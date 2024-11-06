State Theatre Company South Australia’s 2025 season: from Parliament House to Broadway

The South Australian premiere of Melina Marchetta’s much loved coming of age novel, Looking for Alibrandi, a brand new black comedy set in Parliament House, Canberra, and a festival of new Australian plays are among the highlights of State Theatre Company South Australia’s (STCSA) recently launched 2025 season.

The final season programmed by outgoing Artistic Director Mitchell Butel (who was announced as Sydney Theatre Company’s new Artistic Director in August), STCSA’s seven-show program for 2025 also includes an encore season of The Dictionary of Lost Words (based on the debut novel by London-born local author Pip Williams, and which became the highest and fastest selling show in the history of the Dunstan Playhouse when it premiered at Adelaide Festival Centre in 2023) and the Australian premiere of Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo, directed by Butel himself.

“It’s a season that’s full of works about making a change and making a difference. It’s also the last season I will have had the pleasure and privilege of curating as Artistic Director of this glorious Company. I have loved my time with this Company and community over the past six years and I hope the shows we’ve been able to create and share in that time have changed you and left their mark,” Butel says.

The season opens with Housework by Welsh-born, Adelaide-based playwright Emily Steel (Euphoria), a black comedy starring Susie Youssef and Emily Taheny, and exploring sex scandals, betrayals, culture wars, the price of power, motherhood and Machiavellian politics in the hall of Canberra’s Parliament House.

Verity Laughton’s adaptation of The Dictionary of Lost Words (a play “about a love of words and about the power of language,” according to ArtsHub’s Dr Diana Carroll) returns in April as part of a national tour co-produced by STCSA and STC, with seasons in Sydney, Geelong, Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong, and is followed by the “ridiculously enjoyable sunbeam of a production” that is Looking for Alibrandi.

Adapted by playwright Vidya Rajan from Melina Marchetta’s 1992 novel about a third-generation Italian-Australian teenager trying to find her place in a changing world, the production will be directed by Stephen Nicolazzo, who directed the original production for Malthouse Theatre and Belvoir, and who is now the Artistic Director of Adelaide’s Brink Productions.

The Brink production of Looking for Alibrandi, which is supported by STCSA as well as Country Arts SA, HOTA (Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts) and Riverside Theatres, will tour nationally in 2025, including performances in Whyalla, Port Pirie, Mount Gambier and Renmark presented by Country Arts SA.

Also featured in STCSA’s 2025 season are a new production of Tennessee Williams’ 1944 memory play The Glass Menagerie directed by Artistic Associate Shannon Rush, and David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo, a co-production with Melbourne Theatre Company that is directed by Butel and stars Marina Prior, Casey Donovan, Nathan O’Keefe and Christie Whelan Browne.

Described by Variety as “the sort of refreshingly unexpected musical that makes an exhilarating case for the vibrancy and potential of the form”, Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco, who lives with a rare genetic disorder that accelerates her ageing process. Despite being and feeling like a teenager, she looks like she’s nearing 70 – which means her time is quickly running out. So when Kimberly’s criminal aunt Debra shows up with a get-rich-quick scheme too good to be legal, she decides that it’s time to grasp life by the horns while she still can.

Rounding out the program are more new plays by Australian writers, including Dear Son: Letters and Reflections from First Nations Fathers, based on the book by Thomas Mayo and co-produced with Queensland Theatre. Adapted for the stage by Isaac Drandic and John Harvey, and starring Trevor Jamieson (Storm Boy, The Secret River) and Jimi Bani (Mabo, Every Brilliant Thing), Dear Son promises to be a heartfelt exploration of life, love, masculinity, fatherhood, culture and racism told through the words of prominent Aboriginal Australian men including Stan Grant, Troy Cassar-Daley, Daniel James and Jack Latimore.

In addition to two plays presented as part of STCSA’s Stateside program (which supports local companies by providing them with marketing and production support), the 2025 season also includes a new festival of Australian playwriting, Great Australian Bites, across November and December.

A series of rehearsed readings staged at the Odeon Theatre, Great Australian Bites will feature never-before-seen plays by six South Australian writers – Piri Eddy, Anthony Nocera, Sarah Peters, Alex Vickery-Howe, Nicola Watson and Alexis West – exploring diverse themes such as cancel culture, navigating cultural protocols, the lives of people living and working in residential aged care, and a horror comedy about grief and contemporary gay life.

Tickets for STCSA’s 2025 season are now on sale. Visit the company’s website for details.