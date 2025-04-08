Stella Prize shortlist 2025

Six works, comprising three non-fiction and three fiction make up the 2025 Stella Prize shortlist.
Now in its 13th year, the Stella Prize’s remit is to champion and amplify the voices and stories of women and non-binary individuals.
In 2025 the award received over 180 entries.
Making history
“This year’s shortlist is consequential for Australian literary history, as it is the first time the Stella Shortlist features only women of colour. Now in [the Prize’s] 13th year, these works showcase an incredible command of craft and understanding of our uncertain time. These works are riveting, and they stood out to the judging panel for their integrity, compassion and fearlessness,” says chair Astrid Edwards.
The other judges on the panel are Debra Dank, Leah Jing McIntosh, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Rick Morton.
The Stella shortlist is:
- Black Convicts by Santilla Chingaipe
- Black Witness by Amy McQuire
- Cactus Pear For My Beloved by Samah Sabawi
- The Burrow by Melanie Cheng
- Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser
- Translations by Jumaana Abdu
Each of the shortlisted authors receives $4000 in prize money. The winner will receive $60,000.
Past winners of the Stella Prize are:
- 2024: Alexis Wright for Praiseworthy
- 2023: Sarah Holland-Batt for The Jaguar
- 2022: Evelyn Araluen for Dropbear
- 2021: Evie Wyld for The Bass Rock
- 2020: Jess Hill for See What You Made Me Do
- 2019: Vicki Laveau-Harvie for The Erratics
- 2018: Alexis Wright for Tracker
- 2017: Heather Rose for The Museum of Modern Love
- 2016: Charlotte Wood for The Natural Way of Things
- 2015: Emily Bitto for The Strays
- 2014: Clare Wright for The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka
- 2013: Carrie Tiffany for Mateship with Birds
The winner of the 2025 Stella Prize will be announced on 23 May at Sydney Writers’ Festival. For the first time in Stella history, the announcement of the winner will be open to the public to join the judges in the discussions and celebration.