Mitchell Butel announced as STC’s new Artistic Director

Award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Mitchell Butel has been appointed as the new Artistic Director and co-CEO of Sydney Theatre Company (STC).

Butel, an experienced and versatile theatre artist, comes to STC from State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA), where he has served as Artistic Director for the past six years.

He takes over the creative reins at STC in November, following the launch of his final STCSA season in October.

Butel steps into the position soon to be vacated by outgoing Artistic Director Kip Williams, whose decision to leave the STC at the end of 2024 was announced in April this year.

STC Chair Ann Johnson says she is thrilled to announce Butel’s appointment on behalf of the Board.

‘As Australia’s largest theatre company, it is imperative that STC remains an artist-led organisation. Mitchell’s track record of exceptional leadership and artistic success during his six years leading STCSA is impressive, his joy in sharing great theatre is infectious and his affinity with both artists and audiences is admired. As a leader, Mitchell is a generous, uniting force who fully understands the diverse range of interests at play in theatre-making,’ she says.

‘Mitchell’s skills, experience and vision, combined with those of our talented Executive Director and co-CEO Anne Dunn, give Sydney Theatre Company exceptional leadership as we take the Company into its next chapter,’ Johnson adds.

Dunn herself says: ‘Mitchell’s dedication to artists, the industry and the art form is second to none… He has long been a champion for the theatre and has been a tireless advocate for artists, including a stint on the National Performers’ Committee (NPC) of MEAA. Adored by all who work with him, he has a deep love and respect for bringing stories to life for audiences.

‘Mitchell’s experience both on and off the stage, as a director, actor and artistic director, his long association with the Company, and his energising charisma and delightful sense of humour make him the perfect artistic leader,’ she says.

Saying he was ‘simultaneously humbled and thrilled’ to be appointed as STC’s next Artistic Director, Butel adds: ‘With such rich history and continuing impact, STC’s work has helped both mirror and define Sydney and the nation. I’m honoured to be taking the baton from the visionary and game-changing Kip Williams.

‘Sydney Theatre Company has quite honestly helped shaped the person that I am today. From the first STC play I saw as a teenager – Michael Gow’s Away directed by [founding Artistic Director] Richard Wherrett – I took away incredible lessons about love, empathy and the way I wanted to live my life.

‘I realised then that theatre offers a place where we can learn to walk in other people’s shoes – to consider, to question, to dream and to heal – and, of course, sometimes entertain, dazzle and delight. In a world and time of increased connectivity, but converse social disconnection, public gathering that involves joint attention on art and stories collectively made and told with passion, wit, heart and nuance is more important than ever.

‘I’m keen to bring many voices, genres and ideas together on STC’s stages and I cannot wait to start conversations within the broader STC community about our shared future,’ he says.

Outgoing AD Kip Williams says he is ‘overjoyed’ to be handing the Artistic Director’s role over to Butel, who he describes as ‘one of the most adored and respected theatre-makers in the industry’.

Williams adds: ‘I have had the immense pleasure of working with Mitchell on several productions and know firsthand the extraordinary artist he is. As both an actor and director, his work is revered by fellow artists, and he has consistently awed audiences and critics alike. It has been inspiring to see the incredible job Mitchell has done leading STCSA, all with his characteristic kindness and generosity. I am so excited to see him take Sydney Theatre Company to new and thrilling heights.’

Farewelling State Theatre Company of South Australia

Butel’s time at STCSA was marked by empathy and innovative flair as well as box office nous.

In the devastating lockdowns of 2020, Butel conceived and oversaw, together with ActNow Theatre, DECAMERON 2.0, a digital project that employed over 100 diverse writers, directors, actors and crew from across South Australia and which was one of the largest and most acclaimed works from theatre-makers globally in response to the pandemic.

During Butel’s tenure, STCSA also presented the highest overall selling show in its history, Girl From The North Country.

STCSA Chair Joe Thorp says, ‘Mitchell brought warmth and vim to the company with original theatre productions, bold new talent and many successes during his tenure. He is highly regarded by the Board and every stakeholder in the company, not only for his artistic vision and success, which includes strong growth in subscribers and audience generally with three of our highest selling shows in our 50-year history, but also for his great care for artists and collaborators. We will miss him, but we are delighted for this next chapter in his career and wish him well.’

Executive Director Julian Hobba says, ‘Mitchell will be greatly missed as Artistic Director of State Theatre Company South Australia, for many reasons. He goes with the great respect of our staff, Board and the whole community of the Company, including artists, audiences, industry and supporters. He is an exceptional artist, a beloved member of the local theatre community and an outstanding colleague and leader. His appointment to be Artistic Director at Sydney Theatre Company is a source of pride and happiness for the Company and we wish him every possible success.’

Helping lead the STCSA for the past six years has been ‘an immense privilege and delight,’ Butel says.

‘I have loved creating new works with brilliant, daring and diverse artists from South Australia and beyond and seeing those works dazzle audiences while helping to lead the Company into a period of increased national touring, innovative and extensive collaborations and organisational growth and security.’

Butel will launch the State Theatre Company South Australia 2025 Season on 31 October.

Kip Williams will launch STC’s 2025 season, his last for the Company, on Wednesday 4 September 2024.