink and pastel blue colours.
Artists Mitch Mahoney and Maree Clarke standing in front of ‘Welcome to Country’ tapestry. Photo: Astrid Mulder.

The monumental tapestry will hang over two levels in the main foyer of the new $1.5 billion Footscray Hospital once it opens later this year.

Clarke says of the project, “It’s so important to think about new ideas to present traditional culture in a contemporary, positive, respectful way that embraces new mediums. It’s thrilling to be in the final stages of collaboration and witnessing our design realised through the artistry of the weavers.”

Mahoney adds, “The weavers are amazing technical wizards of this old craft. The mastery involved in the many hands coming together to create a work that is an expression of two artists’ work – it’s the ultimate collaboration.”

Read: The cultural value of craft: how craft communities strengthen regional identity

Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks recognises the significant impact art can have in the hospital environment. He says, “Pieces like this make our hospitals more inviting places to visit and work, and they can have real benefits for health, recovery and healing.”

Brooks continues, “From the incredible talents of artists Maree Clarke and Mitch Mahoney to the skilled weavers and the farms where the wool was sourced, this is a Victorian work through and through.”

The new Footscray Hospital tapestry is a collaboration between Plenary Health, the hospital’s arts partner Footscray Community Arts, the Australian Tapestry Workshop, Victorian Health Building Authority and Western Health.  

Video interview with Maree Clarke and Mitch Mahoney by the Australian Tapestry Workshop.
Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

