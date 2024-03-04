2024 Stella Prize longlist announcement

This year’s Stella Prize longlist has just been announced – and for the first time – at the Adelaide Festival, as part of Writers’ Week. The Prize received 227 entries in 2024 and, from that number, 12 submissions have been selected to make up the longlist.

The longlisted titles are:

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing)

by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing) She is the Earth by Ali Cobby Eckermann (Magabala Books)

by Ali Cobby Eckermann (Magabala Books) Feast by Emily O’Grady (Allen & Unwin)

by Emily O’Grady (Allen & Unwin) Abandon Every Hope: Essays for the Dead by Hayley Singer (Upswell Publishing)

by Hayley Singer (Upswell Publishing) The Hummingbird Effect by Kate Mildenhall (Scribner Australia)

by Kate Mildenhall (Scribner Australia) Body Friend by Katherine Brabon (Ultimo Press)

by Katherine Brabon (Ultimo Press) The Swift Dark Tide by Katia Ariel (Gazebo Books)

by Katia Ariel (Gazebo Books) West Girls by Laura Elizabeth Woollett (Scribe Publications)

by Laura Elizabeth Woollett (Scribe Publications) Graft: Motherhood, Family and a Year on the Land by Maggie MacKellar (Penguin Random House)

by Maggie MacKellar (Penguin Random House) Edenglassie by Melissa Lucashenko (University of Queensland Press)

by Melissa Lucashenko (University of Queensland Press) Hospital by Sanya Rushdi (Giramondo Publishing)

by Sanya Rushdi (Giramondo Publishing) The Anniversary by Stephanie Bishop (Hachette Australia)

Each longlisted author receives $1000 in prize money thanks to the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund. Notably, half of those on the longlist have been published by small and independent publishing houses.



This year’s judges are Beejay Silcox (Chair), Eleanor Jackson, Cheryl Leavy, Bram Presser and Dr Yves Rees.

Silcox said, ‘The deliberations for this year’s longlist were the shortest in Stella Prize history. After more than five months of solid reading, and with a pool of 227 entries, it took less than 20 minutes for us to lock down our finalists, so fervent was our consensus. The books on this list have emphatically – joyfully – earned their place. The swiftness of our decision feels particularly remarkable given the astonishing quality of this year’s entrants. After years of pandemic enervation and isolation, it feels as if something new is brewing in Australian letters – a literature of ambition.’



The shortlist of six titles will be announced on 4 April 2024, with the overall winner revealed on 2 May 2024 and taking home prize money worth $60,000.

The Stella Prize is open to books by Australian women and non-binary writers. The winning book of fiction, nonfiction or poetry will be deemed by the judges to be original, excellent and engaging. Books entered in the 2024 Stella Prize were first published between 1 January and 31 December 2023.