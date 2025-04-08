Stella Prize shortlist 2025

Six works, comprising three non-fiction and three fiction make up the 2025 Stella Prize shortlist.

Now in its 13th year, the Stella Prize’s remit is to champion and amplify the voices and stories of women and non-binary individuals.

In 2025 the award received over 180 entries.

Making history

“This year’s shortlist is consequential for Australian literary history, as it is the first time the Stella Shortlist features only women of colour. Now in [the Prize’s] 13th year, these works showcase an incredible command of craft and understanding of our uncertain time. These works are riveting, and they stood out to the judging panel for their integrity, compassion and fearlessness,” says chair Astrid Edwards.

The other judges on the panel are Debra Dank, Leah Jing McIntosh, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Rick Morton.

The Stella shortlist is:

Black Convicts by Santilla Chingaipe

Black Witness by Amy McQuire

Cactus Pear For My Beloved by Samah Sabawi

The Burrow by Melanie Cheng

Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser

Translations by Jumaana Abdu

Each of the shortlisted authors receives $4000 in prize money. The winner will receive $60,000.

Past winners of the Stella Prize are:

2024: Alexis Wright for Praiseworthy

2023: Sarah Holland-Batt for The Jaguar

2022: Evelyn Araluen for Dropbear

2021: Evie Wyld for The Bass Rock

2020: Jess Hill for See What You Made Me Do

2019: Vicki Laveau-Harvie for The Erratics

2018: Alexis Wright for Tracker

2017: Heather Rose for The Museum of Modern Love

2016: Charlotte Wood for The Natural Way of Things

2015: Emily Bitto for The Strays

2014: Clare Wright for The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka

2013: Carrie Tiffany for Mateship with Birds

Read: Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?

The winner of the 2025 Stella Prize will be announced on 23 May at Sydney Writers’ Festival. For the first time in Stella history, the announcement of the winner will be open to the public to join the judges in the discussions and celebration.